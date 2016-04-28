Senador Juan Pablo Letelier: “La responsabilidad es del Servicio de Salud, del cuerpo directivo del hospital y de los dirigentes de cada uno de los estamentos”

Conversando con los funcionarios paralizados, encontramos ayer por la mañana al senador socialista Juan Pablo Letelier, quien preocupado por la situación llegó hasta dependencias del recinto asistencial para empaparse de las quejas y malestar de los funcionarios, los que con cada uno de los relatos, le hicieron ver lo complicado de la situación que están viviendo a menos de una semana de puesta en marcha del recinto asistencial.

El Senador Letelier fue parte de una reunión en la que estuvo presente representantes de Fenats HRR, el Capítulo Médico, la directora del Hospital Sonia Correa y el director del Servicio de Salud O’Higgins, Fernando Troncoso. Luego de la reunión el parlamentario sostuvo. “Creo que el equipo de proceso y de traslado se precipitaron en ciertas decisiones, que se adelantó el traslado, que no hubo la marcha blanca con la profundidad que era necesaria, lo que ha creado un clima de desencuentro muy grave que se suma a desencuentros previos que ya existían dentro de los trabajadores, entre Fenats y la Dirección, y lo que se constata es que hay un quiebre de confianzas que hay que superarlo con urgencia para que la familia del hospital pueda sacar adelante esta gran tarea”, sostuvo el parlamentario.

Agregó que “la única forma de superar esos quiebres es con liderazgos, donde no cabe duda que la principal responsabilidad es del Servicio de Salud y del cuerpo directivo del hospital, así como de los dirigentes de cada uno de los estamentos, en manos de ellos está superar los quiebres de confianza”, sostuvo el legislador.

Letelier destacó que hay que comprender que las demandas de los trabajadores “en esta ocasión tienen muchos fundamentos y no pensar que es una situación más de muchas. Los trabajadores están dispuestos ayudar, están viviendo el traslado con dificultades, pero necesitan que quienes estén liderando el proceso, tengan la capacidad de acogerlos. Aquí hay una gran responsabilidad del equipo directivo y se tendrá que evaluar de parte de quien corresponda cómo se hacen las adecuaciones para que se repongan las confianzas y si eso pasa por cambiar personas o no, no nos corresponde a los parlamentarios pronunciarnos”, finalizó