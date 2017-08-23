Detenido sujeto que robó dependencias administrativas de la Universidad de O’Higgins

Personal de Carabineros de la comuna de Rancagua logró la detención de un sujeto que había robado oficinas administrativas de la Universidad de O’Higgins Tras un llamado al 133, personal policial se constituyó en calle Mujica, específicamente al edificio administrativo de la Universidad O’Higgins, sorprendiendo al interior a S.A.A.Á, de 29 años, con antecedentes policiales, quien había sustraído desde la cocina un equipo musical, el que mantenía oculto en una mochila que portaba.
El lugar cuenta con alarma, la cual fue desconectada por el detenido para así poder llevar a cabo el delito.

