Ex fiscal de caso SQM fue designado fiscal regional

El fiscal nacional Jorge Abbott designó como nuevo fiscal regional de O´Higgins a Emiliano Arias, que se desempeñaba como fiscal jefe de Pudahuel. El nuevo fiscal regional tomará posición del cargo que tenía Luis Toledo una vez que la Contraloría tome razón del decreto respectivo.

El persecutor, que participó  hasta hace dos meses en la investigación del denominado caso SQM, estaba en la terna conformada por la Corte de Apelaciones   con el fiscal jefe de Maipú, Tufit Bufadel, y el fiscal jefe de San Vicente de Tagua Tagua, Aquiles Cubillos.

 

Emiliano Andrés Arias Madariaga nació el primero de diciembre de 1972 es abogado de la Universidad Católica de la Santísima Concepción e ingresó al Ministerio Público el 16 de julio de 2001 como ayudante de fiscal en Arica. Luego asumió como fiscal adjunto de La Serena, Concepción y Pudahuel, transformándose en el jefe de esta repartición en diciembre de 2004. Desde ahí le tocó liderar emblemáticos casos como la condena que se obtuvo contra siete ex funcionarios de la PDI por corrupción y narcotráfico, además fue parte del equipo que investiga los casos de financiamiento irregular de campañas políticas en SQM y actualmente tiene a su cargo la investigación por el llamado “Robo del Siglo” en donde nueve individuos robaron $6000 millones desde un camión de seguridad en la loza del aeropuerto. Actualmente seis imputados están en juicio oral mientras que dos de los sujetos se encuentran con orden de captura internacional y uno ya fue condenado por robo con intimidación.

 

 

