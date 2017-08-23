EDITORIAL: Disculpe pero no podemos ser objetivos

Editorial, Opinión agosto 23, 2017 Luis Fernando Gonzalez

 

Con una trayectoria de más de 100 años les podemos decir con toda seriedad que podemos entregar información oportuna, veraz y en múltiples plataformas, con el fin que usted siempre pueda conocer sobre el acontecer local. Pero no nos pidan objetividad en materia de información regional.
Según la Real Academia de la lengua “Objetividad” viene de la cualidad de “Objetivo” y este último habla de lo “relativo al objeto en sí mismo, con independencia de la propia manera de pensar o de sentir”, es una acción “Desinteresado, desapasionado”. “Que existe realmente, fuera del sujeto que lo conoce”.
Es precisamente en estos puntos los que no cumpliremos, donde nuestra experiencia y como medio centenario de la Región de O´Higgins nos ha demostrado. El Rancagüino en ningún momento se ha desapasionado por las noticias de la región, y menos se encuentra fuera o lejana a ella. Desde 1915 ponemos nuestro corazón en las noticias que tienen que ver con el crecimiento regional, en las notas que hablan del desarrollo de sus gente tenemos especial cuidado y sobre los hechos que pueden traer negativas consecuencias para nuestra zona y sus habitantes somos implacables.
Como ven en estos 102 años nuestra objetividad se nubla y se refunde con los intereses de nuestros lectores, donde día a día intentamos mantenerlos al tanto de los hechos más significativos e importantes para todos y por el bien de todos.

 

 

Luis Fernando González
Sub Director

