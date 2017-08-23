Dura competencia de Trail-Running se corrió el fin de semana

La segunda fecha del Tour Valles Colchagua – Cachapoal se vivió en el sector denominado Quilapán.
El sábado por la mañana, en un duro escenario, marcado por el barro debido a la fuerte lluvia que cayó durante el viernes en la capital provincial, se corrió la segunda fecha del Tour de Trail-Running Valles Colchagua – Cachapoal, prueba que busca ganarse un lugar dentro del circuito nacional.
En ese sentido, la segunda fecha del certamen, cuya jornada inicial se desarrolló en Pichidegua durante el mes de julio, tuvo en la Viña Quilapán de San Fernando su segunda estación, la que contó con la participación de más de un centenar de corredores provenientes de diversos lugares del país.
Fue así como, en un sendero bien delimitado, y que contemplaba ascensos y descensos muy técnicos, los participantes dieron todo en un día que tuvo una muy baja temperatura matinal, pero que permitió un desarrollo normal de la prueba.
Ahora, y tras correr en San Fernando, el calendario señala que durante septiembre de volverá a la competencia, pero esta vez en el interior del valle de Colchagua, en Santa Cruz.
14 comments
LJ5O5i I really liked your blog.Really thank you! Great.
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, let alone the content!
I really liked your blog post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Wow! Thank you! I continually needed to write on my blog something like that. Can I include a fragment of your post to my site?
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
It’аs actually a nice and useful piece of info. I’аm glad that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Wow! Thank you! I continuously needed to write on my website something like that. Can I implement a fragment of your post to my blog?
wow, awesome article post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Just Browsing While I was surfing yesterday I noticed a great post concerning
Simply wanna admit that this is extremely helpful, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful article. Thank you for providing this info.
You have made some decent points there. I checked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.
It’аs really a nice and helpful piece of information. I’аm satisfied that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Just Browsing While I was surfing today I saw a great post about