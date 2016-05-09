En la Casa de la Cultura: Rancagua celebrará en grande el Día Nacional del Teatro

Cultura, Cultura y Espectáculos, Destacada mayo 9, 2016
1-

Entre las actividades, el 11 de mayo se realizará un conversatorio en homenaje al fallecido actor y director Andrés Pérez Araya. En la cita participará Rosa Ramírez, quien fuera su esposa entre 1972 y 1975.

La Municipalidad de Rancagua invita a celebrar el Día Nacional del Teatro a partir de este miércoles 11 de mayo, en la Casa de la Cultura de la capital de O’Higgins. La fecha es celebrada desde 2006 y fue escogida por tratarse del cumpleaños del fallecido director y actor Andrés Pérez Araya (1951-2002), fundador de la compañía El Gran Circo Teatro, responsable de magistrales obras como La Negra Ester.

En la ciudad habrá puestas en escena, conciertos, charlas y conversatorios, para reflexionar en torno a su vida y trabajo. También se podrá analizar los orígenes de las representaciones en las tablas y el estado actual del teatro en la ciudad y en toda esta zona. Las actividades son gratuitas y abiertas a la comunidad.

De este modo, el miércoles 11 de mayo y a las 10:30 horas, se efectuará un conversatorio en homenaje al actor, donde participará su esposa entre 1972 y 1975, la actriz Rosa Ramírez, quien reflexionará sobre el quehacer de quien fue su pareja, aparte de sus experiencias, anécdotas y legado. La actividad está especialmente dirigida a alumnos secundarios de academias de teatro escolar de la comuna.

A las 18:30 horas, Sidarte y el Consejo Regional de la Cultura y las Artes harán la ceremonia oficial, como punto de encuentro y unión de todos los actores, actrices, teatristas y amantes de las tablas en O’Higgins. La ceremonia se llevará a cabo en el Salón Samuel Román de la Casa de la Cultura.

Para finalizar la jornada, a las 19:30 horas, la Compañía Los Principales presentará el montaje “Serenata interrumpida o los enredos del amor”.

En cuanto al jueves 12 de mayo, el saxofonista Miguel Villafruela y la pianista Leonora Letelier darán el concierto de música latinoamericana “Travesía Latina”. De tal modo, la concurrencia podrá oír piezas de Arturo Márquez (México); Astor Piazzolla y Fernando Lerman (Argentina); Rolando Miranda (Brasil); además de José Luis Sosa, Andrés Alén Rodríguez y José María Vitier (Cuba). La cita tendrá una hora de duración, donde los asistentes se deleitarán con este especial de sonoridades.

Deja un comentario