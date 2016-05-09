Scotiabank dio en Rancagua el puntapié inicial a su Campeonato Infantil

Crónicas, Destacada, Economía mayo 9, 2016mayo 9, 2016 Alejandra Sepulveda
4

  • El torneo que se desarrolla de manera paralela en 7 ciudades de Chile, incluyó por primera en sus tres años de existencia a Rancagua como sede dando la oportunidad a que niños de 32 colegios de la región puedan soñar con un viaje a la Juventus Soccer School en Italia.

 

La pasión y el deporte se tomaron las canchas del Centro Deportivo Futball 7 de Rancagua, esto luego de que el Campeonato Infantil Scotiabank, hiciera su presentación oficial en la capital regional y se diera el puntapié inicial al torneo que albergará a 32 equipos de chicos entre 10 a 12 años, de distintos establecimientos educacionales de la región y que se extenderá por tres fines de semana.

Las ganas de salir a la cancha se hicieron patentes en los cientos de niños presentes en el Centro Deportivo, que además contó con la presencia especial de Marcelo Salas, designado embajador deportivo de la instancia y quien además sirve de nexo con la Juventus Soccer School en Italia, escuela que podrá visitar el equipo que resulte victorioso de este torneo.

Sobre los objetivos tras esta iniciativa deportiva, Ignacio Aranciaga, Senior Manager Sponsorship de Scotiabank Chile, explicó que “para el banco es un gran orgullo realizar este campeonato infantil, esta iniciativa se realiza en 7 ciudades a lo largo de todo Chile y participan más de dos mil chicos, siendo un cifra realmente relevante y además podemos apoyar de esta manera a las comunidades y al football, que es un deporte tan lindo y tan importante acá en Chile”.

El representante de la Gerencia de Marketing y Asuntos Corporativos de Scotiabank también profundizó sobre la llegada de este campeonato a Rancagua, comentando que “este es el tercer año que se hace el campeonato y este 2016 decidimos incluir a Rancagua, como ciudad sede y estamos muy contentos de seguir creciendo y expandiendo este campeonato infantil.”

En cuanto a la participación de Marcelo Salas en el torneo, Ignacio Aranciaga agregó que “Marcelo es una parte fundamental de este campeonato. Con el banco compartimos muchos de los valores que tiene Marcelo, el optimismo y el trabajo en equipo además que su vínculo con el Club Juventus es una parte fundamental”.

 Por su parte el goleador histórico de la Selección Nacional de Football, Marcelo Salas, expresó sus sentimientos entorno a la realización de este campeonato, argumentando que “nuestro objetivo es poder entregar una oportunidad más a los niños de hacer deporte, siempre hay que buscar un canal para poder llegar a los niños y en este caso que mejor que por medio del football sobre todo a esta edad”.

Cabe recordar que este campeonato se desarrollará los sábados y domingos de mayo donde los 32 equipos participantes lucharán por ganarse un lugar en la Gran Final de Santiago y así poder acceder a viajar a Italia para conocer la Juventus Soccer School junto a Marcelo Salas y Scotiabank.

Sharing

Tags

,

About Alejandra Sepulveda

86 comments

I was curious if you ever considered changing the page layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?

Responder

My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be exactly I’m looking for. can you offer guest writers to write content to suit your needs? I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on a few of the subjects you write regarding here. Again, awesome web log!

Responder

Someone necessarily assist to make significantly posts I might state. That is the first time I frequented your website page and so far? I surprised with the analysis you made to make this particular submit amazing. Magnificent task!

Responder

You could definitely see your enthusiasm within the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. Always go after your heart. “If the grass is greener in the other fellow’s yard – let him worry about cutting it.” by Fred Allen.

Responder

hey there and thank you in your info – I’ve certainly picked up something new from right here. I did on the other hand expertise several technical points using this website, since I experienced to reload the site a lot of times prior to I may get it to load properly. I had been wondering in case your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, however slow loading cases times will often have an effect on your placement in google and could harm your high-quality rating if advertising and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can glance out for much extra of your respective intriguing content. Ensure that you update this once more soon..

Responder

I have to show appreciation to the writer just for bailing me out of such a difficulty. As a result of searching through the world-wide-web and meeting concepts which were not powerful, I was thinking my life was over. Existing minus the answers to the issues you’ve resolved by way of this short article is a serious case, as well as the ones that might have adversely affected my career if I hadn’t noticed the blog. Your knowledge and kindness in dealing with a lot of things was very useful. I don’t know what I would have done if I hadn’t come across such a solution like this. I can also now look forward to my future. Thanks very much for this professional and results-oriented help. I will not be reluctant to refer your blog to anyone who should have guide on this area.

Responder

Do you have a spam problem on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have developed some nice practices and we are looking to trade techniques with others, be sure to shoot me an email if interested.

Responder

Thanks for your marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great author.I will ensure that I bookmark your blog and may come back very soon. I want to encourage you to continue your great work, have a nice holiday weekend!

Responder

I wanted to create you that little bit of note just to give thanks yet again for the pleasant basics you’ve shared on this site. This has been shockingly open-handed with people like you to give without restraint exactly what many individuals could have advertised as an e-book to end up making some money for themselves, chiefly seeing that you could have tried it if you ever considered necessary. These good ideas as well served like a fantastic way to fully grasp that most people have the same fervor really like mine to figure out many more on the subject of this matter. I’m certain there are many more enjoyable sessions up front for folks who looked over your blog.

Responder

I together with my buddies happened to be checking out the nice tips and hints from your site and then quickly got a horrible suspicion I never expressed respect to the web blog owner for those techniques. These guys were definitely so passionate to learn all of them and have honestly been enjoying these things. We appreciate you really being well accommodating as well as for going for this sort of superb guides millions of individuals are really desperate to understand about. My sincere regret for not expressing appreciation to you earlier.

Responder

Deja un comentario