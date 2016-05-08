Iquique ganó, pero O’Higgins clasificó

Los celestes cayeron por 0-1 y la victoria en el partido de ida le entregó los pasajes a la final de la liguilla donde, ante Wanderers, dirimirá su paso o no a la Copa Sudamericana.

El equipo mostró atisbos de buen fútbol, tuvo ocasiones, pero no las concretó. Eso lo aprovechó Iquique que se quedó con la victoria por la cuenta mínima, pero que no le alcanzó para dejar en el camino a los rancagüinos. Así, O’Higgins jugará la final de la liguilla y contra Santiago Wanderers deberá luchar por el ansiado cupo a la Copa Sudamericana 2016.

Respecto al partido, recién en los 5’, el equipo de Cristián Arán se asomó por la portería de Rodrigo Naranjo. Ahí Lezcano tuvo dos en menos de un minuto. En la primera definió cruzado al primer palo y, en la segunda, intentó un “globito” sobre el meta iquiqueño. Para fortuna de los nortinos, ambas salieron desviadas.

En todo caso, Iquique avisó. En los 14’, y luego de minutos donde ambos elencos no llegaron, Luis Gonzalo Bustamante tuvo la ocasión para abrir la cuenta. Tras eludir a un par de jugadores rancagüinos, quedó en posición de tiro y disparó cruzado al segundo palo de Jorge Carranza, pero la pelota no ingresó por centímetros.

De ahí para adelante, poco y nada. El fútbol se desarrolló siempre en mitad de campo sin mucha profundidad. Eso sí, el elenco de Arán intentó un poco más e hizo trabajar algo a Naranjo. Es por ello que llamó mucho la atención que Iquique, el necesitado en el partido por el resultado de la ida, no saliera a buscar ni a proponer.

Ahora bien, en los 40’, una mala. Juan Fuentes -volante de O’Higgins- sufrió una lesión muscular (presunto desgarro en el isquiotibial se su pierna derecha) que lo privará de la definición de la liguilla. La salida del “siete pulmones” del equipo, obligó a Cristián Arán a meter mano al equipo volviendo a su forma tradicional de cuatro defensores, tres volantes y tres delanteros con la inclusión del peruano Iván Bulos.

Y, sin goles, se fueron al descanso.

CUESTA ARRIBA

Si bien es cierto, O’Higgins tuvo muchas más ocasiones para abrir la cuenta, fue la visita el que acertó con el tanto inicial.

Antes del gol iquiqueño, Ramón Fernández ingresó en los 57’ y eso le dio otro aire a O’Higgins hasta el tanto nortino. Justamente, el trasandino cuando corría el 63’ hizo trabajar a Naranjo quien evitó el gol de la apertura con una gran atajada abajo.

Después, Gonzalo Barriga (65’) estuvo también a punto de marcar tras un cabezazo en plena área chica el que pasó desviado.

El partido se hizo más abierto y eso implicó un mejor desarrollo del fútbol. Aquel aspecto lo aprovechó el conjunto de Jaime Vera porque, en los 81’, Michael Ríos en segunda instancia colocó el 0-1 tras una notable reacción de Jorge Carranza en primer término.

La ventaja para los del norte sin duda que trajo cierto grado de incertidumbre a los más de seis mil hinchas que presenciaron el encuentro. Lo anterior porque Deportes Iquique se fue arriba a buscar el gol que les diera la opción de llevar la serie a los lanzamientos penales. Inclusive, en los 82’, Carranza tuvo que estirarse para sacar un balón que llevaba destino para Gonzalo Bustamante.

La presión de Iquique obligó a Arán a defenderse. Sacó a Gastón Lezcano -que no aportó mucho en el segundo lapso- y lo reemplazó Esteban González con el fin de poder cerrar el partido. Y, el “Chino”, estuvo a punto de empatar en una gran jugada colectiva a dos minutos del final donde la tocaron Barriga, Bulos e Insaurralde.

Finalmente, con lo justo. Victoria de Deportes Iquique, pero que le dio la clasificación a O’Higgins con el 3-1 de la ida. La llave culminó 3-2 en favor de los rancagüinos y hay que consignar que el duelo de anoche, fue la segunda derrota consecutiva del equipo.

De todas formas, los hinchas aplaudieron la actuación del conjunto de Cristián Arán que, frente a Santiago Wanderers, se jugará el paso a la próxima edición de la Copa Sudamericana.

Santiago Wanderers el próximo rival

Santiago Wanderers es el rival celeste en la final de la liguilla de Copa Sudamericana. El conjunto de Alfredo Arias debió sufrir para eliminar a Deportes Antofagasta.

Luego de 180 minutos sin goles, todo se definió desde los penales donde los locales fueron más efectivos en Valparaíso y cerraron la llave 4-3 con gran actuación del portero Mauricio Viana.

Así las cosas, el clasificado a la copa se comenzará a definir a mitad de semana en el estadio Elías Figueroa para luego cerrar el fin de semana venidero en Rancagua.El miércoles a las 20 horas se jugará en Valparaíso.

Ficha del Partido

O’Higgins: Jorge Carranza; Brian Torrealba, Albert Acevedo, Bastián San Juan, Gonzalo Barriga; Juan Fuentes (42’, Iván Bulos), Alejandro Márquez, Braulio Leal, Leandro Sosa (57’, Ramón Fernández); Cristian Insaurralde, Gastón Lezcano (87’, Esteban González). DT: Cristián Arán.

Deportes Iquique: Rodrigo Naranjo; Jonathan Rebolledo, Tomás Charles, Hernán López; Rafael Caroca, Mathías Riquero, Misael Dávila, Michael Ríos; Misael Cubillos (70’, Diego Torres), Gonzalo Bustamante, Manuel Villalobos. DT: Jaime Vera.

Árbitros: Eduardo Gamboa; Francisco Mondría, Claudio Ríos; Ángelo Hermosilla.

Amonestados: Leal (OHI);

Goles: 0-1, 81’, Ríos;

Estadio: El Teniente, Rancagua.

Público: 6.230 espectadores.