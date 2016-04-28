Será exhibida este sábado: Llega a Rancagua la película inspirada en triple homicida de Chiloé

Pelicula

Joselito” es el título que arriba a la Biblioteca Pública Eduardo de Geyter, a las 16 horas, gracias a la gestión del colectivo Cinekombitinerante. La cinta es protagonizada por el reconocido José Soza.

Marcela Catalán

En 1998 asesinó a uno de sus progenitores y a un vendedor viajero, además de violar y quitar la vida a una mujer. Dichos delitos le valieron la pena de muerte, de la que salvó luego de que la Corte de Apelaciones de Puerto Montt revocara la sentencia. Se trata de Rubén Millatureo Vargas, el llamado “Chacal de Queilén”, hombre que inspira la película con que José Soza vuelve a los cines. En la cinta, titulada “Joselito”, el aclamado actor interpreta al padre del triple homicida bajo la dirección de Bárbara Pestán.

De ahí que diario El Rancagüino conversara con la realizadora, para conocer más sobre este largometraje que podrá ser visto el sábado en la Biblioteca Pública Eduardo de Geyter de la capital regional. Aquello, a las 16 horas y gracias a la gestión del colectivo Cinekombitinerante. La entrada tiene un valor de $1000.

De acuerdo con Pestán, el filme gira en torno al citado parricidio y su accionar toma como elemento primordial la ocurrencia de la procesión del Nazareno, considerando la adscripción religiosa como la base del desarrollo del guión. En sus palabras, al permanecer un año en la isla, le llamó la atención que allí sea “tan fuerte y potente en lo cultural” el creer en Dios. También observó que las madres -que en este caso fallece al principio de la grabación- contribuyen a la unión dentro de los espacios en Aituy, donde se celebra este culto. “Son ellas las que comunican, mientras que los hombres son mucho más tímidos y aislados. Por eso me pareció que estos factores eran determinantes, a nivel afectivo, para que sucediera este crimen”, advierte.

Respecto al sentimiento de extrañeza con la religión de parte de los protagonistas, la realizadora sostiene que la gente de dicha localidad pide mandas todos los años. “La gente es muy creyente. Entonces, se da este juego de la pérdida de la fe cuando pasan por problemas o temas muy fuertes. Creía importante demostrarlo, para dar a la cinta un énfasis más existencialista. En el fondo, es preguntarse qué pasa por las personas (en estas situaciones) y aunar esa parte psicológica”, declara la directora, quien asegura que su intención no era desarrollar un largometraje relativo al crimen mismo. “Quería dar cuenta de todas las perspectivas sociales, psicológicas e íntimas, de todo tipo, que podían llevar a este delito”, agrega.

Sobre cómo fue trabajar con José Soza, que ha participado en filmes como Fuga o El Club, por mencionar algunos, comenta que “siempre quise que él fuera” el padre de Joselito y que admira su trayectoria. “Me gustaba mucho como actuaba. Por eso lo contacté, le expliqué acerca de esta película, le mostré un primer bosquejo y después nos juntamos en su casa para ver el guión definitivo. Él se entusiasmó mucho con el proyecto, creyó en éste y se embarcó”, recuerda la directora.

En cuanto a Cristián Flores, quien encarna a Joselito, Pestán indica que ésta es su primera cinta. No obstante, destaca su carrera en las tablas. “Lo que más deseaba era que el elenco pareciera chilote desde la primera entrada, que es la vista. Y bueno, él actúa bastante bien. Como lo había visto en el teatro y era tan bueno, confié en que resultaría en el cine y así funcionó”, subraya.

Sobre la recepción que ha tenido el largometraje, que se enfoca en el parricidio, señala que si bien éste posee “harto silencio”, habiendo mucha gente no acostumbrada a lo anterior, las personas “se acercan mucho a lo que estoy mostrando, les interesa y se sienten identificadas”, en especial fuera de Santiago. “La exhibí en todo Chiloé. Estaban agradecidos de que no había un disfraz. Decían que era tal como se vive” allá, garantiza.

En la actualidad, Bárbara Pestán produce un documental acerca de los últimos agricultores del Desierto de Atacama. “Vivir allí no es el infierno, es el fuego del desierto, la plenitud de la vida, que quedó allí como un árbol”, es el nombre del proyecto, que se estrenaría el próximo año. Esto, pues en tres semanas comienza su rodaje.

