Casi 700 millones de pesos en multas podría pagar CGED por interrupciones de servicio

La Dirección Regional de la Superintendencia de Electricidad y Combustibles, resolvió multar a la empresa eléctrica CGE Distribución a raíz de los extensos cortes de luz que se produjeron tras el paso del sistema frontal que afectó a la zona, el pasado 16 de junio.
El organismo resolvió aplicar una multa de 15.000 UTM, equivalente a $ 699 millones de pesos, contra la empresa eléctrica CGE Distribución, por sus responsabilidades en los cortes de suministro eléctrico y en la demora en la reposición del servicio, información que fue confirmada por el Director Regional de SEC, Ricardo Miranda, quien señaló que ya se ha notificado a la empresa la que ahora podrá interponer las apelaciones que estime necesarias ante las instancias que establece la ley.
Las multas aplicadas se dan luego de una investigación que buscó determinar el incumplimiento de la empresa respecto de lo establecido en la normativa en relación a la continuidad de suministro, lo que se tradujo en prolongados cortes de energía, llegando a constatarse que, al menos, 31.623 mil hogares de la región estuvieron sin suministro por más de 20 horas.
Miranda espera que esta decisión “sirva para que la empresa mejore de manera importante sus procesos, sobre todo el trabajo de recuperación del suministro eléctrico, que fue el mayor problema que se presentó en junio”.
RESPUESTA DE CGED
Requerido el punto de vista de la distribuidora eléctrica ante el anuncio de la Superintendencia, es que CGE Distribución sólo se remitió a enviar un escueto comunicado indicando lo siguiente: “Ante la consulta de su medio, informamos que está revisando los antecedentes, pero tal como se señaló en su momento, tanto lo sucedido en junio con temporales con rachas de viento de hasta 150 km. por hora; o lo sucedido en julio con la mayor nevazón de los últimos 50 años, evidentemente son situaciones de fuerza mayor. En este sentido, se presentarán todos los antecedentes sobre este tema ante la autoridad y las distintas instancias que correspondan”.
