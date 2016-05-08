Incendio en P. Diego Portales: El día después de la tragedia

Actualidad, Crónicas, Destacada mayo 8, 2016mayo 8, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
66

Fuera de la lamentable pérdida de una vida humana, queda también la sensación de desamparo de los casi 20 abuelitos que trabajaban diariamente en el Taller Laboral Mazapán, que resultó parcialmente afectado por las intensas llamas.

 

 

Por Juvenal Arancibia D.
Fotos: Marco Lara.

 

 

La mañana del sábado estuvo cargada de pena y desazón al poder ver a la luz del día los efectos que el voraz incendio que el viernes en la noche arrasó con tres casas de la tradicional Población Diego Portales, ubicado al nororiente de la capital regional. Cabe señalar que uno de estos inmuebles era usado como domicilio particular y fue precisamente en esta casa donde el fuego lamentablemente se hizo con la vida de uno de sus ancianos moradores.

33En cuanto a las dos casas restantes, se cuenta un taller mecánico y también la sede de la junta de vecinos Renacer, que alberga un club laboral que diariamente ayuda a más de 15 adultos mayores que realizan labores relacionadas con la manipulación de alimentos, dando trabajo y sustentos a estas personas, en su mayoría pensionados que apenas logran llegar al sueldo mínimo, por lo que la afectación de las llamas golpea directamente a los bolsillos y vidas de estos habitantes.

Sobre lo anterior, Rosa Zuñiga, presidenta del Taller Laboral Mazapán de la Población Diego Portales, comentó “llevamos más de 30 años trabajando acá en la sede y aparte de la lamentable pérdida de la vecina, nosotros perdimos todo también. Acá laboramos y por culpa del incendio no tenemos donde trabajar ahora”. En la misma línea, la dirigente agregó “acá en total trabajan más de 30 personas en total, donde 15 de ellos son abuelitos”.

Dentro de los daños que más afectaron a la sede, Zuñiga esgrime que los daños en la techumbre son los más complicados en vista de que nuevas lluvias se aproximan a la zona y que la sede ya contaba con problemas de filtraciones de aguas lluvias. En cuanto a la comunicación del taller con organizaciones como el municipio rancagüino, la dirigente fue enfática en señalar que efectivamente llegaron hasta el lugar personeros municipales a evaluar la situación, los daños y preparar un plan de contingencia. Pese a esto, la reposición de la techumbre aún es materia de análisis y no hay una solución concreta.

Nibaldo Espinoza, presidente de la junta de vecinos Renacer de la Población Diego Portales, aprovechó la instancia para enviar un sentido pésame a la familia de la vecina fallecida en el incendio y también quiso hacer un llamado a que las autoridades pongan mayor atención a la realidad que viven los cientos de pobladores del conjunto habitacional.

Sobre lo anterior, Nibaldo explicó “estas casa están pareadas unas con otras en su mayoría la separación entre inmuebles no es más que un panel de internit relleno con viruta, dando pie a que la propagación de las llamas sea muy fácil”, detalló el dirigente.

Finalmente, el dirigente agradeció la ayuda del municipio para la familia afectada y en especial para Segundo Ortiz, ex presidente de la junta de vecinos y viudo de la víctima del fatal y lamentable incendio.

 

 

