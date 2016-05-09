Hospital Regional: Director del Servicio  de Salud y la Fenats serán citados a  Comisión  de Salud de la Cámara

-
El lunes 16 de mayo se llevará a cabo la sesión en dependencias del establecimiento de salud regional.El diputado Javier Macaya , quien conforma la comisión, aseguró que el objetivo es buscar soluciones a los problemas que allí han surgido.
IRENE PADILLA A.
El bochornoso inicio de las funciones del nuevo Hospital Regional de Rancagua se convirtió en un problema de interés nacional, y es por ello, que los diputados que conforman la Comisión de Salud de la Cámara Baja agendaron para el próximo lunes 16 de mayo una sesión especial en la capital regional , con tal de analizar los antecedentes de esta compleja situación , que aún sigue afectando a los usuarios.
La sesión especial comenzará a las 9.30 de la mañana con una visita inspectiva de los comisionados a las instalaciones del HRR para cerrar la jornada con una sesión especial donde participarán distintos actores del proceso.
El diputado Javier Macaya, quien es parte de la Comisión de Salud , explicó cuáles son los objetivos de este plenario ” nos interesa conversar con los distintos actores , funcionarios, administrativos, enfermeras , médicos ,los usuarios, y buscar soluciones a los conflictos. Entendemos que un proceso como el que se ha llevado a cabo tiene que tener sus dificultades, pero hay casos que escapan del sentido común, por ejemplo cuando hay insumos en las bodegas y el proceso de despacho que se tiene que hacer dos pisos más arriba no lo hacen, cuando eso pasa, evidentemente hay un problema importante”.
Según el parlamentario de la región, a la instancia serán citados el director del Servicio de Salud O’Higgins, Fernando Troncoso, la directora del Hospital, Sonia Correa, y dirigentes de la Fenats , entre otros.
Finalmente Macaya aseguró que la idea, de ahora en adelante, no es solo sacar de sus cargos a quienes estuvieron a cargo del proceso, sino entregar un Hospital realmente operativo a la región ” queremos escuchar a los actores, mediar en los conflictos que puedan existir y plantear soluciones, porque el rol, más allá de la trinchera política y de cómo se enfrenta cada bando, es solucionar lo que allí está pasando”.
