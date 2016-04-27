Jugadores aguardan con tranquilidad un partido que los puede llevar a la gloria

En O’Higgins saben bien que, el sábado, podrían ser campeones del torneo de Clausura. Es por ello que esperan coronar la campaña levantando la copa y, si se no se dá, clasificar a la Copa Sudamericana.

Ricardo Obando

Son días agitados, sin duda. El ser candidatos a quedarse con el título del torneo de Clausura faltando solo 90 minutos para definir, hace que la ansiedad se haga presente en más de alguno. En el Monasterio Celeste, en tanto, buscan que la tranquilidad prime en las horas previas al juego contra la Universidad de Concepción con el fin de no salirse del objetivo primario: ganar el partido.

Ayer, en el “Templo de Guerreros”, el peruano Iván Bulos comentó que con el juego en la mira, “tenemos que jugar tranquilos ya que así podemos ganar”.

En sentido, el delantero sostuvo que la condición en que está el equipo, los tiene “ilusionados por la situación en la que estamos, vamos a llegar con chances a la última fecha y estamos confiados en lo que podemos hacer”.

Para llegar donde están, a un paso de conseguir el título, Bulos expuso que “sabemos que hemos peleado cada paso que hemos dado, estamos aquí porque no lo hemos ganado y por eso estamos disfrutando el momento. Nos falta un paso, el más importante, y estamos obviamente muy ilusionados con eso”.

Un punto no menor, pensando en el enfrentamiento contra los penquistas, dice relación con la ansiedad. Sobre esa arista, Bulos aseguró que, aquel aspecto queda al margen y que “debemos trabajar de la misma manera en que lo hemos venido haciendo. De esa manera, hemos llegado a donde estamos”.

Más aún, Iván Bulos no se descuida en los objetivos a alcanzar porque O’Higgins también tiene en la mira la clasificación directa a la Copa Sudamericana de este año. “Hoy todo el mundo habla del título porque es lo más importante, pero también tenemos el otro objetivo que es la Sudamericana, pase lo que pase no se nos puede escapar y también vamos a pelear en esta última fecha para lograrlo”, manifestó.

Ahora bien, el peruano le da todos los méritos de la campaña a Cristián Arán. En ese sentido, expresó que “desde el primer día nos trasmitió de que tenemos que competir y de que el club está hambriento de títulos. Queremos ser un equipo grande y eso se demuestra con títulos”.

UNO DE LOS HISTÓRICOS

En el actual plantel, quedan pocos de los que vivieron de cerca el título del Apertura 2013. Uno de ellos es Gonzalo Barriga y, el “Ingeniero”, destacó que si bien es cierto son torneos muy distintos, hay hechos que se asemejan a lo vivido en el primer título del club.

“En los dos últimos partidos, hemos pasado por todas las emociones posibles que se pueden vivir en el fútbol, entonces creo que se disfruta mucho más”, señaló.

A su vez, el volante dijo que “a muchas personas se les pasa por la cabeza el torneo de 2013, porque fue una instancia similar, porque se repite el rival (Universidad Católica) y más allá de los resultados que fueron victorias épicas, que no sabemos de donde lo sacamos, pero salieron. Creo que hay que pensar que es un torneo distinto, que es muy diferente”.

Ahora bien, sobre el encuentro del sábado y cómo afrontarlo, Barriga manifestó que “estamos serenos, disfrutando de la instancia que estamos viviendo. Estamos comprometidos en entregar todo hasta el final, independientemente de la posibilidad de ser campeones”.

Más aún, el jugador del Capo de Provincia aseguró que de cara a lo que pueda pasar, “esperemos tener la oportunidad de vivir una final épica en la próxima fecha y coronarla con un campeonato porque esta institución se lo merece”.

Sobre la ansiedad que puede recaer sobre el plantel en estas horas previas al encuentro del fin de semana, Gonzalo Barriga apuntó que “en estas instancias, uno no quiere cometer errores, quiere jugar un partido perfecto y a veces ellos te lleva a estar muy nervioso en el campo de juego. Debemos disfrutar este partido como si fuera el primero del torneo y sabiendo que oportunidades como ésta no vuelven a repetirse”.

Finalmente, el campeón de 2013 y supercampeón de 2014 con la camiseta celeste, valoró el constante apoyo del hincha ejemplicando aquello con lo siguiente: “cuando estuvimos mal en la tabla tuvimos siete mil hinchas y eso se agradece, por eso esperamos coronarlo de buena forma”.