La Fiscal de turno, Claudia de La Fuente se hará presente en el recinto deportivo a fin de mantener más fluidas las coordinaciones con Carabineros en caso de registrarse algún delito.
Con motivo del encuentro futbolístico entre O’Higgins de Rancagua y la Universidad de Concepción, partido catalogado de alta convocatoria, y a raíz de diversas coordinaciones interinstitucionales entre Carabineros y la Intendencia Regional, la Fiscalía local de Rancagua ha decidido designar como fiscal preferente a la Fiscal adjunto, Claudia de La Fuente, quien se constituirá en el Estadio Parque El Teniente.
Esta medida obedece, tal como en otras oportunidades, para velar por el cumplimiento de la Ley de Derechos y Deberes en los espectáculos del fútbol profesional, que opera antes durante y después del encuentro, tanto dentro del estadio, como en las inmediaciones del recinto deportivo.
Fiscalía designa a un Fiscal preferente para el partido de este sábado
