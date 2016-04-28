Se mantiene paro indefinido en nuevo Hospital Regional

Esto porque en su tercer día de movilización, no cuentan con respuestas, de parte de las autoridades, a sus demandas para trabajar de manera digna en el nuevo recinto asistencial.
Gisella Abarca
Fotos Héctor Vargas
Hoy se cumplen cuatro días de que el nuevo Hospital Regional abriera sus puertas; no obstante, las atenciones hacia el público están siendo respondidas por turnos éticos de funcionarios, pues por falta de insumos, puntos de red, lockers, áreas de descanso, falta de implementación, anexos sin funcionar, computadores sin red, complicaciones con el servicio de alimentación, equipamiento sin funcionar por falta de funcionarios, entre otras deficiencias, hicieron que los empleados públicos asociados a la Federación Nacional de Trabajadores de Salud del Hospital Regional de Rancagua, se aburrieran y decidieron paralizar sus funciones hasta que no se tomen medidas al respecto.
Y es que a menos de una semana de su traslado, el estado de salud en que está funcionando el nuevo recinto asistencial base de la región es crítico, ayer se sumaron a la movilización los funcionarios del Jardín Infantil del recinto asistencial, dando a conocer que el lugar se les llueve y que los niños están siendo alimentados con comidas heladas. A lo anterior se agrega el maltrato que recibió una funcionaria por el malestar del público que ha llegado al edificio, los que sin tener respuestas en la atención se descargan con las caras visibles de las ventanillas, explicó la presidenta de la Fenats Base Hospital Regional Rancagua
“La situación sigue en las mismas condiciones, no ha habido llamado de ninguna instancia para entregar una propuesta a lo que hemos pedido, y peor aun cuando una técnico tratando de dar solución atendiendo al público, los pacientes la agredieron verbal y físicamente rompiéndole un computador, eso no lo podemos tolerar.”, argumentó.
“Queremos que los equipos directivos que hicieron esta catástrofe, se vayan y que llegue una autoridad que tenga deseos de arreglar este desastre donde podamos trabajar y entregar la atención que los usuarios demandan. Esperamos novedades, de lo contrario esta movilización sigue tal cual como ha estado hasta ahora”. Durante la tarde, la dirigenta gremial informó que hasta dependencias del Hospital Regional llegó el encargado de Relaciones Laborales del recinto asistencial, “pero todo se mantiene tan cual”, finalizó.
Dirección del nuevo Hospital Regional reconoce que la puesta en Marcha no ha estado exenta de dificultades
Por medio de un comunicado de prensa, la administración del nuevo Hospital Regional Rancagua, al momento de solicitar “comprensión y paciencia de la población usuaria durante esta etapa”, agrega “lamenta que la apertura de puertas del establecimiento coincida con el paro indefinido convocado por Fenats Base Rancagua, evento que perjudica directamente a los usuarios”; no obstante, la movilización de los trabajadores comenzó el día martes 26 de abril producto de las irregularidades que se suscitaron el primer día de atención del recinto asistencial que fue el lunes 25.
En esta línea, el documento expone además que el CAE también se habría visto afectado por este paro “Sobre la atención de pacientes en el Consultorio Adosado de Especialidades, (CAE) informar que desde el lunes 25 de abril, se encuentra en un proceso de atención progresiva. Además, que éste se ve afectado por el paro de funcionarios agrupados en Fenats”.
El documento reconoce que la entrega de insumos, sistema informático y anexos no ha estado exento de dificultades “Sobre la existencia de insumos, la administración hace hincapié en que se cuenta con stock suficiente en bodega y servicios. Sin embargo, se está en proceso de marcha blanca, debido a la incorporación de nuevas tecnologías”. Agrega además “En relación al funcionamiento de herramientas informáticas y teléfonos en los servicios, éstos se encuentran en proceso de ajuste y mejora progresiva según planificación”.
El documento agrega que a pesar de este escenario, “siguen funcionando todos los servicios de atención cerrada (UCI, pabellón de urgencias, Hospitalización, Farmacia, Laboratorio, Imagenología, entre otras). Urgencia se encuentra funcionando de manera normal, al igual que el Jardín Infantil”, no obstante, la jornada de ayer se sumaron funcionarios del Jardín Infantil a la paralización por las condiciones en que les llega la alimentación de los niños al recinto educativo.
El texto finaliza exponiendo que al área de alimentación “el casino de funcionarios entrega colaciones de manera normal. Y que está en desarrollo la licitación de la empresa que se hará cargo del casino de funcionarios de forma permanente”.
69 comments
Keep functioning ,fantastic job!
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
Some genuinely marvellous work on behalf of the owner of this site, perfectly outstanding subject material.
Lovely site! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am taking your feeds also
Somebody necessarily lend a hand to make significantly posts I’d state. This is the first time I frequented your website page and up to now? I amazed with the research you made to create this actual submit amazing. Fantastic job!
Good day! I just wish to give a huge thumbs up for the good info you have right here on this post. I might be coming back to your blog for extra soon.
Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossips and internet and this is really irritating. A good blog with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for keeping this web-site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get the issue resolved soon. Cheers
This really answered my drawback, thanks!
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was looking for! “Washington is the only place where sound travels faster than light.” by C. V. R. Thompson.
It¦s really a nice and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your article seem to be running off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get the issue resolved soon. Kudos
The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as a lot as this one. I mean, I know it was my option to learn, but I really thought youd have one thing fascinating to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about one thing that you can repair when you werent too busy in search of attention.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is excellent blog. An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.
hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this website, as I experienced to reload the site many times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much more of your respective fascinating content. Make sure you update this again soon..
Nearly all of the things you mention happens to be supprisingly precise and it makes me wonder why I had not looked at this with this light before. This particular piece really did switch the light on for me as far as this issue goes. But at this time there is actually one factor I am not too comfy with so whilst I attempt to reconcile that with the main theme of the issue, let me see what the rest of your visitors have to point out.Well done.
I got what you mean , thanks for posting.Woh I am glad to find this website through google. “Don’t be afraid of opposition. Remember, a kite rises against not with the wind.” by Hamilton Mabie.
I used to be very pleased to search out this internet-site.I wished to thanks to your time for this wonderful learn!! I positively having fun with each little bit of it and I’ve you bookmarked to check out new stuff you weblog post.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in reality was once a enjoyment account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how can we keep up a correspondence?
I am not positive where you are getting your information, however good topic. I needs to spend a while learning more or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic info I used to be in search of this information for my mission.
Very instructive and great structure of subject matter, now that’s user pleasant (:.
You are a very smart individual!
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
I like this web blog very much, Its a real nice berth to read and obtain information. “Being powerful is like being a lady. If you have to tell people you are, you aren’t.” by Margaret Hilda Thatcher.
I would like to thnkx for the efforts you have put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade blog post from you in the upcoming as well. In fact your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my own blog now. Really the blogging is spreading its wings quickly. Your write up is a good example of it.
Really Appreciate this update, is there any way I can get an alert email when you write a fresh article?
Very interesting subject, appreciate it for posting.
Hey, you used to write excellent, but the last several posts have been kinda boringK I miss your super writings. Past few posts are just a little out of track! come on!
Hello! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
I’ll immediately grab your rss feed as I can’t to find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me recognize in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Definitely, what a splendid website and educative posts, I surely will bookmark your website.Best Regards!
Hi! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
I’m still learning from you, while I’m trying to reach my goals. I absolutely love reading everything that is posted on your blog.Keep the stories coming. I enjoyed it!
Great work! This is the type of info that should be shared around the web. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my site . Thanks =)
Magnificent web site. Lots of useful information here. I?¦m sending it to a few buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thank you on your sweat!
I simply had to appreciate you all over again. I do not know the things I might have carried out without the creative concepts contributed by you about that subject. It previously was a real troublesome situation in my position, nevertheless considering your professional technique you resolved it forced me to leap for delight. I’m happy for the work and thus hope you comprehend what a powerful job that you are getting into educating the others using your webblog. I’m certain you haven’t encountered any of us.
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I am impressed! Very helpful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info much. I was seeking this certain info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
I got what you mean ,bookmarked, very nice website .
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to know where u got this from. thank you
Utterly indited content, appreciate it for information. “Necessity is the mother of taking chances.” by Mark Twain.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
Along with almost everything which appears to be building within this subject matter, a significant percentage of opinions are actually fairly radical. Nevertheless, I am sorry, but I can not give credence to your entire strategy, all be it refreshing none the less. It looks to everybody that your remarks are not entirely validated and in simple fact you are your self not thoroughly convinced of your point. In any case I did appreciate examining it.
I enjoy the efforts you have put in this, appreciate it for all the great content.
I’m still learning from you, while I’m making my way to the top as well. I definitely liked reading all that is posted on your blog.Keep the aarticles coming. I enjoyed it!
I am really impressed with your writing abilities and also with the format in your weblog. Is this a paid subject matter or did you customize it your self? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a nice blog like this one nowadays..
I conceive this web site has got some real wonderful info for everyone :D. “When you get a thing the way you want it, leave it alone.” by Sir Winston Leonard Spenser Churchill.
I’ve been browsing online more than three hours lately, but I never found any fascinating article like yours. It is pretty worth sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet shall be a lot more useful than ever before.
Wow, incredible blog layout! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for? you make blogging glance easy. The whole glance of your website is wonderful, as neatly as the content!
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
I was curious if you ever considered changing the layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back later on. Many thanks
Yeah bookmaking this wasn’t a speculative conclusion great post! .
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and all. However imagine if you added some great visuals or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this blog could undeniably be one of the greatest in its niche. Amazing blog!
After research a couple of of the weblog posts in your web site now, and I actually like your means of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark web site record and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my website as nicely and let me know what you think.
This is a very good tips especially to those new to blogosphere, brief and accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one. A must read article.
Absolutely written content material, Really enjoyed reading.
Good write-up, I am normal visitor of one’s web site, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
Hello! I just would like to give a huge thumbs up for the great info you have here on this post. I will be coming back to your blog for more soon.
Very good visual appeal on this web site, I’d rate it 10 10.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
This is the proper blog for anybody who wants to search out out about this topic. You understand a lot its nearly onerous to argue with you (not that I actually would want…HaHa). You undoubtedly put a brand new spin on a topic thats been written about for years. Nice stuff, just great!
F*ckin’ amazing things here. I’m very satisfied to see your article. Thank you so much and i am looking ahead to touch you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Wow, awesome weblog format! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The whole glance of your site is magnificent, let alone the content!
Would you be fascinated by exchanging links?
Very interesting topic, thankyou for putting up. “All human beings should try to learn before they die what they are running from, and to, and why.” by James Thurber.
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly. I am quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
Hello. excellent job. I did not imagine this. This is a splendid story. Thanks!
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it is really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!