Los citados para esta gran final

Deportes, Destacada, O'Higgins abril 30, 2016
ohiggins

Un total de 19 jugadores han sido convocados a la concentración del plantel de cara al encuentro frente a Universidad de Concepción, válido por la décimo quinta fecha del Torneo de Clausura 2015-2016.

 
La nómina está compuesta por los siguientes futbolistas:
1. Roberto González Beltrán
2. Braulio Leal Salvo
5. Alejandro Márquez Pérez
6. Juan Fuentes Jiménez
7. Pedro Muñoz Zúñiga
9. Pablo Ignacio Calandria
10. Ramón Ignacio Fernández
11. Gastón Adrián Lezcano
13. Gonzalo Barriga Ahumada
14. Nicolás Vargas Romero
15. Leandro Sosa Toranza
17. Cristian Manuel Insaurralde
18. Jorge Carlos Carranza
19. Iván Bulos Guerrero
20. Raúl Osorio Medina
22. Esteban González Herrera
23. Brian Torrealba Silva
24. Diego González Torres
27. Bastián San Juan Martínez

Deja un comentario