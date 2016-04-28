Será exhibida este sábado: Llega a Rancagua la película inspirada en triple homicida de Chiloé

“Joselito” es el título que arriba a la Biblioteca Pública Eduardo de Geyter, a las 16 horas, gracias a la gestión del colectivo Cinekombitinerante. La cinta es protagonizada por el reconocido José Soza.
Marcela Catalán
En 1998 asesinó a uno de sus progenitores y a un vendedor viajero, además de violar y quitar la vida a una mujer. Dichos delitos le valieron la pena de muerte, de la que salvó luego de que la Corte de Apelaciones de Puerto Montt revocara la sentencia. Se trata de Rubén Millatureo Vargas, el llamado “Chacal de Queilén”, hombre que inspira la película con que José Soza vuelve a los cines. En la cinta, titulada “Joselito”, el aclamado actor interpreta al padre del triple homicida bajo la dirección de Bárbara Pestán.
De ahí que diario El Rancagüino conversara con la realizadora, para conocer más sobre este largometraje que podrá ser visto el sábado en la Biblioteca Pública Eduardo de Geyter de la capital regional. Aquello, a las 16 horas y gracias a la gestión del colectivo Cinekombitinerante. La entrada tiene un valor de $1000.
De acuerdo con Pestán, el filme gira en torno al citado parricidio y su accionar toma como elemento primordial la ocurrencia de la procesión del Nazareno, considerando la adscripción religiosa como la base del desarrollo del guión. En sus palabras, al permanecer un año en la isla, le llamó la atención que allí sea “tan fuerte y potente en lo cultural” el creer en Dios. También observó que las madres -que en este caso fallece al principio de la grabación- contribuyen a la unión dentro de los espacios en Aituy, donde se celebra este culto. “Son ellas las que comunican, mientras que los hombres son mucho más tímidos y aislados. Por eso me pareció que estos factores eran determinantes, a nivel afectivo, para que sucediera este crimen”, advierte.
Respecto al sentimiento de extrañeza con la religión de parte de los protagonistas, la realizadora sostiene que la gente de dicha localidad pide mandas todos los años. “La gente es muy creyente. Entonces, se da este juego de la pérdida de la fe cuando pasan por problemas o temas muy fuertes. Creía importante demostrarlo, para dar a la cinta un énfasis más existencialista. En el fondo, es preguntarse qué pasa por las personas (en estas situaciones) y aunar esa parte psicológica”, declara la directora, quien asegura que su intención no era desarrollar un largometraje relativo al crimen mismo. “Quería dar cuenta de todas las perspectivas sociales, psicológicas e íntimas, de todo tipo, que podían llevar a este delito”, agrega.
Sobre cómo fue trabajar con José Soza, que ha participado en filmes como Fuga o El Club, por mencionar algunos, comenta que “siempre quise que él fuera” el padre de Joselito y que admira su trayectoria. “Me gustaba mucho como actuaba. Por eso lo contacté, le expliqué acerca de esta película, le mostré un primer bosquejo y después nos juntamos en su casa para ver el guión definitivo. Él se entusiasmó mucho con el proyecto, creyó en éste y se embarcó”, recuerda la directora.
En cuanto a Cristián Flores, quien encarna a Joselito, Pestán indica que ésta es su primera cinta. No obstante, destaca su carrera en las tablas. “Lo que más deseaba era que el elenco pareciera chilote desde la primera entrada, que es la vista. Y bueno, él actúa bastante bien. Como lo había visto en el teatro y era tan bueno, confié en que resultaría en el cine y así funcionó”, subraya.
Sobre la recepción que ha tenido el largometraje, que se enfoca en el parricidio, señala que si bien éste posee “harto silencio”, habiendo mucha gente no acostumbrada a lo anterior, las personas “se acercan mucho a lo que estoy mostrando, les interesa y se sienten identificadas”, en especial fuera de Santiago. “La exhibí en todo Chiloé. Estaban agradecidos de que no había un disfraz. Decían que era tal como se vive” allá, garantiza.
En la actualidad, Bárbara Pestán produce un documental acerca de los últimos agricultores del Desierto de Atacama. “Vivir allí no es el infierno, es el fuego del desierto, la plenitud de la vida, que quedó allí como un árbol”, es el nombre del proyecto, que se estrenaría el próximo año. Esto, pues en tres semanas comienza su rodaje.
94 comments
You have observed very interesting points! ps nice internet site.
Nice blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I’ve recently started a web site, the info you offer on this website has helped me greatly. Thanks for all of your time & work.
I?¦ve been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site. Studying this info So i?¦m satisfied to show that I have a very just right uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I such a lot indisputably will make certain to do not disregard this site and provides it a glance on a relentless basis.
This website can be a walk-via for all the info you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse right here, and you’ll positively discover it.
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything. Nevertheless think about if you added some great photos or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this site could certainly be one of the best in its niche. Fantastic blog!
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been running a blog for? you make running a blog look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, as smartly as the content material!
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same results.
Appreciating the time and energy you put into your site and detailed information you provide. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed material. Fantastic read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
There are some attention-grabbing closing dates on this article however I don’t know if I see all of them heart to heart. There’s some validity however I’ll take hold opinion till I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we would like more! Added to FeedBurner as nicely
Perfect work you have done, this site is really cool with superb info .
You have brought up a very wonderful points, thanks for the post.
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles. I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly. I’m quite certain I will learn a lot of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!
Appreciating the dedication you put into your blog and detailed information you present. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Fantastic read! I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
you have an excellent blog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
Thank you for another fantastic post. Where else could anyone get that kind of info in such a perfect way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such information.
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently. I’m quite certain I’ll learn lots of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was totally right. This submit actually made my day. You can not consider just how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
Hello.This article was extremely remarkable, particularly since I was searching for thoughts on this subject last Friday.
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Very useful info particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
I simply wanted to develop a message to appreciate you for these splendid facts you are sharing at this site. My incredibly long internet investigation has at the end been recognized with wonderful insight to exchange with my friends and classmates. I would claim that we site visitors are undoubtedly endowed to be in a wonderful website with many outstanding professionals with interesting points. I feel truly blessed to have encountered your site and look forward to so many more cool minutes reading here. Thanks a lot once more for all the details.
When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks!
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
I like the valuable information you provide for your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and check again right here frequently. I’m relatively sure I will be informed many new stuff right here! Good luck for the following!
Pretty part of content. I simply stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact loved account your weblog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing in your feeds or even I success you access consistently quickly.
Hello there! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa? My site goes over a lot of the same topics as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other. If you happen to be interested feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Excellent blog by the way!
I have been browsing on-line greater than three hours as of late, yet I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is beautiful worth enough for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the net will probably be much more helpful than ever before.
Wonderful web site. Lots of useful info here. I?¦m sending it to a few buddies ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks for your sweat!
I do agree with all of the ideas you’ve presented in your post. They’re very convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are too short for novices. Could you please extend them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.
Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossips and internet and this is actually frustrating. A good site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for keeping this web site, I will be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Can’t find it.
Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your web-site is so cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this blog. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this web page, will come back for extra articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the info I already searched all over the place and just could not come across. What a perfect site.
Great write-up, I am regular visitor of one’s web site, maintain up the nice operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a long time.
The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.
I will right away clutch your rss as I can’t in finding your email subscription link or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please let me realize in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
I’ve been surfing online greater than 3 hours today, yet I never found any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is beautiful worth sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and bloggers made just right content material as you probably did, the web will likely be a lot more useful than ever before.
Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Thanks
I view something genuinely special in this website.
Thanks , I have recently been searching for information about this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I’ve discovered till now. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?
You should participate in a contest for probably the greatest blogs on the web. I will suggest this site!
Great write-up, I?¦m regular visitor of one?¦s site, maintain up the nice operate, and It is going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
naturally like your website but you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very troublesome to tell the truth then again I will definitely come again again.
I’ll immediately grasp your rss as I can’t to find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me understand in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.
Wow, wonderful weblog structure! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The full glance of your web site is fantastic, as smartly as the content!
Thanks for the article, can you make it so I get an email every time you publish a fresh article?
This actually answered my drawback, thanks!
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your site. You have some really good articles and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an e-mail if interested. Kudos!
I’d should verify with you here. Which isn’t something I often do! I take pleasure in studying a put up that can make folks think. Also, thanks for allowing me to comment!
Spot on with this write-up, I actually suppose this web site needs rather more consideration. I’ll in all probability be again to learn much more, thanks for that info.
You have brought up a very fantastic points, thankyou for the post.
I found your weblog web site on google and examine just a few of your early posts. Proceed to maintain up the excellent operate. I simply extra up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. In search of forward to studying extra from you in a while!…
You are my intake, I own few blogs and rarely run out from to post .
magnificent points altogether, you simply gained a new reader. What would you suggest about your post that you made some days ago? Any positive?
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you are a great author.I will remember to bookmark your blog and may come back later on. I want to encourage one to continue your great job, have a nice morning!
Perfect piece of work you have done, this website is really cool with superb info .
Excellent website. Plenty of useful information here. I’m sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks for your sweat!
I like the valuable information you supply for your articles. I will bookmark your blog and test once more right here frequently. I am somewhat sure I will be informed many new stuff right here! Good luck for the following!
My brother recommended I would possibly like this blog. He was once entirely right. This publish truly made my day. You can not consider simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thank you!
You have brought up a very fantastic details , appreciate it for the post.
I like this internet site because so much utile stuff on here : D.
HkFFJa It as fantastic that you are getting ideas from this post as well as from our argument made at this place.
You got a very excellent website, Glad I noticed it through yahoo.
I truly appreciate this post. I¦ve been looking all over for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thx again
Valuable information. Lucky me I found your site by accident, and I am shocked why this accident did not happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.
You completed a number of good points there. I did a search on the matter and found nearly all folks will have the same opinion with your blog.
I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…
Wonderful web site. Lots of useful info here. I’m sending it to a few friends ans also sharing in delicious. And of course, thanks on your sweat!
Woh I enjoy your articles, saved to my bookmarks! .
Spot on with this write-up, I actually assume this website needs much more consideration. I’ll probably be again to read much more, thanks for that info.
Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great style and design.
hello there and thank you on your information – I have certainly picked up something new from proper here. I did then again experience some technical points using this web site, as I skilled to reload the website a lot of instances previous to I may just get it to load correctly. I were puzzling over in case your web host is OK? Now not that I’m complaining, however sluggish loading cases times will often have an effect on your placement in google and could damage your high-quality rating if ads and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could glance out for a lot extra of your respective interesting content. Ensure that you replace this once more very soon..
Appreciate you sharing, great post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website. Reading this information So i am happy to convey that I’ve an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I so much unquestionably will make certain to don¦t fail to remember this site and give it a look on a relentless basis.
It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the longer term and it’s time to be happy. I have learn this post and if I may I wish to recommend you some attention-grabbing things or advice. Maybe you could write next articles regarding this article. I want to read even more things approximately it!
It¦s actually a great and helpful piece of info. I am happy that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
I like this site so much, saved to fav. “Respect for the fragility and importance of an individual life is still the mark of an educated man.” by Norman Cousins.
wonderful points altogether, you simply gained a brand new reader. What would you recommend about your post that you made some days ago? Any positive?
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for your provided information.
I precisely wanted to say thanks once again. I do not know the things I could possibly have taken care of without the type of thoughts revealed by you relating to such a problem. Completely was a very daunting concern in my position, nevertheless witnessing a specialized fashion you solved that forced me to leap for contentment. I am just happy for this help as well as sincerely hope you are aware of a great job you are always accomplishing training people today by way of your web blog. I know that you’ve never encountered all of us.
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later. Cheers
Have you ever thought about writing an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs? I have a blog centered on the same information you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would value your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an email.
I genuinely enjoy looking through on this website , it has fantastic blog posts. “Literature is the orchestration of platitudes.” by Thornton.
What i don’t understood is if truth be told how you are now not really much more neatly-appreciated than you may be now. You’re so intelligent. You realize thus considerably with regards to this subject, produced me for my part consider it from so many various angles. Its like women and men are not fascinated until it is something to do with Lady gaga! Your individual stuffs excellent. Always care for it up!
I’ll immediately grasp your rss as I can not find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me recognize in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
As a Newbie, I am constantly browsing online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
Definitely, what a splendid blog and illuminating posts, I definitely will bookmark your blog.All the Best!
Somebody essentially lend a hand to make critically posts I might state. That is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I surprised with the analysis you made to create this particular post incredible. Fantastic activity!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was searching for! “People everywhere confuse what they read in newspapers with news.” by A. J. Liebling.
Howdy this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
We’re a bunch of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have performed an impressive task and our entire group will probably be thankful to you.
I like what you guys are up also. Such intelligent work and reporting! Carry on the excellent works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my site :).