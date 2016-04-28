Joven profesor morirá porque el estado rechaza pagar su trasplante de médula

Afectado por una leucemia fulminante, Diego Romero necesita de forma urgente el tratamiento que lo puede mantener con vida. Aunque tiene los donantes, Fonasa no financia esta cirugía, por lo tanto a sus 28 años solo le quedan meses de vida.
IRENE PADILLA

 

No importa la edad ni el momento, las enfermedades letales pueden aparecer en cualquier punto de nuestra vida, eso fue lo que paso con Diego Romero, un reconocido profesor de inglés de la comuna de Peumo que en diciembre de 2014 fue diagnosticado con una leucemia mieloide aguda refractaria, uno de los tipos más agresivos de esta enfermedad. Así, de un día para otro su vida cambió en 180 grados y hoy, a poco más de un año del primer diagnóstico se debate entre la vida y la muerte. Esto porque a pesar de haber tenido buenos resultados en su primer ciclo de quimioterapias, en enero pasado sufrió una recaída que lo tiene al borde de la muerte.

“Mi cáncer es a la médula y afecta todo lo que es producción de sangre, glóbulos rojos, plaquetas, etcétera. Cuando me lo detectaron me sometí a cuatro ciclos de quimioterapia, los que fueron efectivos y logré una remisión de la enfermedad, es decir, examinaron mi medula y no tenía células malignas. Estuve bien ocho meses, pude trabajar en ese tiempo, pero en enero de este año recaí, me dijeron que debía volver a internarme y que me harían solo un tratamiento de quimioterapia paliativo, que no es para recuperarme porque la doctora me dijo que solo tenía un 10% de sobre vida”.

En estos días, el joven docente está siendo sometido a un ciclo de cuatro quimioterapias más, las que no tienen más finalidad que extender un poco sus días de vida, ya que este tratamiento no es capaz de combatir el cáncer. “ Voy en la segunda quimioterapia, pero no voy a tener mejoría, me voy a morir. Es decir, con el tratamiento que me ofrece el sistema público, me da un 10% de posibilidades de vivir, porque esta leucemia mieloide es más agresiva que otras, esta es una leucemia fulminante”.
Pero para Diego no está todo perdido, existe un tratamiento que le podría salvar la vida. La única forma de mejorar es sometiéndose a un trasplante de médula osea, para lo cual ya cuenta con sus familiares más directos como potenciales donantes, sin embargo, chocó con un nuevo problema: el Estado simplemente no financia el tipo de trasplante que él necesita. “Fui a Fonasa y mediante una carta me dijeron que no respondía a este tipo de trasplante que es haploidentico, cuando el donante es compatible en un 50%. Fonasa solo cubre el trasplante alogenico, que es cuando tienes un donante que es un hermano pero es un 100% compatible y eso es 1 persona en un millón. Después fui al Ministerio de Salud para pedir fondos de emergencia y me dijeron que no, porque no contemplaban trasplante de este tipo esos recursos. Lo que me urge es que si me hago el trasplante tengo 80% de posibilidades de quedar bien, de no recaer más, la diferencia es inmensa”.
En su desesperación el profesor acudió a la salud privada donde la única clínica que le puede ayudar exige al menos la cancelación de la mitad del costo del trasplante, es decir 30 millones de pesos, una cifra casi impensable para esta familia compuesta por este joven, su madre y su abuela. “El presupuesto es de 62 millones en la Clínica Santa María, que es la única que me atendió sin tener los recursos, ahí me dijeron que luchara y que viera una vía legal para pelear por mi vida. Con la mitad de esto puedo ser ingresado, pero sin dinero no puedo hacer nada. Tengo más de un donante, sé lo que es el tratamiento contra el cáncer, tengo la edad para sobrevivir a un trasplante, pero mi única piedra de tope es la plata y el Estado no me proporciona ninguna ayuda”.
Romero agrega que “me quedan dos ciclos de quimioterapia y antes que terminen me tengo que hacer el trasplante para aprovechar que estoy en remisión y poder sobrevivir. Esta es mi último ciclo de quimio después de esto solo queda morir”, afirma con desde el docente.
Ante su angustia, este joven peumino no tiene más opción que recurrir a la justicia interponiendo un recurso de amparo que pueda apelar al derecho constitucional que garantiza el resguardo de la vida de los habitantes del país. Para ello, hoy solo cuentan con el apoyo de la Corporación Judicial de Peumo para un trámite que amerita la máxima rapidez, por eso su familia solicita a quienes puedan apoyarlo en el aspecto jurídico contactarlos al +56995027957
Así también quienes quieran entregar una donación para costear el tratamiento de Diego Romero pueden aportar a la cuenta de ahorro número 38960654746 del Banco Estado.

