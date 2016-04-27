Rancagua contará con una Sección de Encargo y Búsqueda de Vehículos permanente

-
Información la entregó el general, Omar Gutiérrez Gámbaro
Por: Fernando Ávila F.
Contento y conforme está el jefe de la Sexta Zona de Carabineros del Libertador Bernardo O’Higgins, general, Omar Gutiérrez Gámbaro, en estos seis meses de gestión. La autoridad asume que aún falta por mejorar con el fin de ir reduciendo los actuales niveles de delitos de mayor connotación social, teniendo en cuenta que según sus datos O’Higgins es la segunda Región a nivel nacional con mayor crecimiento tras Arica y Parinacota.
El compromiso de Carabineros indicó el General, es disminuir los niveles de delitos regionales, ya que a nivel regional O’Higgins está ubicado en cuarto lugar en la disminución de delitos. “Yo aspiro a que seamos los primeros, así como la Región es la primera o segunda en crecimiento, yo quiero ser el primero o segundo en la disminución de delitos. Ese es el compromiso que tengo con mi persona, mis carabineros y mis oficiales”.
El general Gámbaro destacó que nivel nacional son una de las mejores a nivel de cobertura, por lo que el desafío es seguir logrando la disminución de delitos, situación que asegura se ha logrado contener y bajar los delitos de mayor connotación social. “Tenemos dos comunas que están teniendo problemas en estos momentos. Una es Rengo y la otra es Peumo, las que han subido la cantidad de delitos”, dijo el general.
Teniendo en cuenta que en O’Higgins ha subido el delito de robo de vehículos, el general adelantó que prontamente habrá una Sección de Encargo y Búsqueda de Vehículos permanente en Rancagua, la que ya está aprobada por la institución. Además está estipulada la construcción de un nuevo cuartel para el Grupo de Operaciones Policiales Especiales, reposición de al menos tres comisarías, entre ellas Rengo, Peumo, y la ampliación de las dependencias de San Vicente de Tagua Tagua.
“Carabineros es una organización más de Estado, nosotros no podemos estar solos en esta lucha frontal contra la delincuencia, ya que necesitamos el aporte de la ciudadanía en general y de todas las instituciones. La gente confía en los carabineros y cree que nosotros somos fundamentales en la construcción de una sociedad en paz, donde se pueda trabajar, crecer y prosperar, donde los derechos sean respetados y las personas se puedan desarrollar. A eso estamos llamados, a ser parte de este proceso. Somos parte del desafío que significa el edificar un país mejor, esta parte de nuestra misión es mucho más importante que ser sólo la institución a cargo del tema policial, de combatir el delito y de entregar seguridad a las personas”, dijo la autoridad.
El general, Omar Gutiérrez Gámbaro añadió que “nuestra comunidad nacional clama por mayores y efectivas medidas de seguridad y nosotros debemos responder con presteza a estas demandas, por ende actuaremos profesionalmente, en conjunto con las autoridades locales y la sociedad civil toda, sin distinción alguna, con ello naturalmente estaremos aportando mayores niveles de eficiencia en nuestra gestión policial, dando garantías de seguridad, paz y tranquilidad a nuestros conciudadanos”.
Gámbaro sostuvo que el trabajo en equipo “es una forma de enfrentar nuestra vocación, y es aprendido por todos nuestros hombres. Somos un equipo en todo sentido. Individualmente nunca daremos el potencial que podemos entregar cuando lo hacemos trabajando en equipo. Los Mandos deben confiar en su gente y los carabineros deben respetar y seguir a sus mandos, es así, que somos la frontera entre el ciudadano y el delincuente, nuestro éxito depende del equipo, de cada miembro del equipo. Uno no es equipo individualmente. Si trabaja sólo se quedará sólo y perderá su oportunidad de crecer en su servicio a la sociedad y a la Institución.
