Obispo Goic destacó mensaje del Papa en Jornada Mundial de las Comunicaciones

mayo 9, 2016
  • Subrayó que la comunicación es para crear puentes y buscar caminos para construir una sociedad más justa.

 

Flor Vásquez

 

Periodistas y comunicadores de Rancagua se reunieron ayer con el Obispo Alejandro Goic para celebrar la 50º Jornada Mundial de las Comunicaciones Sociales, ocasión en que compartieron y analizaron algunos aspectos del mensaje del Papa Francisco: “Comunicación y Misericordia: un encuentro fecundo”.

Monseñor Goic agradeció a los comunicadores “la posibilidad de permitirnos este encuentro que hacemos cada año, agradecerles el servicio que prestan  a toda la región y a nosotros la Iglesia”.

Agregó: “El Papa nos ha enviado como cada año un mensaje e insiste que la comunicación es para crear puentes, es decir que las personas puedan unirse a través de las diferentes expresiones de la comunicación, buscar juntos caminos para construir una sociedad más justa, respetarse mutuamente  diciendo por supuesto siempre la verdad, pero con respeto a las personas”

Enfatizó que “confiamos que ustedes como comunicadores puedan seguir siendo puentes con la ciudadanía para unir a toda la comunidad”.

EL MENSAJE PONTIFICIO

En el encuentro, la directora de Comunicaciones del Obispado, Carola Quesney, indicó que el Papa Francisco nos dice, en este Año de la Misericordia que “como hijos de Dios estamos llamados a comunicar a todos, sin exclusión”.

Agregó que el Papa destaca que la comunicación tiene el poder de crear puentes, de favorecer el encuentro y la inclusión, enriqueciendo de este modo la sociedad. “Es hermoso ver  personas que se afanan en elegir con cuidado las palabras y los gestos para superar las incomprensiones, curar la memoria herida y construir paz y armonía. Las palabras pueden construir puentes entre las personas, las familias, los grupos sociales y los pueblos. Y esto es posible tanto en el mundo físico como en el digital. Por tanto, que las palabras y las acciones sean apropiadas para ayudarnos a salir de los círculos viciosos de las condenas y las venganzas, que siguen enmarañando a individuos y naciones, y que llevan a expresarse con mensajes de odio. La palabra del cristiano, sin embargo, se propone hacer crecer la comunión e, incluso cuando debe condenar con firmeza el mal, trata de no romper nunca la relación y la comunicación”.

En otra parte de su mensaje señala: “Cómo desearía que nuestro modo de comunicar, y también nuestro servicio de pastores de la Iglesia, nunca expresara el orgullo soberbio del triunfo sobre el enemigo, ni humillara a quienes la mentalidad del mundo considera perdedores y material de desecho. La misericordia puede ayudar a mitigar las adversidades de la vida y a ofrecer calor a quienes han conocido sólo la frialdad del juicio. Que el estilo de nuestra comunicación sea tal, que supere la lógica que separa netamente los pecadores de los justos. Nosotros podemos y debemos juzgar situaciones de pecado –violencia, corrupción, explotación, etc.–, pero no podemos juzgar a las personas, porque sólo Dios puede leer en profundidad sus corazones. Nuestra tarea es amonestar a quien se equivoca, denunciando la maldad y la injusticia de ciertos comportamientos, con el fin de liberar a las víctimas y de levantar al caído. El evangelio de Juan nos recuerda que «la verdad os hará libres» (Jn 8,32). Esta verdad es, en definitiva, Cristo mismo, cuya dulce misericordia es el modelo para nuestro modo de anunciar la verdad y condenar la injusticia. Nuestra primordial tarea es afirmar la verdad con amor”.

También, el Papa expresa su deseo de “alentar a todos a pensar en la sociedad humana, no como un espacio en el que los extraños compiten y buscan prevalecer, sino más bien como una casa o una familia, donde la puerta está siempre abierta y en la que sus miembros se acogen mutuamente.

Para esto es fundamental escuchar. Comunicar significa compartir, y para compartir se necesita escuchar, acoger. Escuchar es mucho más que oír. Oír hace referencia al ámbito de la información; escuchar, sin embargo, evoca la comunicación, y necesita cercanía”.

Asimismo, señala que también los correos electrónicos, los mensajes de texto, las redes sociales, los foros pueden ser formas de comunicación plenamente humanas. “No es la tecnología la que determina si la comunicación es auténtica o no, sino el corazón del hombre y su capacidad para usar bien los medios a su disposición. Las redes sociales son capaces de favorecer las relaciones y de promover el bien de la sociedad, pero también pueden conducir a una ulterior polarización y división entre las personas y los grupos”, enfatiza.

Añade que el acceso a las redes digitales lleva consigo una responsabilidad por el otro, que no vemos pero que es real, tiene una dignidad que debe ser respetada. La red puede ser bien utilizada para hacer crecer una sociedad sana y abierta a la puesta en común.

Finalmente, expresa que “el encuentro entre la comunicación y la misericordia es fecundo en la medida en que genera una proximidad que se hace cargo, consuela, cura, acompaña y celebra. En un mundo dividido, fragmentado, polarizado, comunicar con misericordia significa contribuir a la buena, libre y solidaria cercanía entre los hijos de Dios y los hermanos en humanidad”.

 

