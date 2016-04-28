Diputado Juan Luis Castro: “Hay un equipo de Puesta en Marcha del hospital que tiene responsabilidades y que debía haber previsto los errores”

Consultado respecto a la crítica situación que está viviendo el nuevo Hospital Regional a menos de una semana de funcionamiento, el diputado socialista Juan Luis Castro apuntó “Aquí hay una mezcla de factores que han incidido en este cuadro. Hay un equipo de Puesta en Marcha del hospital -liderado por la Dra. Elisa Hernández- que tiene responsabilidades y que debió haber previsto los errores y problemas que se suscitaron desde el lunes hasta ahora en cuanto a los sistemas informáticos que no funcionaron, los registro de horas de pacientes, a todo lo que implica la logística de una demanda asistencial creciente que es natural que vaya al hospital nuevo y que se haya dado un descalabro en las condiciones en las que fueron aglomeradas esas personas sin explicación clara y precisa”, apuntó.

En cuanto a la movilización que está llevando a cabo Fenats Base HRR, el parlamentario apuntó “creo que están reivindicando legítimamente las condiciones laborales que todos los profesionales y funcionarios tienen derecho en un proceso que no es fácil, y que requiere soluciones lo más rápido posible, porque es obvio que un gran hospital como éste tiene que estar en condiciones de funcionamiento pleno, por lo mismo urge que haya soluciones concretas a los aspectos planteados y que hagan que se normalice la atención del hospital lo antes posible para que brinde la atención que merece la población”, sostuvo.

Consultado respecto a responsabilidades del caótico proceso de Puesta en Marcha, expuso que “Más que pedir o no salida de personas, creo que hay un equipo responsable que es el equipo de Puesta en Marcha del hospital, las responsabilidades de los errores cometidos está en ese equipo, quienes tienen nombre y apellido, que tiene personas responsables y que lleva meses trabajando en que no hubieran los trastornos que hoy aparecen. Espero que haya explicaciones que sean satisfactorias y responsabilidades que sean asumidas, porque se pudo haber previsto estos errores”, finalizó Castro.