Scotiabank dio en Rancagua el puntapié inicial a su Campeonato Infantil

El torneo que se desarrolla de manera paralela en 7 ciudades de Chile, incluyó por primera en sus tres años de existencia a Rancagua como sede dando la oportunidad a que niños de 32 colegios de la región puedan soñar con un viaje a la Juventus Soccer School en Italia.
La pasión y el deporte se tomaron las canchas del Centro Deportivo Futball 7 de Rancagua, esto luego de que el Campeonato Infantil Scotiabank, hiciera su presentación oficial en la capital regional y se diera el puntapié inicial al torneo que albergará a 32 equipos de chicos entre 10 a 12 años, de distintos establecimientos educacionales de la región y que se extenderá por tres fines de semana.
Las ganas de salir a la cancha se hicieron patentes en los cientos de niños presentes en el Centro Deportivo, que además contó con la presencia especial de Marcelo Salas, designado embajador deportivo de la instancia y quien además sirve de nexo con la Juventus Soccer School en Italia, escuela que podrá visitar el equipo que resulte victorioso de este torneo.
Sobre los objetivos tras esta iniciativa deportiva, Ignacio Aranciaga, Senior Manager Sponsorship de Scotiabank Chile, explicó que “para el banco es un gran orgullo realizar este campeonato infantil, esta iniciativa se realiza en 7 ciudades a lo largo de todo Chile y participan más de dos mil chicos, siendo un cifra realmente relevante y además podemos apoyar de esta manera a las comunidades y al football, que es un deporte tan lindo y tan importante acá en Chile”.
El representante de la Gerencia de Marketing y Asuntos Corporativos de Scotiabank también profundizó sobre la llegada de este campeonato a Rancagua, comentando que “este es el tercer año que se hace el campeonato y este 2016 decidimos incluir a Rancagua, como ciudad sede y estamos muy contentos de seguir creciendo y expandiendo este campeonato infantil.”
En cuanto a la participación de Marcelo Salas en el torneo, Ignacio Aranciaga agregó que “Marcelo es una parte fundamental de este campeonato. Con el banco compartimos muchos de los valores que tiene Marcelo, el optimismo y el trabajo en equipo además que su vínculo con el Club Juventus es una parte fundamental”.
Por su parte el goleador histórico de la Selección Nacional de Football, Marcelo Salas, expresó sus sentimientos entorno a la realización de este campeonato, argumentando que “nuestro objetivo es poder entregar una oportunidad más a los niños de hacer deporte, siempre hay que buscar un canal para poder llegar a los niños y en este caso que mejor que por medio del football sobre todo a esta edad”.
Cabe recordar que este campeonato se desarrollará los sábados y domingos de mayo donde los 32 equipos participantes lucharán por ganarse un lugar en la Gran Final de Santiago y así poder acceder a viajar a Italia para conocer la Juventus Soccer School junto a Marcelo Salas y Scotiabank.
