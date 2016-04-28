Se mantiene paro indefinido en nuevo Hospital Regional

 Esto porque en su tercer día de movilización, no cuentan con respuestas, de parte de las autoridades, a sus demandas para trabajar de manera digna en el nuevo recinto asistencial.



Hoy se cumplen cuatro días de que el nuevo Hospital Regional abriera sus puertas; no obstante, las atenciones hacia el público están siendo respondidas por turnos éticos de funcionarios, pues por falta de insumos, puntos de red, lockers, áreas de descanso, falta de implementación, anexos sin funcionar, computadores sin red, complicaciones con el servicio de alimentación, equipamiento sin funcionar por falta de funcionarios, entre otras deficiencias, hicieron que los empleados públicos asociados a la Federación Nacional de Trabajadores de Salud del Hospital Regional de Rancagua, se aburrieran y decidieron paralizar sus funciones hasta que no se tomen medidas al respecto.

Y es que a menos de una semana de su traslado, el estado de salud en que está funcionando el nuevo recinto asistencial base de la región es crítico, ayer se sumaron a la movilización los funcionarios del Jardín Infantil del recinto asistencial, dando a conocer que el lugar se les llueve y que los niños están siendo alimentados con comidas heladas. A lo anterior se agrega el maltrato que recibió una funcionaria por el malestar del público que ha llegado al edificio, los que sin tener respuestas en la atención se descargan con las caras visibles de las ventanillas, explicó la presidenta de la Fenats Base Hospital Regional Rancagua

“La situación sigue en las mismas condiciones, no ha habido llamado de ninguna instancia para entregar una propuesta a lo que hemos pedido, y peor aun cuando una técnico tratando de dar solución atendiendo al público, los pacientes la agredieron verbal y físicamente rompiéndole un computador, eso no lo podemos tolerar.”, argumentó.

“Queremos que los equipos directivos que hicieron esta catástrofe, se vayan y que llegue una autoridad que tenga deseos de arreglar este desastre donde podamos trabajar y entregar la atención que los usuarios demandan. Esperamos novedades, de lo contrario esta movilización sigue tal cual como ha estado hasta ahora”. Durante la tarde, la dirigenta gremial informó que hasta dependencias del Hospital Regional llegó el encargado de Relaciones Laborales del recinto asistencial, “pero todo se mantiene tan cual”, finalizó.

Dirección del nuevo Hospital Regional reconoce que la puesta en Marcha no ha estado exenta de dificultades

Por medio de un comunicado de prensa, la administración del nuevo Hospital Regional Rancagua, al momento de solicitar “comprensión y paciencia de la población usuaria durante esta etapa”, agrega “lamenta que la apertura de puertas del establecimiento coincida con el paro indefinido convocado por Fenats Base Rancagua, evento que perjudica directamente a los usuarios”; no obstante, la movilización de los trabajadores comenzó el día martes 26 de abril producto de las irregularidades que se suscitaron el primer día de atención del recinto asistencial que fue el lunes 25.

En esta línea, el documento expone además que el CAE también se habría visto afectado por este paro “Sobre la atención de pacientes en el Consultorio Adosado de Especialidades, (CAE) informar que desde el lunes 25 de abril, se encuentra en un proceso de atención progresiva. Además, que éste se ve afectado por el paro de funcionarios agrupados en Fenats”.

El documento reconoce que la entrega de insumos, sistema informático y anexos no ha estado exento de dificultades “Sobre la existencia de insumos, la administración hace hincapié en que se cuenta con stock suficiente en bodega y servicios. Sin embargo, se está en proceso de marcha blanca, debido a la incorporación de nuevas tecnologías”. Agrega además “En relación al funcionamiento de herramientas informáticas y teléfonos en los servicios, éstos se encuentran en proceso de ajuste y mejora progresiva según planificación”.

El documento agrega que a pesar de este escenario, “siguen funcionando todos los servicios de atención cerrada (UCI, pabellón de urgencias, Hospitalización, Farmacia, Laboratorio, Imagenología, entre otras). Urgencia se encuentra funcionando de manera normal, al igual que el Jardín Infantil”, no obstante, la jornada de ayer se sumaron funcionarios del Jardín Infantil a la paralización por las condiciones en que les llega la alimentación de los niños al recinto educativo.

El texto finaliza exponiendo que al área de alimentación “el casino de funcionarios entrega colaciones de manera normal. Y que está en desarrollo la licitación de la empresa que se hará cargo del casino de funcionarios de forma permanente”.