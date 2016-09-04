Este miércoles 31 de agosto, el Teatro Regional celebró su tercer aniversario ofreciendo tres espectáculos de alta calidad: la presentación oficial del Coro de Cámara de Rancagua, dirigido por los maestros cubanos Eduardo Díaz y Eleomar Cuello; un homenaje a la soprano Rayén Quitral de parte de la cantante lírica Evelyn Ramírez y el guitarrista y director del espacio, Marcelo Vidal; y la Orquesta Barroca y el Coro Nuevo Mundo, interpretando “Dixit Dominus” de Händel. Todos estos números fueron laureados por el público. Además, el recinto firmó convenios con empresas patrocinadoras y auspiciadoras, y con diferentes entidades culturales
Amigos del Teatro Regional celebraron tercer aniversario del recinto
