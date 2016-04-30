O’Higgins dejó escapar una inmejorable ocasión para salir campeón

Deportes, Destacada, O'Higgins abril 30, 2016 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
OHiggins no pudo con la U de Conce

Los celestes cayeron 1-2 frente a la Universidad de Concepción y deberán conformarse con jugar la liguilla para la Copa Sudamericana. La UC finalmente fue el monarca del Clausura.

Ricardo Obando

Fue un balde de agua fría. El Capo de Provincia desaprovechó una inmejorable ocasión para coronarse campeón de torneo de Clausura tras caer inapelablemente 1-2 frente a la Universidad de Concepción.

Los sureños, que habían amenazado en la previa, cumplieron. Dos golazos de Renato González (43’) y Fernando Manríquez (54’) complicaron de sobremanera a un equipo de Cristián Arán que no tuvo argumentos futbolísticos para pelear una ajustada definición de campeonato.

De igual forma, descontó en los 72’ a través de Braulio Leal, pero no le alcanzó.

Finalmente, y gracias a su victoria 2-1 sobre Audax Italiano, Universidad Católica fue el ganador del certamen y, merced al triunfo de Colo-Colo 2-1 sobre Santiago Wanderers, O’Higgins culminó en la tercera plaza del campeonato.

LIGUILLA A LA VISTA

Tiempo para llorar la derrota no hay. El conjunto rancagüino deberá jugar la liguilla de Copa Sudamericana enfrentando en el primer emparejamiento a Deportes Iquique, primero en Alto Hospicio (miércoles 22.00 horas) para luego definir en el estadio El Teniente.

En la otra llave, Deportes Antofagasta se medirá contra Santiago Wanderers.

