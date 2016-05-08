“Más que princesas” : los talleres pro igualdad de género que causan furor en las niñas de la región

¿Por qué las mujeres deben esperar la llegada de un príncipe azul? ¿Tener el cuerpo de Barbie? o se les prohíbe jugar con herramientas. Mitos que nacieron en la infancia, avalados por una cultura que promueve encasillar a las niñas en el rol de princesas, y a los niños en el de recios príncipes azules, es lo que ponen en análisis estos talleres. Los padres, por su parte, han aplaudido como han rechazado con fuerza la participación de sus hijas en ellos.
A que niña no le gustan las princesas. Desde la Cenicienta hasta las Monster High, todas las pequeñas del país, y del mundo, sueñan con los cuentos de hadas, los largos trajes, las perfectas figuras de sus ídolas, y el encuentro icónico con un príncipe azul que las rescate de su pasado doloroso.
Pero quien se ha preguntado cuanto influyen estas historias en la formación de las menores, o sobre cómo es que se conciben las niñas enfrentadas a una cultura donde son invadidas por estereotipos que sobrevaloran características como la belleza corporal, pero que dejan de lado otros como la inteligencia, o la valoración de sus capacidades.
Fue así como una especial iniciativa nació en la Oficina de Protección de Derechos de la Infancia que en conjunto manejan Sename y la comuna de Iquique, donde el año pasado sus encargados pusieron en marcha un plan piloto, que buscó a través de la realización de una serie de talleres, empoderar los valores femeninos a partir del cuestionamiento de la figura de la mujer en los cuentos de hadas. En ese entonces fueron conocidos como talleres de “desprincesamiento”, y causaron un revuelo no menor en los colegios iquiqueños ya que no sólo las niñas en edad escolar, sino que también sus madres, comenzaron a analizar un poco más allá temas como los estereotipos en los juegos, el concepto de belleza corporal, el amor romántico y propio y el autocuidado y la autodefensa.
Este año, el Servicio Nacional de Menores este año, con el beneplácito de la Presidenta Michelle Bachelet decidió implementar en todas las OPD del país los talleres “Más que princesas”, los que se han llevado a cabo en al menos una decena de comunas de la Región de O’Higgins.
La directora regional del Servicio Nacional de Menores de la región, Jessika Espina, explicó cuál es el objetivo de la realización del taller : “este taller tiene como finalidad sociabilizar con las niñas y adolescentes la temática que involucra la igualdad de género, uno de los ejes fundamentales del gobierno, instalado a través de una mesa entre las instituciones públicas. La idea es que las niñas comprendan que los estereotipos establecidos no son una referencia válida y que no tienen limitaciones en el desarrollo de sus capacidades y habilidades”.
Además la directiva destacó que “esto también deber ser comprendido por los niños, los papás y mamás puesto que la idea es formar a personas que el día de mañana terminen con la discriminación y formen parte de una mejor sociedad”.
EXPERIENCIAS QUE CAUSAN FUROR
En Colchagua , en la comuna de Santa Cruz la OPD “Sembrando Derechos” llevó el taller “Más que princesas” a un grupo de niñas de entre 5° y 8° básico de esa comuna. Loreto Prado, encargada de la oficina explica : “ la modalidad del taller es que se trabaja con un máximo de 10 a 12 niñitas, en cuatro sesiones las que se dividieron por temáticas. En una se trabajaron los estereotipos de género en los juegos, en otra los estereotipos de belleza, los mitos del amor romántico y también abordamos lo que significa ser niña. Uno de los talleres se refiere a los mitos relacionados con ser mujer, y uno de estos es aquel que dice que para ser feliz necesitas un príncipe azul, o que para que tú te desarrolles como mujer tienes que estar casada con hijos, sin considerar la individualidad de esa niña, proponiendo que en caso que no encuentre un amor de pareja adecuado esa niña no será feliz en su vida”.
Prado enfatiza como estos talleres también cambian la mirada respecto a otros temas. “Hay un choque cultural con respecto a lo que ellas han venido escuchando y lo que tú les planteas, por ejemplo, cuando les hablas de los juguetes y les dices que ellas también pueden jugar con camiones, o con herramientas o un skate, si bien a ellas les cuesta reconocerse con esos juguetes , cuando les explicas que también son adecuados para niñas lo toman de una manera más natural. También se trabajan los estereotipos de belleza de las princesas, en ese sentido son bastante concretos los talleres, la idea es que ellas primero se acepten como son, porque los estereotipos de belleza están dados por la publicidad y los medios de comunicación, por tanto la aceptación es lo más importante respecto a cómo uno se percibe a si mismo y hacerlas comprender que las diferencias son necesarias para que se desarrolle la sociedad. No necesitamos ser todas delgadas, altas, y regias”, subraya Prado.
Cinthya Paredes, encargada de la Dirección de Desarrollo Comunitario santacruzana, y quien asistió como madre de tres hijas a estos talleres explica que quedó fascinada con la propuesta porque “existe una cultura bastante machista que ha predominado en la propuesta cinematográfica infantil, la cual ha buscado enaltecer en la imagen de las tradicionales princesas criterios como la belleza por sobre la intelectualidad o, incluso, vinculando el éxito femenino a estos cánones perfectos”. La profesional agrega que incluso propuso en una reunión de apoderados del colegio este taller: “les conté a las mamás de que se trataba, les dije ‘ustedes han pensado por ejemplo ¿por qué las mujeres no somos destacadas en los libros de historia? Porque las chilenas no sabemos nada de otras chilenas que han cambiado la historia como Elena Caffarena, que logró el voto femenino o Eloisa Diaz, que fue la primera mujer que ingresó a estudiar medicina, solo nos hablan de lo que hicieron los hombres, y me encontraron la razón. A mi hija mayor le conté acerca de ellas y ahora esta fascinada con su historias y quiere saber más, entonces te das cuenta que falta mucho trabajo cultural en cuanto a la igualdad de género”.
Los talleres en Santa Cruz tuvieron tal nivel de éxito que en los próximos días se realizará nuevamente una jornada, donde esta vez irán las niñas con sus madres.
TALLERES QUE GENERAN PERSPICACIAS
Las reacciones al taller “Más que Princesas” a lo largo del país y en la región han sido variadas y bien lo saben las encargadas de las 10 oficinas OPD de O’Higgins.
Michelle Rodriguez es la encargada de la OPD “Cordillera Codegua” la que realiza talleres tanto en esa comuna como en Machalí, y fue precisamente en esta última donde se realizó este taller pro igualdad de género para el cual las expertas convocaron a 15 niñas de las cuales 12 consiguieron el permiso de sus padres para participar. “Nosotros supimos que en otras comunas estos talleres habían generado confusión, así que les mandamos una carta a los padres contándoles de que se trataba. Hubo padres que consideraron que eran talleres de feminismo, o que si mandaban a las niñas les cambiaríamos las reglas que habían en la casa, incluso hubo una mamá que nos preguntó si encontrábamos a su hija ‘amachada’ porque la invitábamos a participar, y esto creo fue porque no entendieron bien los objetivos de las sesiones”. Pero no todo fue malo en Machalí, ya que según la especialista la reacción de las niñas y en especial de un apoderado fue reconfortante “para las niñas fue muy positivo , conversamos temáticas sobre romper con esta idea de las princesas y ellas lo entendieron de inmediato, y en especial tuvimos una reacción positiva por parte del padre de una niña que es muy unida a él y ella nos comentaba que le contó a su papá de que trataban los talleres y él la apoyó y le reforzaba las ideas , porque es un convencido de que ella debe estudiar, de que debe buscar sus herramientas en la vida e incluso le comentó que si ella se preparaba y tenía una carrera no sería dependiente de un hombre que la pudiese maltratar”.
En este marco el próximo 12 de mayo en Codegua, esta oficina realiza una segunda jornada.
85 comments
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favourite reason appeared to be at the web the easiest thing to take note of. I say to you, I certainly get irked whilst other folks consider concerns that they just don’t recognise about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and also defined out the whole thing with no need side-effects , folks could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thank you
Keep up the good work, I read few posts on this site and I conceive that your web blog is very interesting and contains circles of excellent info .
I am always browsing online for articles that can assist me. Thanks!
Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read something like this before. So good to find any person with some original ideas on this subject. realy thanks for starting this up. this web site is something that is wanted on the web, somebody with just a little originality. helpful job for bringing something new to the web!
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am now not sure whether or not this publish is written by way of him as nobody else realize such special about my problem. You are wonderful! Thank you!
I’m still learning from you, while I’m making my way to the top as well. I definitely love reading everything that is posted on your site.Keep the posts coming. I enjoyed it!
hello there and thank you for your information – I have definitely picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical points using this website, since I experienced to reload the website lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and could damage your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much more of your respective fascinating content. Make sure you update this again soon..
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
I want looking at and I conceive this website got some really utilitarian stuff on it! .
I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two images. Maybe you could space it out better?
Hi! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a extraordinary job!
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Fantastic blog you have here but I was curious if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics talked about here? I’d really love to be a part of online community where I can get advice from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Appreciate it!
I like this web blog very much, Its a rattling nice spot to read and obtain info . “I have found that if you love life, life will love you back.” by Arthur Rubinstein.
I like your writing style genuinely enjoying this internet site.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a few pics to drive the message home a bit, but instead of that, this is great blog. A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.
I just could not leave your website prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the usual information a person supply to your guests? Is going to be again ceaselessly in order to check out new posts
We’re a bunch of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with useful info to work on. You have performed an impressive task and our entire community will likely be grateful to you.
Real clear web site, appreciate it for this post.
Nice post. I was checking continuously this weblog and I am impressed! Extremely helpful information specially the remaining part 🙂 I handle such info a lot. I used to be looking for this particular info for a long time. Thanks and best of luck.
Wonderful work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the internet. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my website . Thanks =)
Thanks for helping out, great info .
I’m really loving the theme/design of your website. Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility issues? A number of my blog readers have complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome. Do you have any ideas to help fix this issue?
Hello! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any solutions to prevent hackers?
Thank you for the sensible critique. Me and my neighbor were just preparing to do a little research about this. We got a grab a book from our local library but I think I learned more from this post. I’m very glad to see such magnificent info being shared freely out there.
I?¦ve recently started a web site, the information you offer on this website has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more. Thanks for great information I was looking for this info for my mission.
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the page layout of your site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two images. Maybe you could space it out better?
I am glad to be a visitant of this pure weblog! , thankyou for this rare info ! .
Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing in your rss feed and I hope you write once more very soon!
What i do not realize is in truth how you’re not really a lot more smartly-preferred than you may be right now. You are so intelligent. You realize therefore significantly in relation to this topic, made me for my part imagine it from so many various angles. Its like men and women aren’t involved unless it?¦s something to do with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs nice. Always maintain it up!
I discovered your blog site on google and check a few of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading more from you later on!…
Some really superb info , Gladiolus I found this.
I like this post, enjoyed this one appreciate it for posting.
Greetings! I’ve been following your site for a while now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Dallas Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the good work!
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you create this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know where u got this from. thanks a lot
Hi, just required you to know I he added your site to my Google bookmarks due to your layout. But seriously, I believe your internet site has 1 in the freshest theme I??ve came across. It extremely helps make reading your blog significantly easier.
Some genuinely superb blog posts on this web site, regards for contribution. “The spirit is the true self.” by Marcus Tullius Cicero.
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem with your website in internet explorer, would check this… IE still is the market leader and a big portion of people will miss your magnificent writing because of this problem.
I’m really inspired with your writing abilities as well as with the format for your weblog. Is this a paid subject or did you customize it your self? Anyway stay up the nice high quality writing, it’s rare to peer a nice weblog like this one these days..
Rattling wonderful information can be found on website. “Every obstacle yields to stern resolve.” by Leonardo DaVinci.
It’s actually a cool and useful piece of info. I’m glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on numerous websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hello there, just changed into alert to your weblog via Google, and found that it is truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful for those who continue this in future. A lot of other people will be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!
Perfectly written subject matter, appreciate it for selective information.
It’s hard to seek out educated folks on this matter, but you sound like you recognize what you’re talking about! Thanks
It’s truly a nice and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
Lovely just what I was searching for.Thanks to the author for taking his time on this one.
Everything is very open and very clear explanation of issues. was truly information. Your website is very useful. Thanks for sharing.
Generally I do not read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, very nice post.
You really make it appear really easy with your presentation however I in finding this matter to be really one thing which I believe I might never understand. It kind of feels too complex and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward to your next submit, I¦ll try to get the dangle of it!
Great write-up, I’m normal visitor of one’s website, maintain up the nice operate, and It’s going to be a regular visitor for a lengthy time.
Very good written article. It will be valuable to anyone who employess it, as well as me. Keep doing what you are doing – for sure i will check out more posts.
I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write content for you personally? I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write concerning here. Again, awesome web site!
Thank you for another informative website. Where else could I get that type of info written in such a perfect way? I have a project that I am just now working on, and I have been on the look out for such information.
Wow! This can be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I’m also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
naturally like your web site but you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling issues and I in finding it very troublesome to tell the truth on the other hand I will definitely come back again.
Really clear site, appreciate it for this post.
Z6HR3U Very informative blog.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
As a Newbie, I am permanently browsing online for articles that can aid me. Thank you
loans with no credit check – http://cashzwvgx.org/ fast cash loan [url=http://cashzwvgx.org/]cash advances[/url] ’
instant loans – http://paydayacevt.com/ online loans no credit check [url=http://paydayacevt.com/]payday loans near me[/url] ’
bad credit instant loans – http://paydaervx.com/ fast online payday loans [url=http://paydaervx.com/]installment loan[/url] ’
american loans – http://loansvtna.org/ bad credit loans andnot payday loan [url=http://loansvtna.org/]cash loans[/url] ’
help debt consolidation loan – http://personalacrb.org/ online loan [url=http://personalacrb.org/]bad credit personal loans[/url] ’
payday loans no faxing – http://cashrkol.com/ fresno [url=http://cashrkol.com/]payday advance[/url] ’
debt consolidation loan bad credit – http://paydayhhkl.org/ student loan forgiveness [url=http://paydayhhkl.org/]best payday loans[/url] ’
instant payday loan no credit – http://paydayvax.org/ student loan consolidation [url=http://paydayvax.org/]payday loans online[/url] ’
quick cash loans – http://personalervxv.com/ payday advance loan [url=http://personalervxv.com/]instant personal loan[/url] ’
This internet site is my inspiration , rattling good design and style and perfect written content.
cash today – http://paydaydvtb.com/ actual payday loan companies [url=http://paydaydvtb.com/]instant payday loans[/url] ’
quick cash loans payday loan american payday loans inc [url=http://paydaervx.com/]no credit check loans[/url] ’
cash check advances payday advances loans no bank account [url=http://paydayacevt.com/]payday loans[/url] ’
100 payday loan payday loan no credit check online payday loans [url=http://cashzwvgx.org/]payday loans bad credit[/url] ’
cash and payday loans payday loans no credit check bad credit loan [url=http://loansvtna.org/]cash advance[/url] ’
bad credit car loan saving account payday loan student loan instant personal loan payday america [url=http://personalacrb.org/]bad credit personal loan[/url] ’
lendup fast cash 1 hour payday loans no credit check [url=http://cashrkol.com/]payday advances[/url] ’
pls payday loan store quick personal loans online payday loans no credit check [url=http://personalervxv.com/]personal loans bad credit[/url] ’
easy get payday loans fast cash loans personal loan bad credit [url=http://paydayvax.org/]cash loans[/url] ’