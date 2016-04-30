Intendencia declara alerta ambiental en las 17 comunas de la Zona Saturada 

Actualidad, Crónicas, Destacada abril 30, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
IMG-20160429-WA0007

Para hoy sábado, la Intendencia de la Región de O’Higgins declaró la primera Alerta Ambiental en las 17 comunas de la zona saturada.

El episodio se explica debido a que para hoy se pronostican malas condiciones de ventilación, durante la jornada.

Las medidas contempladas son: la prohibición de utilizar calefactores a leña no certificados por la Superintendencia de Electricidad y Combustible, para las 17 comunas del valle central, además de prohibir la realización de clases de Educación Física en establecimientos educacionales y la suspensión de actividades deportivas coordinadas por el Instituto Nacional de Deportes (IND).

Las 17 comunas contempladas en el Plan de Descontaminación Atmosférica y donde rigen estás restricciones que conforman la zona saturada por material partículado respirable son: Rancagua, Graneros, Doñihue, El Olivar, Coltauco, Coínco, Quinta de Tilcoco, San Vicente, Placilla, Mostazal, Codegua, Machalí, Malloa, Rengo, Requínoa, San Fernando y Chimbarongo.

Para consultas sobre el uso de calefactores a leña, se debe escribir a SEREMI de Salud de la Región de O’Higgins al mail: oirs.ohiggins@redsalud.gob.cl o llamar a los teléfonos 2335312 y al 2335600, o al celular: 89036974

Para denuncias por quemas agrícolas la ciudadanía debe comunicarse con el Servicio Agrícola y Ganadero de la Región de O’Higgins a los teléfonos: Rancagua 072-240235, San Vicente 072-2571153 y al celular 09-52167974 (24 horas) o la web www.sag.cl/contacto. Asimismo se pueden denunciar ante CONAF (130 o al 072-2412957 – 2412906).

Las autoridades hicieron hincapié en que los fiscalizadores “no realizan cobro de multa en efectivo”, y recalcaron que los únicos trabajadores autorizados en la región para ejercer aquella labor son: Seremi de Salud, SAG y Conaf, quienes irán en vehículo fiscal, portarán credencial del servicio, y un acta de fiscalización.

Cabe enfatizar que el partido que disputará el Club Deportivo O’Higgins y Universidad de Concepción, se llevará a cabo con total normalidad.

Sharing

Tags

, , ,

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

69 comments

I’ve been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.

Responder

Just desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness in your post is simply nice and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please continue the gratifying work.

Responder

I’m impressed, I have to say. Really not often do I encounter a blog that’s each educative and entertaining, and let me inform you, you may have hit the nail on the head. Your concept is outstanding; the problem is something that not enough individuals are talking intelligently about. I’m very comfortable that I stumbled across this in my search for one thing referring to this.

Responder

An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!

Responder

I do consider all of the ideas you’ve introduced in your post. They’re really convincing and will certainly work. Still, the posts are very quick for novices. May you please lengthen them a bit from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.

Responder

Thank you for sharing superb informations. Your site is very cool. I’m impressed by the details that you have on this web site. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found just the information I already searched all over the place and just could not come across. What a great web-site.

Responder

Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!

Responder

Hey very nice blog!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionally?KI am glad to seek out numerous useful information here within the submit, we’d like develop more techniques on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .

Responder

Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your site. You have some really good posts and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an email if interested. Cheers!

Responder

After study a few of the blog posts on your website now, and I truly like your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website list and will be checking back soon. Pls check out my web site as well and let me know what you think.

Responder

Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely wonderful. I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it sensible. I cant wait to read far more from you. This is really a terrific website.

Responder

hello there and thank you for your information – I have definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise some technical issues using this web site, as I experienced to reload the web site many times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and can look out for a lot more of your respective fascinating content. Ensure that you update this again very soon..

Responder

You really make it appear so easy together with your presentation but I in finding this matter to be really something that I think I might by no means understand. It seems too complicated and very vast for me. I’m looking ahead to your subsequent post, I?¦ll attempt to get the hold of it!

Responder

I intended to post you a tiny remark to finally thank you very much over again for these pretty methods you’ve documented at this time. This has been quite extremely open-handed of you to allow easily all that numerous people might have made available for an ebook in order to make some bucks for their own end, mostly seeing that you might well have tried it if you wanted. These suggestions also served like the easy way to understand that someone else have the identical eagerness much like my personal own to grasp somewhat more with regard to this condition. I believe there are several more pleasant instances up front for individuals that looked at your site.

Responder

Good post. I study something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It should at all times be stimulating to read content from other writers and apply a little something from their store. I’d favor to use some with the content material on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll provide you with a link in your web blog. Thanks for sharing.

Responder

hi!,I really like your writing very so much! percentage we communicate more approximately your article on AOL? I need a specialist on this house to resolve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Having a look forward to look you.

Responder

What i don’t realize is if truth be told how you are now not actually a lot more neatly-liked than you may be now. You are so intelligent. You already know therefore considerably in relation to this matter, produced me in my view imagine it from a lot of various angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated except it?¦s something to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. All the time handle it up!

Responder

Deja un comentario