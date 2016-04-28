Senador Juan Pablo Letelier: “La responsabilidad es del Servicio de Salud, del cuerpo directivo del hospital y de los dirigentes de cada uno de los estamentos”

Crónicas, Destacada, Política abril 28, 2016abril 28, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
PARO 4

Conversando con los funcionarios paralizados, encontramos ayer por la mañana al senador socialista Juan Pablo Letelier, quien preocupado por la situación llegó hasta dependencias del recinto asistencial para empaparse de las quejas y malestar de los funcionarios, los que con cada uno de los relatos, le hicieron ver lo complicado de la situación que están viviendo a menos de una semana de puesta en marcha del recinto asistencial.

El Senador Letelier fue parte de una reunión en la que estuvo presente representantes de Fenats HRR, el Capítulo Médico, la directora del Hospital Sonia Correa y el director del Servicio de Salud O’Higgins, Fernando Troncoso. Luego de la reunión el parlamentario sostuvo. “Creo que el equipo de proceso y de traslado se precipitaron en ciertas decisiones, que se adelantó el traslado, que no hubo la marcha blanca con la profundidad que era necesaria, lo que ha creado un clima de desencuentro muy grave que se suma a desencuentros previos que ya existían dentro de los trabajadores, entre Fenats y la Dirección, y lo que se constata es que hay un quiebre de confianzas que hay que superarlo con urgencia para que la familia del hospital pueda sacar adelante esta gran tarea”, sostuvo el parlamentario.
Agregó que “la única forma de superar esos quiebres es con liderazgos, donde no cabe duda que la principal responsabilidad es del Servicio de Salud y del cuerpo directivo del hospital, así como de los dirigentes de cada uno de los estamentos, en manos de ellos está superar los quiebres de confianza”, sostuvo el legislador.
Letelier destacó que hay que comprender que las demandas de los trabajadores “en esta ocasión tienen muchos fundamentos y no pensar que es una situación más de muchas. Los trabajadores están dispuestos ayudar, están viviendo el traslado con dificultades, pero necesitan que quienes estén liderando el proceso, tengan la capacidad de acogerlos. Aquí hay una gran responsabilidad del equipo directivo y se tendrá que evaluar de parte de quien corresponda cómo se hacen las adecuaciones para que se repongan las confianzas y si eso pasa por cambiar personas o no, no nos corresponde a los parlamentarios pronunciarnos”, finalizó

Sharing

Tags

,

About Alejandra Sepulveda

95 comments

Great V I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related info ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..

Responder

hey there and thanks on your information – I’ve certainly picked up something new from proper here. I did on the other hand expertise a few technical points the use of this website, as I experienced to reload the site many occasions prior to I may just get it to load properly. I have been pondering in case your hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading circumstances instances will very frequently have an effect on your placement in google and could damage your high-quality rating if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Anyway I am including this RSS to my email and can glance out for a lot extra of your respective fascinating content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..

Responder

Just desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your post is just great and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.

Responder

Nice post. I used to be checking constantly this weblog and I’m impressed! Very helpful info specially the closing part 🙂 I take care of such info a lot. I was looking for this particular information for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.

Responder

This design is steller! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!

Responder

hey there and thank you for your info – I have definitely picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical points using this web site, since I experienced to reload the web site lots of times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot more of your respective intriguing content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..

Responder

Hiya! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My site discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you might be interested feel free to shoot me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Fantastic blog by the way!

Responder

Excellent blog you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any message boards that cover the same topics talked about here? I’d really like to be a part of online community where I can get responses from other experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Appreciate it!

Responder

I’m really loving the theme/design of your website. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility issues? A number of my blog visitors have complained about my website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox. Do you have any tips to help fix this problem?

Responder

Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing some research on that. And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Therefore let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch! “No one can wear a mask for very long.” by Seneca.

Responder

Attractive component to content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing for your feeds and even I success you get right of entry to constantly quickly.

Responder

Hey! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I truly enjoy reading through your posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same subjects? Appreciate it!

Responder

I am also commenting to make you understand of the perfect encounter my cousin’s daughter had visiting yuor web blog. She even learned some pieces, which included what it’s like to have an awesome coaching character to let many people with ease know just exactly several hard to do subject matter. You really did more than visitors’ desires. I appreciate you for coming up with the good, trusted, revealing and as well as fun tips about that topic to Julie.

Responder

With every thing which appears to be developing within this specific subject matter, a significant percentage of perspectives happen to be quite refreshing. Nonetheless, I am sorry, because I do not give credence to your whole theory, all be it radical none the less. It appears to me that your opinions are actually not entirely rationalized and in reality you are generally yourself not fully certain of your argument. In any event I did take pleasure in reading through it.

Responder

What i don’t realize is in fact how you are now not really a lot more well-preferred than you may be right now. You are very intelligent. You already know therefore considerably on the subject of this subject, produced me individually imagine it from so many varied angles. Its like men and women are not fascinated unless it is one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs nice. All the time care for it up!

Responder

Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can recommend? I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any support is very much appreciated.

Responder

Fantastic site you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any user discussion forums that cover the same topics talked about here? I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get feed-back from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Appreciate it!

Responder

Just wish to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post is simply great and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.

Responder

I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what all is needed to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100 certain. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated. Kudos

Responder

Deja un comentario