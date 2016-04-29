Panoramas Culturales

Por Marcela Catalán
Teatro Regional
Este 29 y 30 de abril, Rancagua tiene una cita con uno de los cuentos más famosos en todo el mundo. Se trata de La Cenicienta, que en formato ballet llega hoy y mañana al Teatro Regional, de la mano del cuerpo de baile del recinto. Sí, el mismo que llevó a cabo “El lago de los cisnes” en el mismo espacio. Bajo la dirección y coreografía de Ítalo Jorquera, el montaje promete encantar a grandes y chicos en una obra de tres actos y con la música de Sergei Prokofiev. En cuanto a los roles protagónicos, Katherine Rodríguez encarnará a la joven que pierde su zapatilla de cristal, mientras que Simón Hidalgo hará del Príncipe. En tanto, tres hombres interpretarán a las hermanastras y a la malvada Madrastra, para dar un toque de humor a esta producción.
Cine en Biblioteca Eduardo de Geyter
En Aituy, pequeño pueblo de Chiloé, todos los años se celebra el culto religioso de la procesión del Nazareno. Éste se extiende por nueve días y en él participan todos los lugareños. Pero ahora se ausentan Joselito y Camilo, su padre, luego de la muerte de la madre de la familia. La tragedia los aísla y deja sin razones para creer en el Nazareno, por lo que ambos deben aprender a afrontar la pérdida y convivir. Sin embargo, los cantos y rezos del pueblo se escuchan desde la ventana y aumentan la tensión en el hogar. Su relación es forzosa y llena de rencor. Sólo el fuego de la cocina a leña los reúne, aunque la frialdad en la que viven es aún más grande. El día de la procesión se acerca, un trágico final se hace ineludible.
“Joselito” es la película que ahora trae a Rancagua el colectivo, con el aclamado José Soza en el rol del padre y Cristián Flores como su hijo. Dirigidos por Bárbara Pestán, la cinta se inspira en un triple homicida que cometió parricidio en 1998. El filme será exhibido mañana sábado, a las 16 horas en la Biblioteca Eduardo de Geyter, estando a $1000 la entrada. No se la pierda, lo esperan en Avenida Cachapoal N°90.
Museo Regional
Hasta mañana está en el recinto la exposición “Entre pianos, guitarras y flautas”, con el fin de que los amantes de la música conozcan más sobre instrumentos de periodos pasados y, al mismo tiempo, aprecien su belleza. De ahí que la colección de la Casa del Pilar contenga piezas de carácter patrimonial, las cuales datan nada menos que del siglo XVIII y XIX, siendo usadas para amenizar las fiestas y tertulias de aquellos años. También es posible ver los aparatos tecnológicos que, a fines del siglo XIX y XX, fueron reemplazando los sonidos en vivo, por lo que hablamos de una excelente ocasión para reencontrarse con la historia. No se pierda esta última oportunidad de ver la muestra.
Además, hasta el 29 de mayo estará la exhibición “Fragmentos, memorias, imágenes, a 40 años del Golpe”. Ésta consta de una selección de 25 fotografías que retratan distintos episodios de la Dictadura, en la cual las personas detrás del lente se transforman en testigos de acciones de la población en general, para recuperar la Democracia.
El Viejo Rancagua
Todo el pop de una oriunda local, llega hoy al emblemático bar más pícaro de la región. Es la actriz y cantante Maga Ortúzar, cuyos temas ya han sonado en teleseries de Canal 13 como “Las Vegas” y “Soltera Otra Vez”. Es así como ahora pretende sostener un encuentro con el público local, oportunidad en la que probablemente interpretará “Mi juego en el amor”, entre otras composiciones. En cuanto al sábado, la cueca chilena de Los Bohemios se apodera del citado escenario, para hacer bailar a toda la concurrencia. Para ambas noches, la entrada es liberada. ¿Dónde? La cita es en Estado N°607 con Gamero. en Rancagua.
