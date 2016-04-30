Solo fue una ilusión: O’Higgins tenía todo para ganar y no pudo contra el Campanil

abril 30, 2016
1

Los hinchas apoyaron al equipo. Era la oportunidad de celebrar el campeonato en casa como nunca antes, pero pese a que llevaba una buena campaña en los últimos partidos, el obstáculo final no lo puso superar.

Este sábado, O’Higgins perdió en su propia casa contra Universidad de Concepción por 1-2. Mientras que, Universidad Católica ganó a Audax Italiano 2-1 y terminó finalmente levantando la copa.

 

