Dura competencia de Trail-Running se corrió el fin de semana

Deportes, Otros Deportes agosto 23, 2017 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
La segunda fecha del Tour Valles Colchagua – Cachapoal se vivió en el sector denominado Quilapán.

 
El sábado por la mañana, en un duro escenario, marcado por el barro debido a la fuerte lluvia que cayó durante el viernes en la capital provincial, se corrió la segunda fecha del Tour de Trail-Running Valles Colchagua – Cachapoal, prueba que busca ganarse un lugar dentro del circuito nacional.
En ese sentido, la segunda fecha del certamen, cuya jornada inicial se desarrolló en Pichidegua durante el mes de julio, tuvo en la Viña Quilapán de San Fernando su segunda estación, la que contó con la participación de más de un centenar de corredores provenientes de diversos lugares del país.
Fue así como, en un sendero bien delimitado, y que contemplaba ascensos y descensos muy técnicos, los participantes dieron todo en un día que tuvo una muy baja temperatura matinal, pero que permitió un desarrollo normal de la prueba.
Ahora, y tras correr en San Fernando, el calendario señala que durante septiembre de volverá a la competencia, pero esta vez en el interior del valle de Colchagua, en Santa Cruz.

