Jugadores aguardan con tranquilidad un partido que los puede llevar a la gloria

En O’Higgins saben bien que, el sábado, podrían ser campeones del torneo de Clausura. Es por ello que esperan coronar la campaña levantando la copa y, si se no se dá, clasificar a la Copa Sudamericana.
Ricardo Obando
Son días agitados, sin duda. El ser candidatos a quedarse con el título del torneo de Clausura faltando solo 90 minutos para definir, hace que la ansiedad se haga presente en más de alguno. En el Monasterio Celeste, en tanto, buscan que la tranquilidad prime en las horas previas al juego contra la Universidad de Concepción con el fin de no salirse del objetivo primario: ganar el partido.
Ayer, en el “Templo de Guerreros”, el peruano Iván Bulos comentó que con el juego en la mira, “tenemos que jugar tranquilos ya que así podemos ganar”.
En sentido, el delantero sostuvo que la condición en que está el equipo, los tiene “ilusionados por la situación en la que estamos, vamos a llegar con chances a la última fecha y estamos confiados en lo que podemos hacer”.
Para llegar donde están, a un paso de conseguir el título, Bulos expuso que “sabemos que hemos peleado cada paso que hemos dado, estamos aquí porque no lo hemos ganado y por eso estamos disfrutando el momento. Nos falta un paso, el más importante, y estamos obviamente muy ilusionados con eso”.
Un punto no menor, pensando en el enfrentamiento contra los penquistas, dice relación con la ansiedad. Sobre esa arista, Bulos aseguró que, aquel aspecto queda al margen y que “debemos trabajar de la misma manera en que lo hemos venido haciendo. De esa manera, hemos llegado a donde estamos”.
Más aún, Iván Bulos no se descuida en los objetivos a alcanzar porque O’Higgins también tiene en la mira la clasificación directa a la Copa Sudamericana de este año. “Hoy todo el mundo habla del título porque es lo más importante, pero también tenemos el otro objetivo que es la Sudamericana, pase lo que pase no se nos puede escapar y también vamos a pelear en esta última fecha para lograrlo”, manifestó.
Ahora bien, el peruano le da todos los méritos de la campaña a Cristián Arán. En ese sentido, expresó que “desde el primer día nos trasmitió de que tenemos que competir y de que el club está hambriento de títulos. Queremos ser un equipo grande y eso se demuestra con títulos”.
UNO DE LOS HISTÓRICOS
En el actual plantel, quedan pocos de los que vivieron de cerca el título del Apertura 2013. Uno de ellos es Gonzalo Barriga y, el “Ingeniero”, destacó que si bien es cierto son torneos muy distintos, hay hechos que se asemejan a lo vivido en el primer título del club.
“En los dos últimos partidos, hemos pasado por todas las emociones posibles que se pueden vivir en el fútbol, entonces creo que se disfruta mucho más”, señaló.
A su vez, el volante dijo que “a muchas personas se les pasa por la cabeza el torneo de 2013, porque fue una instancia similar, porque se repite el rival (Universidad Católica) y más allá de los resultados que fueron victorias épicas, que no sabemos de donde lo sacamos, pero salieron. Creo que hay que pensar que es un torneo distinto, que es muy diferente”.
Ahora bien, sobre el encuentro del sábado y cómo afrontarlo, Barriga manifestó que “estamos serenos, disfrutando de la instancia que estamos viviendo. Estamos comprometidos en entregar todo hasta el final, independientemente de la posibilidad de ser campeones”.
Más aún, el jugador del Capo de Provincia aseguró que de cara a lo que pueda pasar, “esperemos tener la oportunidad de vivir una final épica en la próxima fecha y coronarla con un campeonato porque esta institución se lo merece”.
Sobre la ansiedad que puede recaer sobre el plantel en estas horas previas al encuentro del fin de semana, Gonzalo Barriga apuntó que “en estas instancias, uno no quiere cometer errores, quiere jugar un partido perfecto y a veces ellos te lleva a estar muy nervioso en el campo de juego. Debemos disfrutar este partido como si fuera el primero del torneo y sabiendo que oportunidades como ésta no vuelven a repetirse”.
Finalmente, el campeón de 2013 y supercampeón de 2014 con la camiseta celeste, valoró el constante apoyo del hincha ejemplicando aquello con lo siguiente: “cuando estuvimos mal en la tabla tuvimos siete mil hinchas y eso se agradece, por eso esperamos coronarlo de buena forma”.
67 comments
Oh my goodness! an incredible article dude. Thank you Nevertheless I’m experiencing concern with ur rss . Don’t know why Unable to subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting identical rss downside? Anyone who knows kindly respond. Thnkx
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa? My site discusses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other. If you happen to be interested feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Excellent blog by the way!
I think this website has got some really superb info for everyone : D.
I believe this website has got some real superb information for everyone :D. “A friend might well be reckoned the masterpiece of nature.” by Ralph Waldo Emerson.
Nice post. I study one thing more challenging on totally different blogs everyday. It should all the time be stimulating to learn content from different writers and follow a bit something from their store. I’d want to use some with the content on my weblog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll offer you a hyperlink on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
Hey this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding expertise so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I really like your writing style, excellent info, appreciate it for putting up :D. “In every affair consider what precedes and what follows, and then undertake it.” by Epictetus.
I like this web site its a master peace ! Glad I observed this on google .
This design is spectacular! You most certainly know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
I just like the helpful info you supply on your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again right here frequently. I’m reasonably sure I will be informed many new stuff right right here! Good luck for the following!
Some truly superb information, Glad I discovered this. “If you find it in your heart to care for somebody else, you will have succeeded.” by Maya Angelou.
Everything is very open and very clear explanation of issues. was truly information. Your website is very useful. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks – Enjoyed this post, how can I make is so that I receive an email every time you make a fresh post?
Would you be taken with exchanging links?
Hi there! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading through your posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same topics? Many thanks!
An impressive share, I simply given this onto a colleague who was doing a bit of analysis on this. And he the truth is purchased me breakfast as a result of I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the deal with! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to debate this, I feel strongly about it and love reading extra on this topic. If attainable, as you develop into experience, would you thoughts updating your weblog with more particulars? It’s extremely helpful for me. Massive thumb up for this blog post!
Hi my friend! I wish to say that this article is amazing, nice written and include approximately all important infos. I’d like to see more posts like this.
good post.Ne’er knew this, regards for letting me know.
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do some research about this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I am very glad to see such fantastic information being shared freely out there.
I like this blog so much, saved to fav.
Your place is valueble for me. Thanks!…
I will right away grab your rss as I can not find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please permit me know so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Magnificent website. Lots of helpful info here. I am sending it to some pals ans additionally sharing in delicious. And naturally, thank you for your sweat!
Hiya! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My website addresses a lot of the same topics as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other. If you happen to be interested feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog by the way!
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the issue and found most people will consent with your site.
I haven?¦t checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I?¦ll add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My website discusses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other. If you happen to be interested feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Superb blog by the way!
whoah this blog is great i love reading your articles. Keep up the good paintings! You recognize, many people are looking around for this information, you can aid them greatly.
I’m not sure exactly why but this site is loading very slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
I like this site so much, saved to favorites. “To hold a pen is to be at war.” by Francois Marie Arouet Voltaire.
I wish to show some thanks to the writer for bailing me out of this type of trouble. Just after browsing throughout the internet and seeing proposals which are not powerful, I assumed my entire life was done. Living devoid of the solutions to the problems you’ve sorted out by means of your entire site is a crucial case, as well as the ones that would have negatively damaged my entire career if I hadn’t discovered your website. Your own mastery and kindness in taking care of a lot of things was useful. I am not sure what I would’ve done if I had not come across such a stuff like this. I can now look forward to my future. Thanks for your time so much for this professional and sensible help. I will not think twice to refer your site to anyone who would need guidelines on this matter.
Hi , I do believe this is an excellent blog. I stumbled upon it on Yahoo , i will come back once again. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and help other people.
I’m very happy to read this. This is the type of manual that needs to be given and not the accidental misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this best doc.
My wife and i have been really thrilled Louis could finish off his research out of the precious recommendations he made from your own weblog. It is now and again perplexing to simply always be offering tips and hints which usually men and women might have been making money from. So we acknowledge we need the writer to be grateful to because of that. These illustrations you made, the simple blog menu, the relationships your site make it possible to instill – it’s many overwhelming, and it’s really assisting our son in addition to us reason why that concept is interesting, which is certainly very fundamental. Thanks for all!
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
Very interesting info!Perfect just what I was looking for!
Hey very nice site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your web site and take the feeds alsoKI am satisfied to search out a lot of useful info here within the put up, we need work out more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my authorization. Do you know any solutions to help protect against content from being ripped off? I’d really appreciate it.
I will immediately grab your rss as I can’t find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was searching for! “All the really good ideas I ever had came to me while I was milking a cow.” by Grant Wood.
I am continually invstigating online for articles that can benefit me. Thx!
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was looking for!
I’d have to examine with you here. Which is not one thing I usually do! I take pleasure in reading a post that may make folks think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to comment!
There is visibly a bunch to identify about this. I believe you made various nice points in features also.
Glad to be one of the visitors on this awe inspiring internet site : D.
I enjoy the efforts you have put in this, thanks for all the great posts.
Normally I don’t read article on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thank you, quite great post.
A lot of whatever you mention is supprisingly accurate and that makes me wonder why I hadn’t looked at this in this light before. This article truly did switch the light on for me as far as this subject matter goes. However there is one particular position I am not too cozy with so whilst I try to reconcile that with the actual core idea of your issue, allow me observe exactly what the rest of your visitors have to say.Nicely done.
I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this web site. I’m hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming also. Actually your creative writing skills has encouraged me to get my own blog now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings rapidly. Your write up is a great example of it.
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently. I’m quite sure I will learn a lot of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
I really enjoy reading through on this site, it has superb articles. “I have a new philosophy. I’m only going to dread one day at a time.” by Charles M. Schulz.
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!
Some really nice stuff on this internet site, I enjoy it.
I like this post, enjoyed this one thanks for posting. “No trumpets sound when the important decisions of our life are made. Destiny is made known silently.” by Agnes de Mille.
Hi there, I found your blog via Google while searching for a related topic, your web site came up, it looks great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
It’s really a cool and helpful piece of info. I’m happy that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
I’m not sure exactly why but this web site is loading very slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end? I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem with your website in internet explorer, would check this… IE still is the market leader and a good portion of people will miss your fantastic writing due to this problem.
Great post, you have pointed out some great details , I too conceive this s a very excellent website.
Really clean web site, thanks for this post.
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is wonderful, as well as the content!
Hello my friend! I want to say that this article is awesome, nice written and include approximately all vital infos. I would like to see more posts like this.
I haven’t checked in here for some time as I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
hello!,I like your writing so much! share we communicate more about your post on AOL? I need a specialist on this area to solve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
Very interesting details you have mentioned, thankyou for putting up. “Nothing ever goes away.” by Barry Commoner.