Luego de tres días de movilización: Fenats en desacuerdo con la salida de los cargos medios del Hospital Regional Rancagua

Esto porque ayer la dirección del recinto asistencial informó de la remoción de mandos medios del recinto asistencial por “no cumplier con los objetivos encomendados”.

“Nosotros queremos la salida del equipo directivo encabezado por la dra. Sonia Correa, y todos sus asesores, los que han llevado a un total fracaso la puesta en marcha de este hospital”, sostuvo la presidenta Fenats Base Hospital Regional Rancagua, Olga Jiménez.

Gisella Abarca

Fotos Héctor Vargas

La jornada de ayer, como forma de ponerle fin a la movilización que lidera la Federación Nacional de Trabajadores de la Salud en el nuevo Hospital Regional que ayer cumplió su tercer día de movilización, la dirección del recinto asistencial informó la remoción de mandos medios del recinto asistencial por “no cumplir con los objetivos encomendados”.

En este contexto la directora del establecimiento de salud dra. Sonia Correa explicó “Dentro de este proceso donde estamos estableciendo medidas para poder soportar y poder dar la atención, primero de contingencia y después una atención establecida para nuestros usuarios, hemos tenido que rediseñar algunos procesos que se estaban dando en el hospital. En base a eso, tenemos un equipo que estaba encargado de Puesta en Marcha que ha sido retirado de esas funciones, ellos van a hacer una entrega de todas las funciones que estaban realizando y van a ser redistribuidas en las jefaturas que corresponde que son las que se hacen cargo del establecimiento”, aseguró.

Destacó que a pesar de la paralización, continúan funcionando todos los servicios de atención cerrada UCI, pabellón de urgencias, Hospitalización, Farmacia, Laboratorio, Imagenología, entre otras, además informó que Urgencia se encuentra funcionando de manera normal.

MIENTRAS TANTO CRECEN LAS LISTA DE ESPERA

Consultada de esta decisión de remoción de cargos medios, la presidenta Fenats Base Hospital Regional Rancagua, Olga Jiménez fue enfática en sostener “nosotros hemos sido categóricos, y queremos la salida del equipo directivo encabezado por la doctora Sonia Correa, y todos sus asesores, los que han llevado a un total fracaso la puesta en marcha de este hospital, no nos quedamos conformes con esta salida de los cargos medios, estamos en total desacuerdo”.

Y es que según dio a conocer la dirigenta, la situación sigue aún más crítica que los primeros días de movilización “Seguimos igual que el primer día, tal cual, o peor diría yo. No han avanzado en los arreglos de los box de atención, las comunicaciones internas siguen malas, no hay anexos, no hay red de internet ni intranet, los insumos todavía son deficientes”, sostuvo.

Jiménez agregó que la situación se está volviendo color de hormiga, pues cada día que no se atiende público, crecen las listas de espera “las atenciones en policlínicos están paradas, en pabellón se están atendiendo sólo las urgencias, no se está haciendo ninguna operación programada lo que está haciendo que las listas de espera crezcan cada día más, porque mientras más nos demoremos en arreglar esto, más grande van a ser las listas de espera, tanto para pabellones como para la atención de especialidades y nosotros no podemos hacer funcionar este hospital si no tenemos las condiciones básicas para trabajar”, argumentó Jiménez

Consultada por la visita que habría hecho al recinto asistencial la Subsecretaria de Redes Asistenciales, Dra. Angélica Verdugo, sostuvo “a nosotros nadie nos informó, sé que vino una comisión de puesta en marcha del Ministerio que vieron sólo la parte clínica, y no quisieron reunirse con los gremios”.

Cabe destacar que durante la jornada de ayer, en el auditorio del nuevo recinto asistencial se reunió el capítulo médico del Hospital Regional donde, según trascendidos, acordaron formar un comité de crisis que incluya los jefes de servicios y dirigiente gremiales, además de pedir la salida del actual equipo de asesores de la Puesta en Marcha responsables del mal funcionamiento del recinto asistencial, entre otras medidas.

Intendenta (s) Teresa Núñez:

“La responsabilidad es de la directora de hospital y de la dirección de servicio”

Respecto a la crítica situación que está viviendo el nuevo Hospital Regional Rancagua en el proceso de Puesta en Marcha, la Intendenta (s) Teresa Núñez expuso que la noche del miércoles sostuvieron una intensa reunión “Anoche (miércoles) nos reunimos con el director de servicio, estamos trabajando con un equipo de la Intendencia junto con la Gobernación, con los gremios de la Fenats, estamos comprometidos y monitoreando, así que en espera de poder aportar como lo hicimos la semana pasada con un compromiso que se firmó, que fuimos garantes de éste y que se está cumpliendo”.

La primera autoridad regional agregó “Tuvimos la visita de parlamentarios, ellos se comprometieron con acciones, se habló con la Subsecretaria de Redes Asistenciales, ellos estuvieron en el hospital, emanaron un informe, nosotros vamos a trabajar en conjunto y ellos van a apoyarnos en acciones”.

Consultada si las deficiencias que han existido fue por apresurar el traslado, respondió “el traslado fue planificado, ellos (Fenats) fueron parte del traslado. Cuando tuvimos una reunión con ellos (Fenats) en la Intendencia, eso se plasmó en un documento y se está cumpliendo, esos eran los problemas que en ese momento habían”

Núñez agregó “Debemos ser claros, hay un traslado que fue exitoso, sabemos y debemos tener claro que las cosas no se ordenan en un momento, pero se está normalizando. Insisto, ese un problema interno, un problema con la directora, con el servicio”.

Consultada si se ha acercado al hospital a ver en terreno el reclamos de la gente, respondió “Ya lo he hecho ya, ya visitamos el hospital; esta semana no, estuvimos con el director cuando fue el cambio el viernes y el sábado pasado. Insisto, esto es un programa interno del hospital, de los gremios, junto con la dirección, por lo tanto, la responsabilidad es de la directora de hospital y de la dirección de servicio”.