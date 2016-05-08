Iquique ganó, pero O’Higgins clasificó

Los celestes cayeron por 0-1 y la victoria en el partido de ida le entregó los pasajes a la final de la liguilla donde, ante Wanderers, dirimirá su paso o no a la Copa Sudamericana.
El equipo mostró atisbos de buen fútbol, tuvo ocasiones, pero no las concretó. Eso lo aprovechó Iquique que se quedó con la victoria por la cuenta mínima, pero que no le alcanzó para dejar en el camino a los rancagüinos. Así, O’Higgins jugará la final de la liguilla y contra Santiago Wanderers deberá luchar por el ansiado cupo a la Copa Sudamericana 2016.
Respecto al partido, recién en los 5’, el equipo de Cristián Arán se asomó por la portería de Rodrigo Naranjo. Ahí Lezcano tuvo dos en menos de un minuto. En la primera definió cruzado al primer palo y, en la segunda, intentó un “globito” sobre el meta iquiqueño. Para fortuna de los nortinos, ambas salieron desviadas.
En todo caso, Iquique avisó. En los 14’, y luego de minutos donde ambos elencos no llegaron, Luis Gonzalo Bustamante tuvo la ocasión para abrir la cuenta. Tras eludir a un par de jugadores rancagüinos, quedó en posición de tiro y disparó cruzado al segundo palo de Jorge Carranza, pero la pelota no ingresó por centímetros.
De ahí para adelante, poco y nada. El fútbol se desarrolló siempre en mitad de campo sin mucha profundidad. Eso sí, el elenco de Arán intentó un poco más e hizo trabajar algo a Naranjo. Es por ello que llamó mucho la atención que Iquique, el necesitado en el partido por el resultado de la ida, no saliera a buscar ni a proponer.
Ahora bien, en los 40’, una mala. Juan Fuentes -volante de O’Higgins- sufrió una lesión muscular (presunto desgarro en el isquiotibial se su pierna derecha) que lo privará de la definición de la liguilla. La salida del “siete pulmones” del equipo, obligó a Cristián Arán a meter mano al equipo volviendo a su forma tradicional de cuatro defensores, tres volantes y tres delanteros con la inclusión del peruano Iván Bulos.
Y, sin goles, se fueron al descanso.
CUESTA ARRIBA
Si bien es cierto, O’Higgins tuvo muchas más ocasiones para abrir la cuenta, fue la visita el que acertó con el tanto inicial.
Antes del gol iquiqueño, Ramón Fernández ingresó en los 57’ y eso le dio otro aire a O’Higgins hasta el tanto nortino. Justamente, el trasandino cuando corría el 63’ hizo trabajar a Naranjo quien evitó el gol de la apertura con una gran atajada abajo.
Después, Gonzalo Barriga (65’) estuvo también a punto de marcar tras un cabezazo en plena área chica el que pasó desviado.
El partido se hizo más abierto y eso implicó un mejor desarrollo del fútbol. Aquel aspecto lo aprovechó el conjunto de Jaime Vera porque, en los 81’, Michael Ríos en segunda instancia colocó el 0-1 tras una notable reacción de Jorge Carranza en primer término.
La ventaja para los del norte sin duda que trajo cierto grado de incertidumbre a los más de seis mil hinchas que presenciaron el encuentro. Lo anterior porque Deportes Iquique se fue arriba a buscar el gol que les diera la opción de llevar la serie a los lanzamientos penales. Inclusive, en los 82’, Carranza tuvo que estirarse para sacar un balón que llevaba destino para Gonzalo Bustamante.
La presión de Iquique obligó a Arán a defenderse. Sacó a Gastón Lezcano -que no aportó mucho en el segundo lapso- y lo reemplazó Esteban González con el fin de poder cerrar el partido. Y, el “Chino”, estuvo a punto de empatar en una gran jugada colectiva a dos minutos del final donde la tocaron Barriga, Bulos e Insaurralde.
Finalmente, con lo justo. Victoria de Deportes Iquique, pero que le dio la clasificación a O’Higgins con el 3-1 de la ida. La llave culminó 3-2 en favor de los rancagüinos y hay que consignar que el duelo de anoche, fue la segunda derrota consecutiva del equipo.
De todas formas, los hinchas aplaudieron la actuación del conjunto de Cristián Arán que, frente a Santiago Wanderers, se jugará el paso a la próxima edición de la Copa Sudamericana.
Santiago Wanderers el próximo rival
Santiago Wanderers es el rival celeste en la final de la liguilla de Copa Sudamericana. El conjunto de Alfredo Arias debió sufrir para eliminar a Deportes Antofagasta.
Luego de 180 minutos sin goles, todo se definió desde los penales donde los locales fueron más efectivos en Valparaíso y cerraron la llave 4-3 con gran actuación del portero Mauricio Viana.
Así las cosas, el clasificado a la copa se comenzará a definir a mitad de semana en el estadio Elías Figueroa para luego cerrar el fin de semana venidero en Rancagua.El miércoles a las 20 horas se jugará en Valparaíso.
Ficha del Partido
O’Higgins: Jorge Carranza; Brian Torrealba, Albert Acevedo, Bastián San Juan, Gonzalo Barriga; Juan Fuentes (42’, Iván Bulos), Alejandro Márquez, Braulio Leal, Leandro Sosa (57’, Ramón Fernández); Cristian Insaurralde, Gastón Lezcano (87’, Esteban González). DT: Cristián Arán.
Deportes Iquique: Rodrigo Naranjo; Jonathan Rebolledo, Tomás Charles, Hernán López; Rafael Caroca, Mathías Riquero, Misael Dávila, Michael Ríos; Misael Cubillos (70’, Diego Torres), Gonzalo Bustamante, Manuel Villalobos. DT: Jaime Vera.
Árbitros: Eduardo Gamboa; Francisco Mondría, Claudio Ríos; Ángelo Hermosilla.
Amonestados: Leal (OHI);
Goles: 0-1, 81’, Ríos;
Estadio: El Teniente, Rancagua.
Público: 6.230 espectadores.
104 comments
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Fantastic work!
fantastic issues altogether, you just won a new reader. What would you suggest in regards to your put up that you simply made a few days ago? Any positive?
Thank you for another informative blog. Where else may I get that kind of info written in such an ideal way? I’ve a challenge that I am simply now running on, and I’ve been at the glance out for such information.
Hello my friend! I wish to say that this post is awesome, nice written and include almost all vital infos. I’d like to look extra posts like this .
Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing.
I cling on to listening to the news bulletin talk about receiving free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the finest site to get one. Could you tell me please, where could i acquire some?
It is truly a nice and useful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Together with every little thing which seems to be developing within this specific subject material, all your opinions happen to be fairly stimulating. On the other hand, I am sorry, because I can not give credence to your whole theory, all be it stimulating none the less. It appears to everybody that your opinions are not totally justified and in simple fact you are generally your self not fully convinced of your assertion. In any case I did appreciate examining it.
Can I just say what a relief to find someone who actually knows what theyre talking about on the internet. You definitely know how to bring an issue to light and make it important. More people need to read this and understand this side of the story. I cant believe youre not more popular because you definitely have the gift.
Really fantastic info can be found on site. “I am not merry but I do beguile The thing I am, by seeming otherwise.” by William Shakespeare.
Excellent web site. Lots of helpful info here. I’m sending it to a few friends ans additionally sharing in delicious. And of course, thank you in your sweat!
Very good written story. It will be helpful to anybody who usess it, including me. Keep doing what you are doing – i will definitely read more posts.
Hello there, You have performed an excellent job. I’ll certainly digg it and for my part suggest to my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this web site.
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back in the future. All the best
You are my intake, I own few web logs and rarely run out from to brand : (.
You got a very excellent website, Gladiola I discovered it through yahoo.
This website is mostly a stroll-by for all of the data you wanted about this and didn’t know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you’ll definitely uncover it.
Nice post. I be taught something tougher on different blogs everyday. It can at all times be stimulating to read content material from different writers and practice a bit something from their store. I’d want to make use of some with the content material on my weblog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll provide you with a hyperlink on your internet blog. Thanks for sharing.
Pretty part of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact loved account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing on your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Some truly nice and useful information on this internet site, as well I conceive the layout has got wonderful features.
Glad to be one of many visitors on this awesome web site : D.
Yay google is my queen aided me to find this outstanding internet site! .
very good submit, i actually love this web site, carry on it
Hello.This article was really remarkable, especially since I was browsing for thoughts on this issue last week.
I really like your writing style, wonderful information, thankyou for posting : D.
I’ve been browsing online greater than three hours today, yet I never discovered any interesting article like yours. It is pretty worth sufficient for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the net will likely be much more helpful than ever before.
Respect to post author, some excellent information .
I like the helpful information you provide for your articles. I will bookmark your weblog and take a look at again here frequently. I’m reasonably sure I will be informed plenty of new stuff proper right here! Good luck for the following!
Way cool, some valid points! I appreciate you making this article available, the rest of the site is also high quality. Have a fun.
I have been checking out some of your articles and i can state pretty nice stuff. I will surely bookmark your website.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something informative to read?
You really make it appear so easy with your presentation but I in finding this matter to be actually one thing which I believe I would never understand. It kind of feels too complicated and very broad for me. I’m having a look ahead for your next post, I will attempt to get the hang of it!
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
Very interesting topic, regards for posting.
F*ckin¦ tremendous issues here. I¦m very glad to peer your article. Thank you a lot and i am taking a look forward to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
An impressive share, I just given this onto a colleague who was doing a little analysis on this. And he in fact bought me breakfast because I found it for him.. smile. So let me reword that: Thnx for the treat! But yeah Thnkx for spending the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love reading more on this topic. If possible, as you become expertise, would you mind updating your blog with more details? It is highly helpful for me. Big thumb up for this blog post!
Very interesting topic, thanks for posting.
Some really interesting details you have written.Helped me a lot, just what I was looking for : D.
I always was concerned in this topic and still am, thanks for putting up.
It¦s really a nice and useful piece of info. I am glad that you simply shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Its wonderful as your other posts : D, appreciate it for posting. “Age is a function of mind over matter if you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.” by Leroy Robert Satchel Paige.
Spot on with this write-up, I actually suppose this web site wants rather more consideration. I’ll probably be again to read far more, thanks for that info.
Some genuinely nice and useful info on this site, also I conceive the design holds good features.
You are my breathing in, I possess few web logs and occasionally run out from brand :). “Actions lie louder than words.” by Carolyn Wells.
I real thankful to find this internet site on bing, just what I was looking for : D likewise bookmarked.
Some truly nice and utilitarian info on this website, too I conceive the pattern has got good features.
Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any methods to prevent hackers?
I really appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thank you again!
Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse your site on my iphone during lunch break. I really like the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my mobile .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, amazing blog!
Hello would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Regards for this post, I am a big fan of this website would like to go on updated.
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the page layout of your website? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?
WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..more wait .. …
I too conceive so , perfectly indited post! .
Undeniably imagine that that you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the web the easiest factor to consider of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed whilst people consider concerns that they plainly don’t recognise about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing with no need side effect , other people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Terrific work! This is the type of info that should be shared around the web. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my web site . Thanks =)
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly. I am quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
As I website possessor I believe the content material here is rattling wonderful , appreciate it for your hard work. You should keep it up forever! Best of luck.
Your style is so unique compared to many other people. Thank you for publishing when you have the opportunity,Guess I will just make this bookmarked.2
I just wanted to type a quick comment so as to appreciate you for these unique hints you are giving at this website. My particularly long internet look up has now been recognized with awesome facts and strategies to exchange with my pals. I would admit that we site visitors actually are unquestionably fortunate to dwell in a notable network with so many wonderful professionals with interesting tips and hints. I feel quite privileged to have come across your site and look forward to really more thrilling moments reading here. Thank you once more for a lot of things.
It’s really a nice and useful piece of information. I’m glad that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Hi there this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding skills so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
short term loan – http://personalnerloan.org/ loans with no credit check [url=http://personalnerloan.org/]unsecured personal loans[/url] ’
Those are yours alright! . We at least need to get these people stealing images to start blogging! They probably just did a image search and grabbed them. They look good though!
What i don’t realize is actually how you’re not actually much more well-liked than you might be right now. You are so intelligent. You realize thus considerably relating to this subject, made me personally consider it from a lot of varied angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated unless it’s one thing to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs excellent. Always maintain it up!
online loans no credit check instant approval – http://personalervxv.com/ payday loan brokers [url=http://personalervxv.com/]personal loan bad credit[/url] ’
same day payday loans online – http://paydayacevt.com/ student loan help [url=http://paydayacevt.com/]payday loans online[/url] ’
pay day – http://paydaydvtb.com/ 1000 online payday loan [url=http://paydaydvtb.com/]payday loans[/url] ’
loan payoff calculator – http://cashrkol.com/ best payday loan sites [url=http://cashrkol.com/]cash advance online[/url] ’
10 dollar payday loan – http://personalacrb.org/ canadian online payday loan [url=http://personalacrb.org/]bad credit personal loan[/url] ’
car title loans – http://paydayvax.org/ payday loan companies [url=http://paydayvax.org/]cash loans[/url] ’
canadian payday loan association – http://paydayhhkl.org/ apply for a payday loan [url=http://paydayhhkl.org/]best payday loans[/url] ’
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything. But imagine if you added some great images or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this blog could undeniably be one of the best in its field. Superb blog!
1000 faxless payday loan – http://loansvtna.org/ loans online [url=http://loansvtna.org/]best payday loans[/url] ’
buy payday loan leads – http://paydaervx.com/ loan companies [url=http://paydaervx.com/]payday advance loans[/url] ’
bank loans – http://cashzwvgx.org/ no credit check online payday loans [url=http://cashzwvgx.org/]cash advances[/url] ’
You’re a very helpful web site; couldn’t make it without ya!
Many thanks very beneficial. Will share website with my pals.
instant cash personal loan best personal loans apply for a payday loan over the phone [url=http://personalervxv.com/]personal loan online[/url] ’
payday direct payday cash loan apply for a payday loan [url=http://paydayacevt.com/]payday day loans[/url] ’
quick loan online payday cash loan payday loans online [url=http://paydaydvtb.com/]best payday loans[/url] ’
bad credit loans guaranteed approval quick cash cash advance loan [url=http://cashrkol.com/]cash advances[/url] ’
$1500 payday loans easy personal loans american advance payday loans [url=http://personalacrb.org/]online personal loans[/url] ’
cash america payday loans online payday loans fast auto payday loans [url=http://paydayhhkl.org/]payday loans online[/url] ’
payday advance loan online payday loans credit loans [url=http://paydayvax.org/]pay day loans[/url] ’
instant payday loan no credit payday loans online ca payday loan laws [url=http://loansvtna.org/]payday loans[/url] ’
no credit check online payday loans online payday loans cash america payday loans [url=http://paydaervx.com/]cash advance[/url] ’
canadian payday loans loan bad credit debt consolidation companies [url=http://cashzwvgx.org/]payday loans[/url] ’
Perfectly indited content, regards for selective information.
This really answered my problem, thank you!
cialis vs cialis professional generic cialis generic cialis reviews [url=http://cialisovnas.com/]buy cialis[/url] ’
free viagra sample pack viagra generic purchase viagra [url=http://viagraghhde.com/]viagra[/url] ’
I have been surfing online more than three hours nowadays, yet I by no means discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours. It is lovely price enough for me. Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made just right content as you probably did, the net might be much more helpful than ever before.
viagra online order viagra generic generic viagra sildenafil [url=http://viagrapfhze.com/]viagra online[/url] ’
Hello! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
female version of viagra online viagra viagra brand name [url=http://viagraoplws.com/]buy viagra[/url] ’
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more clear from this post. I’m very glad to see such excellent info being shared freely out there.
You made some good points there. I did a search on the topic and found most guys will go along with with your website.
online generic cialis buy cialis cialis 100 mg [url=http://cialisofkl.com/]cheap cialis[/url] ’
side effects viagra viagra generic buy cheap generic viagra [url=http://viagraveikd.com/]viagra[/url] ’
I do agree with all the ideas you have presented in your post. They are really convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are very short for newbies. Could you please extend them a little from next time? Thanks for the post.
viagra pro generic viagra online viagra sales [url=http://viagrapbna.com/]cheap viagra[/url] ’
viagra pharmacy viagra online viagra pill splitter [url=http://viagracefo.com/]viagra online[/url] ’
pfizer viagra brand sale viagra online viagra without prescription [url=http://viagracnar.com/]viagra online[/url] ’