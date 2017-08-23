Intendencia lanza Plan Regional de Infraestructura Estratégica contra Incendios Forestales

Crónicas, Política agosto 23, 2017 Luis Fernando Gonzalez

 
Con el propósito de coordinar acciones a nivel interinstitucional para dar factibilidad a un ambicioso proyecto, la Intendencia de O’Higgins lanzó la semana pasada, el Plan Regional de Infraestructura Estratégica contra Incendios Forestales, iniciativa que abarca en una primera etapa, el mejoramiento de instalaciones existentes en la región, como pistas de aterrizaje de la red aeroportuaria y la construcción de nuevas tipologías de bases de brigadas forestales, helipuertos y torres de vigilancia.
En la instancia el Intendente Pablo Silva– quien encabezó la actividad junto al subsecretario de Obras Públicas, Sergio Galilea–destacó la acción y resaltó su importancia, tomando en cuenta las consecuencias que generó el siniestro forestal acontecido durante el verano del 2017, considerado el más grande en la historia de la región y del país.
El plan– que permitirá aumentar la capacidad instalada de la infraestructura terrestre y aérea para la detección, ataque, control y extinción de incendios forestales– fue elaborado por la nueva División de Infraestructura y Transporte del Gobierno Regional. En su planificación reúne las voluntades políticas y técnicas para acelerar el proceso de coordinación entre las diversas instituciones involucradas en esta materia, como Conaf, Onemi, la Dirección de Arquitectura y la Dirección de Aeropuertos del MOP, los municipios donde esta infraestructura será localizada y el Consejo Regional, que ya ha aprobado la primera etapa de la cartera de proyectos que integra la red de infraestructura estratégica de este Plan Regional, cuyo costo final superará los cuatro mil millones de pesos.
En ese contexto, el subsecretario de Obras Públicas enfatizó en que “se ha hecho un esfuerzo muy sistemático, adecuado y con mucho sentido común, buscando el aprendizaje de lo que ha significado este enfrentamiento de los incendios forestales en la Región de O’Higgins que fueron brutales en enero y febrero. Acá hay un conjunto de acciones estratégicas que tienen que ver con infraestructura como el Aeródromo de San Fernando, la posibilidad de mejorar la pista de Pichilemu, de ver si en Marchigüe hay posibilidad a mediano plazo de instalar una base operativa, entre otros elementos vitales”.

Sharing

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

26 comments

This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

Responder

Deja un comentario