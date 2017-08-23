Carabineros realiza campaña para evitar accidentes de tránsito

Fernando Ávila Figueroa
Avanzando con la Labor preventiva y educativa de Carabineros, personal policial se trasladó hasta la Ruta I-90 sector de Paniahue, con el objetivo de realizar una campaña de seguridad de tránsito, y así evitar futuros accidentes carreteros.
En esta oportunidad, se hizo entrega de folletos con recomendaciones de autocuidado importantes de considerar durante la conducción y sobre todo contemplando las condiciones climáticas de la época.
Algunas de las recomendaciones fueron planificar sus tiempos de viaje para evitar conducir apurado, revisar periódicamente el estado de su vehículo, respetar los límites de velocidad, y utilizar el cinturón de seguridad.
En carretera use la berma en caso de avería, además de los implementos de seguridad. Al conducir, evite el uso de celular y si bebió alcohol, no conduzca.
13 comments
Oea1MQ There is certainly a great deal to find out about this topic. I love all of the points you made.
This is one awesome blog.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Very interesting subject , thankyou for posting.
Well I definitely liked reading it. This tip procured by you is very effective for accurate planning.
I truly appreciate this article post.Really thank you! Want more.
the posts are too brief for novices. May you please lengthen them a little
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is excellent, as well as the content!
Im obliged for the post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Really informative article.Really thank you! Want more.
Very neat blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Thanks so much for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
You made some good points there. I checked on the internet for more info about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.
website, I honestly like your way of blogging.