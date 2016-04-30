La ilusión celeste se mantuvo intacta pese al resultado

Fueron miles los hinchas celestes que llegaron en masa hasta la explanada de los Héroes en el centro de Rancagua, para ver en directo y por pantalla gigante, cómo O’Higgins salía al césped del Teniente con la esperanza de validar la tremenda campaña realizada durante el clausura 2016, remontando el brutal golpe anímico que dejó la derrota con Universidad de Chile, apenas en la segunda fecha del torneo y dando claros indicios de probarse la corona de regente del fútbol chileno en los últimos tres partidos previos al desenlace final.
Los rancagüinos desde temprano comenzaron a ocupar la cara norte de la Plaza de Los Héroes sacando a relucir las ya clásicas vuvuzelas y los banderines celestes, esperanzados en validar un segundo título en casa. Ya iniciado el encuentro los nervios se tomaron las caras de los hinchas quienes veían como los resultados se iban configurando para que O’Higgins pudiese campeonar.
Una estocada directo al corazón fue el primer gol de los penquistas quienes mostraron mayor regularidad y una esquema de juego más claro que los rancagüinos, mientras en San Carlos de Apoquindo, Audax Italiano, hacía mella de Universidad Católica minorizando la derrota en Rancagua.
Ya en el segundo tiempo y con un O’Higgins muy por debajo de su acostumbrado buen fútbol el aviso del empate de Colo Colo activó a la hinchada rancagüina que pese a perder su encuentro estaba coronándose campeón por los puntos de ventaja obtenidos. Faltando 10 minutos para el pitazo final, desde San Carlos llegaron las malas nuevas, Universidad Católica acaba de convertir un segundo tanto pasando adelante en la tabla, resultado que se mantuvo hasta que en Rancagua se dijo no más al encuentro, desatando la desazón en los hinchas quienes rozaron la gloria una vez más. De todas maneras, muchos hinchas se retiraron sacando un buen balance y dando gracias por nuevamente llegar a lo alto de la tabla cuando la mayoría daba por muerto al Capo de Provincia antes de tiempo.
