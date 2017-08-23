Carabineros realiza campaña para evitar accidentes de tránsito

Colchagua, Comunas, Destacada agosto 23, 2017
1

Fernando Ávila Figueroa

 
Avanzando con la Labor preventiva y educativa de Carabineros, personal policial se trasladó hasta la Ruta I-90 sector de Paniahue, con el objetivo de realizar una campaña de seguridad de tránsito, y así evitar futuros accidentes carreteros.
En esta oportunidad, se hizo entrega de folletos con recomendaciones de autocuidado importantes de considerar durante la conducción y sobre todo contemplando las condiciones climáticas de la época.
Algunas de las recomendaciones fueron planificar sus tiempos de viaje para evitar conducir apurado, revisar periódicamente el estado de su vehículo, respetar los límites de velocidad, y utilizar el cinturón de seguridad.
En carretera use la berma en caso de avería, además de los implementos de seguridad. Al conducir, evite el uso de celular y si bebió alcohol, no conduzca.

