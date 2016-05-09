Estrenan carros de evacuación en caso de tsunami y terremoto  

Un exitoso simulacro de terremoto y tsunami se realizó en el jardín infantil y sala cuna Amanecer de Pichilemu, dependiente de Integra. La instancia sirvió para observar en terreno la operatividad de ocho carros de evacuación que posee el mencionado establecimiento.
La actividad de prevención fue observada por el Gobernador (s) de Cardenal Caro, Sergio Salazar; la Directora Regional de Onemi, Alejandra Riquelme, y la Directora Regional de Integra O’Higgins, Patricia Pino.
Integra realizó una inversión de 300 millones de pesos para la compra de 303 carros de evacuación, que beneficiarán a mil 818 niños en todo el país, 14 de los cuales se concentran en los jardines Amanecer (8) y Gotitas de Amor de Pichilemu (3) y Semillitas de Navidad (3).
“Como hemos visto en este simulacro, los carros permitirán facilitar la evacuación y desplazamiento con los niños y niñas más pequeños, especialmente de los niveles sala cuna y medio menor, hacia la zona de seguridad más cercana a su establecimiento. En Integra estamos preocupados por la seguridad de niños, niñas y trabajadoras”, señaló en la ocasión la directora regional de Integra.
Los carros, correspondientes al modelo plegable “stroller”, fueron evaluados en terreno por el Departamento Prevención de Riesgos de Integra, a fin de asegurar su funcionalidad y efectividad, sin generar riesgos adicionales.
Entre sus principales características destacan su peso liviano ya que pueden ser almacenados en forma compacta, son de rápida expansión y operativos en cualquier tipo de terreno. Estos strollers están diseñados para funcionar sin necesidad de personal especializado y cuentan con sistema de frenos de agarre cómodo más bloqueo adicional de pedal para mayor seguridad; asientos acolchados reclinables y cada uno cuenta con cinturón de seguridad con capacidad para 18 kilos por asiento, entre los principales aspectos.
