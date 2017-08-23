120 niños y niñas de Doñihue reciben rincón de juegos

Más de 100 niños y niñas, pertenecientes a 8 establecimientos educacionales municipales de la comuna de Doñihue, recibieron su Rincón de Juegos, Rinju, que entrega el Sistema de Protección Integral a la Infancia, Chile Crece Contigo.

La entrega se realizó en el Salón Municipal, y participó la seremi de Desarrollo Social, Claudia Díaz Morales, el alcalde Boris Acuña Gonzalez, la concejal Macarena Fierro Contreras, directivos de los establecimientos educacionales, padres y apoderados de los niños y niñas beneficiados con esta iniciativa.

Al respecto, la seremi destacó que “los rincones de juegos se entregan en los colegios públicos porque entendemos que ahí están las diferencias, las brechas, los niños y niñas que muchas veces tienen menos posibilidades, y es por eso que hoy, orgullosamente, entregamos el Rinju porque además entendemos que el juego tiene que estar siempre presente en la infancia de los niños y niñas y de esta forma desarrollar sus habilidades, creatividad y por sobre todo aprender jugando”.

Asimismo, Claudia Díaz Morales añadió que “este rincón de juegos va a complementar el trabajo educativo que hacen los colegios públicos de esta comuna, y permitirá que ustedes además tengan un lugar especial en sus casas, para que puedan compartir y jugar con sus hijos, lo que es muy importante. Esta oportunidad que nos entrega el Gobierno de la Presidenta Michelle Bachelet demuestra que es un gobierno que garantiza los derechos sociales de los niños y niñas”.

Cabe destacar que los rincones de juegos son para niños y niñas de 4 a 5 años de todos los colegios municipales que cuentan con prekinder de nuestro país. A nivel regional, se entregarán 3.929 rincones de juegos en un total de 246 establecimientos educacionales.

Para Yesenia Orellana Orellana, madre de María Miñañi Orellana del colegio La Isla de la comuna de Doñihue, la entrega del Rincón de Juegos, Rinju, “es un regalo muy bueno ya que es un espacio que les sirve para jugar, trabajar, y aprender más. Es un espacio propio para ellos que muchas veces no tienen en sus casas, así que estoy muy agradecida”.

Finalmente, el alcalde de Doñihue, Boris Acuña Gonzalez valoró la entrega del Rincón de Juegos y anunció la futura construcción de un cuarto jardín infantil para la comuna. “Nosotros como comuna, estamos muy en sintonía con las políticas de nuestra Presidenta. Hemos construido tres jardines infantiles, y vamos por el cuarto, en el sector el Pedregal de Lo Miranda, donde ya hemos tenido conversaciones bastante avanzadas con la Junji. Este Gobierno tiene un compromiso social. Agradezco la entrega de estos rincones de juegos ya que van a permitir que nuestros niños y niñas desarrollen mucho más sus talentos e inteligencia”, culminó el alcalde.

