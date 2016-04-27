Ítalo Jorquera, director de Ballet La Cenicienta: “Hay virtuosismo técnico y humor para que el público se divierta”

abril 27, 2016
El coreógrafo explica las principales diferencias entre esta producción y la otra en la que versa su accionar, de 1945. El montaje llega este viernes y sábado al Teatro Regional, cuyo director general, Marcelo Vidal, asegura que la obra presenta toda la magia y fantasía que imaginan los asistentes.

Marcela Catalán

Este viernes 29 y sábado 30 de abril, Rancagua tiene una cita con uno de los cuentos más famosos en todo el mundo. Se trata de La Cenicienta, basada en la narración de Charles Perrault (1628 – 1703), personaje que llega al Teatro Regional en una producción propia del recinto. Aquello ocurrirá con un ballet, protagonizado por el elenco que hace unos meses llevó a cabo El lago de los Cisnes en el mismo lugar.

Bajo la coreografía y dirección de Ítalo Jorquera, el cuerpo de baile del espacio ejecutará el montaje. Éste se encuentra compuesto por Katherine Rodríguez en el rol de la joven y maltratada muchacha; Simón Hidalgo como el Príncipe, Felipe Ruiz y Yerko Navia interpretando a las hermanastras; Cristopher Montenegro en el papel de la Madrastra, Carlos Inostroza como el Maestro de Danza, entre otros. Sergei Prokofiev (1891 – 1953) sonará en la música grabada.

“Ésta es una producción bastante tradicional, en el sentido de que ocupamos muchos de los elementos que se conjugan en La Cenicienta. Es decir, la fantasía, magia y ensueño, como también el antagonismo entre lo bueno y lo malo, cerrando con un final feliz”, asegura Marcelo Vidal, director general del Teatro Regional, quien agrega que el espectáculo fue “un hito dentro de los grandes ballet rusos”. Según manifiesta, ahora toman “los ingredientes que marcan tanto en el guión como en su estreno”, sucedido en 1945, haciendo uso de componentes de la coreografía y escenografía de ese momento.

Respecto a esta última, sostiene que primero se observará un telón pintado, con la casa donde reside la protagonista. “Es un ambiente muy íntimo, porque todo ocurre alrededor de una casa pobre o sencilla. En el segundo acto hay algunos efectos. Por eso empleamos el telón de plata para hacer unas proyecciones (…), con este palacio lleno de dorado y adornos, donde queda demostrada la riqueza en los detalles de estos bailes, que antiguamente se realizaban en el circuito de los zares rusos”, comenta En cuanto a la magia encarnada por la Hada Madrina, añade que solucionan esto mediante el desarrollo “de un maravillosa coreografía y vestuario”, que en su caso contribuye a dar la ilusión de que está volando.

Por su lado, Jorquera explica que ésta es una versión hecha para Rancagua. “Todo es nuevo, nada es copiado. Esta vez hicimos algo un poco más actuado, con el fin de que la gente entienda y se entretenga. Tenemos ballet clásico puro, pero la historia también está contada de un modo divertido”, revela. Sobre si hay diferencias con el montaje original, el director argumenta que la obra es de dos y no de tres actos, como la otra. Aquello, para que la producción fuera un poco más corta y el público apreciara más el relato.

Además, señala que igual se establecen distancias a nivel coreográfico. “Hay ballet clásico puro, donde se realizan pas de deux y una presentación artística muy bonita y relacionada con lo contado. Las hermanastras son las más graciosas, que hacen variaciones y cosas cómicas, algo no muy visto en el ballet”. Éstas serán encarnadas por dos varones, sucediendo lo mismo con la Madrastra.

En línea con Jorquera, poner a hombres en estos roles contribuye a que dichos papeles tengan una apariencia más torpe y tosca, aparte de que estos personajes no se vean estéticamente bien al hacer de mujeres, buscando la atención y ánimo de los asistentes. En cuanto a La Cenicienta y el Príncipe, garantiza que tanto Rodríguez como Hidalgo destacan por su gran nivel técnico y artístico.

“Es una producción redonda, completa. Posee todo lo que debe tener el ballet y, a diferencia de éste, es cómico para que las personas rían. Hay virtuosismo técnico y humor, para que el público se divierta”, remata el coreógrafo.

