Fiscalía designa a un Fiscal preferente para el partido de este  sábado

Destacada, Policial, Tribunales abril 28, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
28_04_2016_ohiggins

La Fiscal de turno, Claudia de La Fuente se hará presente en el recinto deportivo a fin de mantener más fluidas las coordinaciones con Carabineros en caso de registrarse algún delito.
Con motivo del encuentro futbolístico entre O’Higgins de Rancagua y la Universidad de Concepción, partido catalogado de alta convocatoria, y a raíz de diversas coordinaciones interinstitucionales entre Carabineros y la Intendencia Regional, la Fiscalía local de Rancagua ha decidido designar como fiscal preferente a la Fiscal adjunto, Claudia de La Fuente, quien se constituirá en el Estadio Parque El Teniente.
Esta medida obedece, tal como en otras oportunidades, para velar por el cumplimiento de la Ley de Derechos y Deberes en los espectáculos del fútbol profesional, que opera antes durante y después del encuentro, tanto dentro del estadio, como en las inmediaciones del recinto deportivo.

Sharing

About Alejandra Sepulveda

73 comments

Definitely believe that that you said. Your favourite justification appeared to be at the internet the easiest factor to keep in mind of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while other people think about concerns that they just don’t realize about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and outlined out the whole thing without having side-effects , other people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thank you

Responder

Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!

Responder

I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Superb work!

Responder

Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is very cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you understand this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched all over the place and just could not come across. What a perfect web site.

Responder

I absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write content in your case? I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write about here. Again, awesome website!

Responder

Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossips and internet and this is really irritating. A good web site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for keeping this site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.

Responder

of course like your website but you have to check the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very troublesome to tell the truth nevertheless I’ll surely come back again.

Responder

What i don’t understood is if truth be told how you’re now not really much more well-appreciated than you might be now. You’re so intelligent. You realize therefore considerably in the case of this matter, made me individually consider it from so many varied angles. Its like men and women aren’t fascinated until it’s one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs great. At all times maintain it up!

Responder

Good day I am so grateful I found your website, I really found you by error, while I was browsing on Aol for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a marvelous post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to go through it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the excellent work.

Responder

Hey there would you mind letting me know which web host you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price? Thanks, I appreciate it!

Responder

Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your weblog? My website is in the exact same niche as yours and my visitors would certainly benefit from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Appreciate it!

Responder

Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I really like the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, amazing site!

Responder

With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any solutions to help protect against content from being ripped off? I’d certainly appreciate it.

Responder

You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be actually something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!

Responder

I have been surfing online greater than 3 hours lately, yet I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is beautiful price sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made excellent content as you probably did, the web will likely be much more useful than ever before.

Responder

You really make it seem really easy along with your presentation however I to find this topic to be really something which I think I’d by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and extremely huge for me. I am looking forward to your subsequent put up, I will attempt to get the hold of it!

Responder

What i do not understood is actually how you’re no longer really a lot more neatly-preferred than you may be now. You are very intelligent. You recognize therefore significantly in the case of this subject, made me in my view imagine it from numerous numerous angles. Its like men and women are not involved unless it is something to do with Woman gaga! Your individual stuffs outstanding. Always take care of it up!

Responder

I have been surfing on-line more than three hours as of late, yet I by no means found any interesting article like yours. It is lovely worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content as you did, the net might be much more helpful than ever before.

Responder

Hi! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My web site looks weird when browsing from my apple iphone. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to resolve this issue. If you have any suggestions, please share. Cheers!

Responder

Deja un comentario