Parlamentarios enjuician estado de nuevo Hospital Regional

Revuelo causó el reportaje de El Rancagüino sobre la jornada vivida allí este lunes, donde quedaron patentes las diferentes fallas en el funcionamiento. Falta de insumos básicos y pacientes que no pudieron ser revisados, fueron parte de los problemas. “Nos encontramos con una especie de nuevo Hospital de Talca”, dijo el senador Alejandro García-Huidobro.Parlamentarios enjuician caótico primer día de atención al público en nuevo Hospital Regional

Marcela Catalán

Falta de puntos de red, anexos inoperantes, como también usuarios indignados y funcionarios colapsados, fueron parte del panorama que este lunes comprobó El Rancagüino en el nuevo Hospital Regional. Lo anterior, en el marco de la primera jornada de atención a público en las modernas dependencias y luego de que el viernes pasado terminara el traslado. Ante esto es que parlamentarios por O’Higgins llegaron este martes al edificio, con el fin de ver de propio este escenario. Un panorama que congresistas analizan en estas páginas, golpeando la mesa para manifestar la necesidad de definir las responsabilidades lo antes posible. En el caso de los legisladores consultados, la opinión es unánime: hubo improvisación y el proceso de instalación no se planificó como correspondía.

Javier Macaya, diputado UDI: “Debió haber menos improvisación”

Para el legislador gremialista, la dirección del Servicio de Salud O’Higgins (SSO), encabezado por Fernando Troncoso, es el principal responsable de la desastrosas jornadas experimentadas en el recinto. Lo anterior, pues sostiene que dicho organismo “la obligación y potestades para poner en marcha el cambio desde el antiguo hasta el nuevo” edificio. “Y en ese nivel, con la dependencia de la directora del Hospital Regional (Sonia Correa) y del Servicio de Salud, hay también una responsabilidad que emana del Ministerio de Salud (Minsal)”, agregó.

En palabras del congresista, “lo importante es tomar las medidas que corresponden”, por lo que anuncia fiscalizaciones desde la Comisión de Salud de la Cámara de Diputados. “A través de ésta, pediré oficiar al director del SSO para que se dé cuenta de las causas de lo ocurrido y cuáles son las decisiones a adoptar, para que esto no vuelva a repetirse. Porque digamos las cosas como son: este proceso continúa y pueden seguir cometiéndose errores que no sólo signifiquen una molestia a los usuarios, sino que cuestiones más complicadas que podrían redundar en la vida de las personas”, advirtió.

En su opinión, Sonia Correa y el SSO deben entregar el cronograma de instalación en el recién estrenado espacio, revelando “las garantías que se darán” a los pacientes. Esto, en particular “a aquellos enfermos con patologías más difíciles. Pueden haber consecuencias muchísimo mayores que espero no sucedan. Ojalá se tomen todas las medidas que sean necesarias para evitarlo”, declaró. Por eso, abogó para que, “mientras no esté completa la puesta en marcha del nuevo hospital, tengamos las vías alternativas con el antiguo”.

Sobre si hizo falta un proceso de inducción o se apuró demasiado el traslado a las nuevas dependencias, como advertía hace meses la Fenats Base del Hospital Regional, Macaya opinó que si bien el cambio “tenía muchos meses de retraso, hubo mucho tiempo para sacarlo adelante”. En ese sentido, fue enfático: “Extraño una mayor planificación para haber hecho las cosas de manera distinta. Debió haber menos improvisación. Acá se estaban llevando insumos médicos y pacientes, por lo que esto debió proyectarse de modo diferente”.

Ricardo Rincón, diputado DC: “Si debiera tomar la decisión, no tendría a la doctora Correa como directora”

En opinión del parlamentario falangista, “la principal responsable” de la jornada de este lunes “es la directora del Hospital Regional”, Sonia Correa. Por eso sostuvo que, si tuviera las atribuciones, solicitaría su partida desde cargo. “Si debiera tomar la decisión, no la tendría dirigiendo un recinto como éste, con el ámbito complejo de relaciones laborales que observo”, sentenció.

Al mismo tiempo, argumentó que allá ha constatado la ocurrencia de situaciones “paradójicas”, como la instalación de “baños universales para hombres y mujeres a la vez, algo que se hizo así porque nadie reclamó. Esto da cuenta de la debida o indebida preocupación por velar que esto se entregara de la forma correcta, y existieran las condiciones adecuadas para mudarse”, comentó.

“Casinos para funcionarios, no hay. Lo que está andando es un sistema alternativo que entrega comida de mala calidad, con la no refrigeración o calor adecuado, y con esperas impropias para quienes deben destinar un tiempo correcto para su colación y después seguir con sus labores (…).Toda la licitación de casinos se retrasó y lo sabían. ¿Entonces por qué llevan a cabo el traslado, si habrá un desfase en el sistema de alimentación, ya que la licitación no estaba hecha? ¿Por qué no subsanaron (antes) estas situaciones?”, criticó.

A juicio de Rincón, estos y otros problemas dificultan la atención de público. Por eso aseguró haber pedido “por escrito a la intendenta suplente, Teresa Núñez, que cite a un gabinete extraordinario de servicios, para poder implementar soluciones concretas a los problemas” observados en el moderno edificio.

Además, el legislador apuntó a la falta de un proceso de inducción y capacitación para los funcionarios, tal como advirtió mucho antes la Fenats Base Hospital Regional. Según explicó, sus trabajadores sostienen que estos entrenamientos “han sido muy a la rápida y por encima, a tal punto de que hoy no se ubican fácilmente en el espacio para acceder a sus puestos de labores, con condiciones desfavorables para ellos y para los usuarios. Hay grandes filas, para poder reservar horas con un sistema manual”, relató.

“Se apuró demasiado el traslado. Ya no puedo seguir haciéndolo así, pero le pedí reservadamente a la intendenta que se evaluaran las fechas de cambio. Con situaciones sobre la mesa como la del informático, la licitación de casinos, los accesos, entre otros, lo más conveniente era volver a analizarlo. Nada impedía irse, en vez de marzo o abril, partir en noviembre, diciembre o enero, habiendo resuelto todo esto”, esgrimió el DC. Por ello, estimo que el funcionamiento de la telefonía y el orden de diversos papeles, entre otras cosas, debieron haberse reparado primero, “con sus respectivas marchas blancas y correcciones”, antes del cambio y puesta en marcha final.

Además, Rincón puso en entredicho el papel actual de las autoridades centrales de la cartera. “Debe haber apoyos de parte de equipos del Ministerio de Salud, quienes debieran estar aquí y no lo están, estableciendo otro nivel de urgencia acerca de la instalación definitiva”, remató.

Alejandro García-Huidobro, senador UDI: “Nos encontramos con una especie de nuevo Hospital de Talca

“La decisión del traslado fue muy apresurada, porque no estaban las condiciones para hacerlo y menos la información a entregar a cada uno de los trabajadores sobre el funcionamiento y conectividad al interior del nuevo Hospital Regional”, sostuvo el congresista gremialista, quien agregó que este martes existió “el mismo caos” del lunes. De acuerdo con el parlamentario, quien indicó haber participado allá en largas reuniones con la directora Sonia Correa y con los funcionarios, en el lugar se palpa “la molestia de los usuarios que vienen” de todas las comunas, sin poder ser atendidos, porque no se encuentras sus fichas. “No se tuvo en cuenta que éstas debían estar ordenadas. Ella confirmó que hay una serie de problemas en este ámbito”, contó sobre la versión de la mandamás del recinto, en referencia a este punto.

El senador García Huidobro igualmente reveló otro aspecto en el que han habido irregularidades. Sí, pues “el sistema computacional no está filtrado” y “los diagnósticos privados han pasado a ser públicos”. En otras palabras, cualquiera puede ver diagnósticos delicados de VIH o de cáncer. “Eso va contra la ley”, advirtió el legislador. No obstante, según él, “no hubo mayor respuesta” de parte de Correa “acerca de esta situación”, limitándose a decir que “lo iba a investigar”.

Por otro lado, el parlamentario denunció que tampoco hay cámaras de seguridad en los sitios de ingresos de recursos y que “no se llamó a concurso para muchos cargos”. Por tanto, criticó una “contratación a dedo”.

“También visité la Unidad de Oftalmología, donde los cables eléctricos están debajo del lavaplatos donde cae agua. Las máquinas no pueden ser colocadas así, pero su director me dijo que durante cuatro años comunicó los ajustes que se debían realizar a los responsables. No se hizo nada. Tanto es así, que el cable de su computador no alcanza a llegar al enchufe. Hay una falta de planificación absoluta”, enjuició.

“No están los insumos, como tampoco los instrumentos para operaciones y fármacos. Nos encontramos con una especie de nuevo Hospital de Talca, aunque aquí los pacientes son reales. Es imposible que los doctores, enfermeras, matronas y paramédicos puedan ejercer así su labor”.

Respecto a si todas estas situaciones sacan a la luz el deficiente rol de la directora del recinto o de la empresa constructora del mismo, el senador contestó que “todos tienen mucha responsabilidad. Aquí no hubo la fiscalización que debía. El proceso de traslado que advertimos sería muy complejo, tampoco se llevó a cabo como corresponde, no habiendo escuchado a quienes más conocen de esta situación, que son los funcionarios. Por eso pediremos a Contraloría que investigue todo esto, porque no es posible que el hospital más moderno de Sudamérica esté en este escenario”, concluyó.