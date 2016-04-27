En Rancagua: Por deficiencias en nuevo Hospital Regional Rancagua Fenats mantiene paro indefinido

Hoy se cumplen tres días de que el recinto asistencial abrió sus puertas; no obstante, las atenciones hacia el público están siendo respondidas por turnos éticos de funcionarios, pues por falta de insumos, faltas de puntos de red, anexos sin funcionar, computadores sin servicio de internet ni intranet, falta de lockers, entre otras situaciones, los empleados públicos se aburrieron y decidieron paralizar sus funciones hasta que no se tomen medidas al respecto.

Por: Gisella Abarca

Fotos Héctor Vargas

Con un fallecido en la sala de espera del policlínico de Broncopulmonar continúa el crítico estado de salud en que está funcionando el nuevo Hospital Regional Rancagua a menos de una semana de su traslado.

A esto se le agrega la falta de insumos, funcionarios colapsados, faltas de puntos de red, anexos sin funcionar, computadores sin servicio de internet ni intranet, equipos de imagenología que no funcionaron, falta de lockers, entre otras situaciones. Esta es una de la radiografía de los primeros días de atención en las dependencias del nuevo Hospital Regional Rancagua, realidad que se repite en muchos de los servicios de nuevo recinto asistencial, los que no cuentan con un espacio digno para el descanso de los funcionarios.

Aquí pareciera ser que las advertencias de la Fenats Base Hospital Regional Rancagua cobraron fuerza. Meses antes del traslado los funcionarios reclamaban la falta de inducción, el no conocer los puestos de trabajo y los espacios. Ante la caótica situación vivida el lunes los dirigentes de la Federación Nacional de Trabajadores de Salud del Hospital Regional de Rancagua, decidieron tomarán medidas y durante la jornada de ayer paralizaron sus funciones. Para esto, más de 300 funcionarios de los diversos servicios del nuevo recinto asistencial se congregaron en el frontis del hospital para reclamar por sus derechos.

“Esta paralización se da como resultado de las condiciones que se entregó la atención a los usuarios ayer (lunes), el policlínico de especialidades no estaba con la implementación que correspondía para entregar una atención a los pacientes. Habían dos computadores para atender a 400 personas, en farmacia, hasta las 18:00 horas todavía quedaban alrededor de 400 personas esperando su receta médica, creemos que las condiciones en que nos trajeron para acá no son ni siquiera las mínimas para poder entregar atención”, expuso la presidenta de la Fenats Base Hospital Regional Rancagua, Olga Jiménez.

UNA CONDICIÓN CRÍTICA

En esta línea, la dirigenta agregó “No están equipado los box de atención, los teléfonos no funcionan, de cien camas de medicina se abrieron sólo 60 por falta de funcionarios, tenemos complicaciones con el servicio de alimentación, la gente no tiene salas de descanso ni siquiera para tomarse un café, los funcionarios en los turnos de noche están muertos de frío, sin calefacción. Ya contamos con un fallecido por falta de insumos, lo que es lamentable.

Es un caos como se está entregando la atención en el nuevo hospital y la responsabilidad es del equipo de procesos, de puesta en marcha y el equipo directivo de este hospital, ellos son los que tienen este caos. Por todo esto, los funcionarios pidieron el paro, el que se extenderá hasta que el tema esté solucionado”, subrayó Jiménez.

Y es que haciendo todo lo posible por entregar una atención amable y de calidad, los funcionarios del recinto asistencial con sus propios medios y recursos trataban de revertir la situación y hacer de esa jornada algo agradable para ellos y los usuarios, pero la paciencia no dio para más. La tecnología que se ausentó hizo que la atención del recinto asistencial colapsara a tal punto que no fue difícil toparse en los pasillos con empleados públicos colapsados y sin saber qué hacer por responder a esos usuarios que llegaron en busca de algún remedio, receta, hora o examen, y tuvieron que devolverse a manos vacías.

Es por esta razón que la Fenats Base HRR, cuenta con el apoyo de la Fenats Regional gremio representado por Modesta Sotomayor quien sostuvo “Toda la región está alerta, estamos viendo que esto va de mal en peor, se les está faltando el respeto a los funcionarios y a los usuarios. Si este conflicto si se sigue agudizando, tendremos que llamar de nuevo a la región y si no se cede a lo que estamos solicitando, los directivos como la dra. Correa debiera salir, porque esto si no para, se va a extender a nivel regional, convirtiéndose tal vez en un paro nacional, y en eso los dirigentes nacionales están de acuerdo y nos están apoyando”, subrayó.

Médicos indignados con los precarios recursos con los que están entregando atención al público

No sólo los funcionarios están molestos e indignados con los precarios recursos con los que están trabajando, a ellos se les sumó ahora el malestar de los médicos que componen el capítulo médico del Hospital Regional Rancagua, quienes en voz de su presidente Sergio Ramírez expuso.

“Existen distintos ámbitos donde hay problemas para que el recinto pueda funcionar de buena forma, hay déficit de instalaciones computacionales, oficina de policlínicos que no tenían los elementos necesarios para funcionar, se pensaba que el comienzo iban a funcionar varios servicios con sistemas computacionales que no se han podido echar a andar y otras deficiencias que existen dentro del edificio como residencias médicas, salas de estar para los funcionarios, todas esas cosas las anunciamos (…) nuestra impresión es que se aceleró mucho el traslado sin haber tenido todas estas cosas ya en funcionamiento, esto se anunció demasiado a la ciudadanía, pero nunca se especificaron los problemas que se iban a suscitar a raíz de este traslado”, sostuvo.

En tanto, la jefa de Pediatría de Hospital Regional Rancagua, Heidy Leiva apuntó “El traslado es una situación deficitaria de frentón, éste es una hospital donde la atención está centrada en el usuario, pero esta situación debe significar que los usuarios internos que somos los funcionarios tengamos las condiciones adecuadas para trabajar y eso no se ha dado, no hay condiciones suficientes para comer, no hay sala de estar para los funcionarios, los médicos no tenemos todas las condiciones para trabajar y el sistema informático no fue probado insitu, por lo tanto cuando ayer hicimos recetas éstas no aparecían”, sostuvo.

Agregó “No entiendo la razón para hacer un apresuramiento para atender a plena capacidad si no teníamos todos los recursos, y lo que más me duele es que un hospital tan grande, tan moderno, que debieran resolver los problemas de salud, no lo esté haciendo y que quienes trabajamos en este hospital estemos sufriendo todos los días, terminamos peleando unos con otros porque no tenemos las condiciones para atender”, finalizó Leiva.

Directora de Hospital Regional Rancagua, dra. Sonia Correa:

“Este paro perjudica la atención de los pacientes”

Consultada respecto a la crítica situación en el nuevo Hospital Regional Rancagua, la directora Hospital Regional, Sonia Correa sostuvo “estamos haciendo todos los procesos de adaptación a este nuevo establecimiento, llevamos recién un día funcionando con todos en el nuevo hospital; por lo tanto, es imposible que funcione al cien por ciento, los procesos no funcionan de un día para otro y eso lo estamos adecuando. A esto se sumó que vino un montón de pacientes que no estaban citados para ayer (lunes) y estábamos haciendo las labores necesarias para poder atender a estos pacientes”, expuso.

Agregó “Lamentablemente por un tema de corregir todos los aspectos de forma inmediata, los funcionarios se fueron a paro y esto perjudica la atención de los pacientes, que son los que van a sufrir el hecho de no contar con la atención correspondiente en la medida que los esfuerzos que se están haciendo es para eso”, argumentó Correa.

Explicó que respecto a la falta de insumos para los pacientes “ha sido un tema que todo lo que significa abastecimientos de este hospital cambió la forma en la cual se está haciendo a través de un sistema que está asociado a armarios digitales y orugas, y que eso no ha funcionado al cien por ciento, porque la gente no se ha adaptado al nuevo sistema, y se está tratando de resolver el tema de los insumos y estamos permanentemente dedicados a eso, pero se va a resolver en la medida que tengamos un entrenamiento mayor”

Respecto a las salas de descanso, aseguró que “Las evaluamos, está dentro de los puntos de acuerdo que teníamos previamente, tenemos en este momento 47 salas de estar que están definida para los funcionarios pero no hay lugares específicos con berger o sillones, pero hay lugares para tomarse un café y descansar. Esos lugares se están acondicionando de mejor forma y así algunos otros espacios, pero esos espacios no se van a abrir de un día para otro”, explicó la directora.

Respecto a la muerte de un paciente en Urgencia que dio a conocer Fentas, la directiva negó tajantemente que eso se haya producido por falta de insumos “eso no es así, no ha habido falta de insumos críticos como para decir que el paciente falleció por un insumo que haya faltado”.

En cuanto al paciente que falleció ayer en la sala de espera del policlinico de Broncupulmonar, explicó que “era un paciente que tenía un cuadro de cáncer terminal con metástasis en distintos órganos, el paciente acudió a control, pero tuvo un paro cardiorespiratorio y fue atendido por la clave de emergencia y acudió personal a atenderlo, pero el paciente falleció porque su condición de base así lo determinó, no por falta de atención”, aseguró Correa.

Para finalizar, la directora llamó a las personas que se atienden en el nuevo recinto asistencial a que tengan calma y paciencia “sabíamos que era un proceso complejo, le pedimos a los gremios y a la ciudadanía que tengan comprensión de que este proceso que en un hospital que está hace 50 años funcionando de una manera, no iba a funcionar exactamente igual en un hospital nuevo y eso jamás se iba a poder hacerse en un día para otro, por eso le pedimos comprensión”.