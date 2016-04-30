Intendencia declara alerta ambiental en las 17 comunas de la Zona Saturada 

Para hoy sábado, la Intendencia de la Región de O’Higgins declaró la primera Alerta Ambiental en las 17 comunas de la zona saturada.
El episodio se explica debido a que para hoy se pronostican malas condiciones de ventilación, durante la jornada.
Las medidas contempladas son: la prohibición de utilizar calefactores a leña no certificados por la Superintendencia de Electricidad y Combustible, para las 17 comunas del valle central, además de prohibir la realización de clases de Educación Física en establecimientos educacionales y la suspensión de actividades deportivas coordinadas por el Instituto Nacional de Deportes (IND).
Las 17 comunas contempladas en el Plan de Descontaminación Atmosférica y donde rigen estás restricciones que conforman la zona saturada por material partículado respirable son: Rancagua, Graneros, Doñihue, El Olivar, Coltauco, Coínco, Quinta de Tilcoco, San Vicente, Placilla, Mostazal, Codegua, Machalí, Malloa, Rengo, Requínoa, San Fernando y Chimbarongo.
Para consultas sobre el uso de calefactores a leña, se debe escribir a SEREMI de Salud de la Región de O’Higgins al mail: oirs.ohiggins@redsalud.gob.cl o llamar a los teléfonos 2335312 y al 2335600, o al celular: 89036974
Para denuncias por quemas agrícolas la ciudadanía debe comunicarse con el Servicio Agrícola y Ganadero de la Región de O’Higgins a los teléfonos: Rancagua 072-240235, San Vicente 072-2571153 y al celular 09-52167974 (24 horas) o la web www.sag.cl/contacto. Asimismo se pueden denunciar ante CONAF (130 o al 072-2412957 – 2412906).
Las autoridades hicieron hincapié en que los fiscalizadores “no realizan cobro de multa en efectivo”, y recalcaron que los únicos trabajadores autorizados en la región para ejercer aquella labor son: Seremi de Salud, SAG y Conaf, quienes irán en vehículo fiscal, portarán credencial del servicio, y un acta de fiscalización.
Cabe enfatizar que el partido que disputará el Club Deportivo O’Higgins y Universidad de Concepción, se llevará a cabo con total normalidad.
