Tres horas antes del partido comienzan modificaciones del tránsito en los alrededores del estadio El Teniente

abril 30, 2016

Fernando Ávila Figueroa

 
El partido  entre O’Higgins de Rancagua y la Universidad de Concepción, el que podría coronar a los celestes como los nuevos campeones del fútbol profesional chileno, traerá consigo una modificación en el tránsito en todo el anillo del estadio El Teniente, modificaciones que comenzarán tres horas antes del inicio del cotejo, vale decir a las 13:00 horas.
Los cortes contemplan: Carretera El Cobre dirección hacia el oriente, el corte comienza en Milán con Cachapoal hacia el oriente. Millán con Freire, Freire cortado en ambas direcciones entre Bulnes e Ibieta, por lo que todo el flujo que provenga desde Freire hacia el sur, será desviado por Ibieta. En el caso de Almarza, entre Millán y Bulnes.
En el caso de los vecinos que viven en el perímetro comprendido entre Millán, Almarza, Bulnes y Diego de Almagro, se les entregará una tarjeta de identificación, para que no tengan problema en el ingreso o salida, ya sea caminando o en sus vehículos. Esto se hará en coordinación con la junta de vecinos de la población Cantillana.
También habrá  cortes que se mantendrán durante todo el partido como el corte por Almarza y Freire, pero el de Millán con carretera El Cobre, en coordinación con carabineros y dependiendo la situación del partido se levanta una vez iniciado el cotejo, o a más 15 minutos luego de iniciado el encuentro deportivo.

