Luego de tres días de movilización: Fenats en desacuerdo con la salida de los cargos medios del Hospital Regional Rancagua

-
Esto porque ayer la dirección del recinto asistencial informó de la remoción de mandos medios del recinto asistencial por “no cumplier con los objetivos encomendados”.
-
“Nosotros queremos la salida del equipo directivo encabezado por la dra. Sonia Correa, y todos sus asesores, los que han llevado a un total fracaso la puesta en marcha de este hospital”, sostuvo la presidenta Fenats Base Hospital Regional Rancagua, Olga Jiménez.
Gisella Abarca
Fotos Héctor Vargas
La jornada de ayer, como forma de ponerle fin a la movilización que lidera la Federación Nacional de Trabajadores de la Salud en el nuevo Hospital Regional que ayer cumplió su tercer día de movilización, la dirección del recinto asistencial informó la remoción de mandos medios del recinto asistencial por “no cumplir con los objetivos encomendados”.
En este contexto la directora del establecimiento de salud dra. Sonia Correa explicó “Dentro de este proceso donde estamos estableciendo medidas para poder soportar y poder dar la atención, primero de contingencia y después una atención establecida para nuestros usuarios, hemos tenido que rediseñar algunos procesos que se estaban dando en el hospital. En base a eso, tenemos un equipo que estaba encargado de Puesta en Marcha que ha sido retirado de esas funciones, ellos van a hacer una entrega de todas las funciones que estaban realizando y van a ser redistribuidas en las jefaturas que corresponde que son las que se hacen cargo del establecimiento”, aseguró.
Destacó que a pesar de la paralización, continúan funcionando todos los servicios de atención cerrada UCI, pabellón de urgencias, Hospitalización, Farmacia, Laboratorio, Imagenología, entre otras, además informó que Urgencia se encuentra funcionando de manera normal.
MIENTRAS TANTO CRECEN LAS LISTA DE ESPERA
Consultada de esta decisión de remoción de cargos medios, la presidenta Fenats Base Hospital Regional Rancagua, Olga Jiménez fue enfática en sostener “nosotros hemos sido categóricos, y queremos la salida del equipo directivo encabezado por la doctora Sonia Correa, y todos sus asesores, los que han llevado a un total fracaso la puesta en marcha de este hospital, no nos quedamos conformes con esta salida de los cargos medios, estamos en total desacuerdo”.
Y es que según dio a conocer la dirigenta, la situación sigue aún más crítica que los primeros días de movilización “Seguimos igual que el primer día, tal cual, o peor diría yo. No han avanzado en los arreglos de los box de atención, las comunicaciones internas siguen malas, no hay anexos, no hay red de internet ni intranet, los insumos todavía son deficientes”, sostuvo.
Jiménez agregó que la situación se está volviendo color de hormiga, pues cada día que no se atiende público, crecen las listas de espera “las atenciones en policlínicos están paradas, en pabellón se están atendiendo sólo las urgencias, no se está haciendo ninguna operación programada lo que está haciendo que las listas de espera crezcan cada día más, porque mientras más nos demoremos en arreglar esto, más grande van a ser las listas de espera, tanto para pabellones como para la atención de especialidades y nosotros no podemos hacer funcionar este hospital si no tenemos las condiciones básicas para trabajar”, argumentó Jiménez
Consultada por la visita que habría hecho al recinto asistencial la Subsecretaria de Redes Asistenciales, Dra. Angélica Verdugo, sostuvo “a nosotros nadie nos informó, sé que vino una comisión de puesta en marcha del Ministerio que vieron sólo la parte clínica, y no quisieron reunirse con los gremios”.
Cabe destacar que durante la jornada de ayer, en el auditorio del nuevo recinto asistencial se reunió el capítulo médico del Hospital Regional donde, según trascendidos, acordaron formar un comité de crisis que incluya los jefes de servicios y dirigiente gremiales, además de pedir la salida del actual equipo de asesores de la Puesta en Marcha responsables del mal funcionamiento del recinto asistencial, entre otras medidas.
Intendenta (s) Teresa Núñez:
“La responsabilidad es de la directora de hospital y de la dirección de servicio”
Respecto a la crítica situación que está viviendo el nuevo Hospital Regional Rancagua en el proceso de Puesta en Marcha, la Intendenta (s) Teresa Núñez expuso que la noche del miércoles sostuvieron una intensa reunión “Anoche (miércoles) nos reunimos con el director de servicio, estamos trabajando con un equipo de la Intendencia junto con la Gobernación, con los gremios de la Fenats, estamos comprometidos y monitoreando, así que en espera de poder aportar como lo hicimos la semana pasada con un compromiso que se firmó, que fuimos garantes de éste y que se está cumpliendo”.
La primera autoridad regional agregó “Tuvimos la visita de parlamentarios, ellos se comprometieron con acciones, se habló con la Subsecretaria de Redes Asistenciales, ellos estuvieron en el hospital, emanaron un informe, nosotros vamos a trabajar en conjunto y ellos van a apoyarnos en acciones”.
Consultada si las deficiencias que han existido fue por apresurar el traslado, respondió “el traslado fue planificado, ellos (Fenats) fueron parte del traslado. Cuando tuvimos una reunión con ellos (Fenats) en la Intendencia, eso se plasmó en un documento y se está cumpliendo, esos eran los problemas que en ese momento habían”
Núñez agregó “Debemos ser claros, hay un traslado que fue exitoso, sabemos y debemos tener claro que las cosas no se ordenan en un momento, pero se está normalizando. Insisto, ese un problema interno, un problema con la directora, con el servicio”.
Consultada si se ha acercado al hospital a ver en terreno el reclamos de la gente, respondió “Ya lo he hecho ya, ya visitamos el hospital; esta semana no, estuvimos con el director cuando fue el cambio el viernes y el sábado pasado. Insisto, esto es un programa interno del hospital, de los gremios, junto con la dirección, por lo tanto, la responsabilidad es de la directora de hospital y de la dirección de servicio”.
88 comments
Sr. fenat. ustedes son trabajadores y no se entiende que todas sus peticiones y acuerdos los desechen.
No tienen credibilidad. no los apoyan el nio el 20% de los funcionarios.
Sres Jimenez y Faundez. cuantos años llevan como dirigentes y nunca dan soluciones. dejen espacio a gente nueva con mejor criterio que ustedes. y el nepotismo no debe existir. pues ustedes tienen a sus hijos y
familiares trabajando en el hospital.. hablan de Maltrato laboral cuando nunca an trabajado en el medio privado donde uno realmente no puede reclamar y ser sometido a sitaciones de stress extremas.
SRES traten de dar un trato digno a los pacientes que esperan horas para solicitar una consulta mientras ustedes estan hablando por WSP o revisando Facebook. o siemplremente no atander al publico porque estan mal humorados. ademas pasan a llevar a las personas dejando pasar a conocidos o familiares o a algun amigo. no respentando al paciente. eso esta en libro de reclamos del hospital.
EL SR diputado RINCON. 1ro de un trato digno cuando trate con mujeres.. como usted lo hiso con las mujeres del hospital. así le enseñaron a tratar a la mujeres. supuestamente usted señor diputado que tuvo una mejor educación. Trate de dar soluciones y no pedir cortar cabezas para lograr un propósito propio de figurar. solo llega a ser escándalos para figurar en prensa. basta de juegos políticos pues dan una mala imagen( PEOR DE LA QUE TIENEN).
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Right now it appears like Expression Engine is the preferred blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Really enjoyed this post, is there any way I can get an email when you publish a new article?
certainly like your website however you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth then again I’ll surely come back again.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
As a Newbie, I am permanently browsing online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
I’ve been browsing on-line greater than 3 hours these days, but I by no means discovered any fascinating article like yours. It’s pretty value enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.
You made some decent factors there. I regarded on the internet for the difficulty and located most individuals will go along with along with your website.
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The design and style look great though! Hope you get the problem solved soon. Kudos
Hey! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when browsing from my apple iphone. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to correct this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share. Thanks!
I am glad to be a visitor of this stark weblog! , thanks for this rare information! .
I have been checking out many of your posts and i can claim pretty good stuff. I will make sure to bookmark your website.
It’s the best time to make a few plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this submit and if I could I desire to recommend you few interesting issues or tips. Perhaps you could write subsequent articles referring to this article. I wish to learn more issues approximately it!
I am curious to find out what blog platform you’re working with? I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest site and I would like to find something more secure. Do you have any suggestions?
I am incessantly thought about this, thankyou for putting up.
obviously like your web site but you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I’ll certainly come back again.
Great – I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs and related information ended up being truly simple to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but other than that, this is excellent blog. An excellent read. I’ll definitely be back.
Hey this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hi would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price? Many thanks, I appreciate it!
Hello would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
I like this web site because so much utile material on here : D.
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found most guys will approve with your website.
Its superb as your other articles : D, thanks for posting. “So, rather than appear foolish afterward, I renounce seeming clever now.” by William of Baskerville.
What i don’t understood is if truth be told how you’re no longer really much more well-preferred than you might be now. You’re very intelligent. You know thus considerably in relation to this subject, produced me for my part consider it from numerous various angles. Its like women and men are not fascinated until it is one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your individual stuffs great. All the time take care of it up!
Thankyou for this post, I am a big big fan of this web site would like to go on updated.
Saved as a favorite, I really like your blog!
Way cool, some valid points! I appreciate you making this article available, the rest of the site is also high quality. Have a fun.
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for great info I was looking for this info for my mission.
I keep listening to the news broadcast talk about getting free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the top site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i find some?
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Only wanna comment on few general things, The website style and design is perfect, the articles is real great : D.
I was just seeking this info for some time. After 6 hours of continuous Googleing, at last I got it in your site. I wonder what’s the lack of Google strategy that do not rank this kind of informative web sites in top of the list. Usually the top websites are full of garbage.
I’ve read a few good stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how a lot effort you put to make such a magnificent informative site.
Just wish to say your article is as amazing. The clarity in your post is simply nice and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the rewarding work.
I went over this website and I think you have a lot of wonderful information, saved to fav (:.
I am always invstigating online for articles that can assist me. Thank you!
Rattling excellent visual appeal on this web site, I’d value it 10 10.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any methods to help reduce content from being ripped off? I’d really appreciate it.
I was suggested this blog by means of my cousin. I am now not sure whether this submit is written through him as no one else recognize such special approximately my trouble. You’re wonderful! Thanks!
I’ve been browsing on-line greater than 3 hours today, but I by no means found any fascinating article like yours. It is beautiful worth sufficient for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you probably did, the net can be a lot more useful than ever before.
Hola! I’ve been reading your site for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from New Caney Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the excellent work!
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website. Reading this info So i am happy to show that I’ve a very just right uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I most no doubt will make sure to do not put out of your mind this website and give it a glance on a continuing basis.
Thanks , I’ve recently been searching for info about this topic for ages and yours is the best I’ve discovered so far. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?
Hello there, I discovered your site by means of Google whilst looking for a comparable topic, your web site got here up, it seems to be good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
you’re really a good webmaster. The website loading speed is amazing. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. In addition, The contents are masterwork. you have done a magnificent job on this topic!
I like this weblog very much so much good info .
Hey there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
Thank you for another informative blog. Where else could I get that type of info written in such an ideal way? I have a project that I’m just now working on, and I have been on the look out for such information.
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!
What¦s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution & assist other customers like its helped me. Good job.
hello!,I love your writing so so much! percentage we communicate more about your article on AOL? I require a specialist in this house to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Having a look forward to see you.
An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!
Merely wanna input on few general things, The website pattern is perfect, the content material is very wonderful. “The idea of God is the sole wrong for which I cannot forgive mankind.” by Marquis de Sade.
You really make it seem so easy along with your presentation but I in finding this topic to be actually one thing which I feel I might by no means understand. It kind of feels too complex and very huge for me. I am taking a look ahead for your next publish, I will try to get the grasp of it!
excellent post, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector don’t notice this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you’ve a great readers’ base already!
Good day! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
This is a topic close to my heart cheers, where are your contact details though?
I do agree with all of the ideas you’ve presented in your post. They’re really convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are very short for starters. Could you please extend them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.
Wohh exactly what I was looking for, appreciate it for posting.
I was very pleased to find this web-site.I wanted to thanks for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoying every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.
I couldn’t resist commenting
Greetings! Very helpful advice on this article! It is the little changes that make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!
Undeniably imagine that which you stated. Your favourite justification seemed to be at the net the simplest factor to take into account of. I say to you, I definitely get irked even as people consider issues that they just don’t recognise about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and also outlined out the entire thing with no need side-effects , people can take a signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thank you
I think that is among the most important info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on some common issues, The site style is wonderful, the articles is in reality nice : D. Just right activity, cheers
Howdy would you mind letting me know which web host you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a honest price? Many thanks, I appreciate it!
you’re in reality a just right webmaster. The site loading pace is incredible. It kind of feels that you are doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterwork. you have done a excellent process on this subject!
I really appreciate this post. I’ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You’ve made my day! Thanks again
obviously like your web-site but you need to check the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling issues and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I’ll definitely come back again.
Definitely, what a great website and revealing posts, I surely will bookmark your blog.Have an awsome day!
I simply couldn’t depart your website before suggesting that I really loved the standard info a person provide on your guests? Is going to be again ceaselessly in order to check out new posts.
I have learn several excellent stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much attempt you set to create the sort of great informative web site.
I’m impressed, I must say. Actually rarely do I encounter a weblog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you might have hit the nail on the head. Your idea is excellent; the issue is one thing that not enough individuals are speaking intelligently about. I’m very pleased that I stumbled throughout this in my search for one thing relating to this.
Sweet website , super design and style, very clean and apply friendly.
You completed a few good points there. I did a search on the matter and found mainly people will agree with your blog.
Precisely what I was looking for, appreciate it for putting up.
Hi there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Some truly great articles on this website , appreciate it for contribution.
Regards for helping out, good information. “Courage comes and goes. Hold on for the next supply.” by Vicki Baum.
Thanx for the effort, keep up the good work Great work, I am going to start a small Blog Engine course work using your site I hope you enjoy blogging with the popular BlogEngine.net.Thethoughts you express are really awesome. Hope you will right some more posts.
Wow! Thank you! I continually wanted to write on my website something like that. Can I implement a part of your post to my blog?
Thank you for another informative blog. Where else could I get that kind of info written in such an ideal way? I have a project that I am just now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such information.