Amigos del Teatro Regional celebraron tercer aniversario del recinto

Este miércoles 31 de agosto, el Teatro Regional celebró su tercer aniversario ofreciendo tres espectáculos de alta calidad: la presentación oficial del Coro de Cámara de Rancagua, dirigido por los maestros cubanos Eduardo Díaz y Eleomar Cuello; un homenaje a la soprano Rayén Quitral de parte de la cantante lírica Evelyn Ramírez y el guitarrista y director del espacio, Marcelo Vidal; y la Orquesta Barroca y el Coro Nuevo Mundo, interpretando “Dixit Dominus” de Händel. Todos estos números fueron laureados por el público. Además, el recinto firmó convenios con empresas patrocinadoras y auspiciadoras, y con diferentes entidades culturales

Tags ,

Related posts

Top