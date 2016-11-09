Evacúan malls de Rancagua

Una mochila abandonada fue encontrada en el tercer piso del mall Open Plaza de Rancagua. El hallazgo ocurrió hace alrededor de media hora, hecho que quedó al descubierto por personal de seguridad del citado centro comercial. Los funcionarios activaron el protocolo de acción, ante sospecha de bomba.
También se avisó a Carabineros, quienes dispusieron la evacuación preventiva de dicho edificio, al igual que la del Mall del Centro, de donde debieron salir trabajadores y los clientes que a esa hora circulaban por ahí. Todos ellos permanecen en los alrededores de los inmueble, mientras el Grupo de Operaciones Policiales Especiales (Gope) revisa el interior del bolso. Además se dispuso el corte preventivo del tráfico, en las calles de Cuevas, Mujica, Estado y Campos, causando congestión en las vías.
Cerca de las 12:20 horas, Gope descartó la presencia de una bomba, normalizándose la atención a público en ambos malls, como también el tráfico en el centro de Rancagua.
