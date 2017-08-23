Invitan a participar en Seminario de Educación Científica: “Una mirada desde la Primera Infancia”

Debido a la importancia de enseñar ciencias desde los primeros años en niños y niñas, PAR Explora de CONICYT O’Higgins invita a educadoras y educadores de párvulos, docentes de primer ciclo básico y estudiantes de pregrado, a inscribirse en el Seminario de Educación Científica: “Una mirada desde la Primera Infancia”, y así conocer experiencias exitosas en este ámbito.
La actividad se desarrollará el 31 de agosto entre las 09:00 y 18:00 horas, en dependencias del Centro de Eventos las Palmeras, la que tendrá como conferencista principal a la física y académica francesa Dra. Estelle Blanquet, quien ha desarrollado innovadores métodos de enseñanza de la ciencia para jardines infantiles. Posteriormente, habrá un panel de conversación con el tema “¿Por qué es importante trabajar ciencia en la infancia? ¿Cuál es el rol de la educación parvularia?”, con el Dr. Hugo Torres (Universidad de Chile) y la Dra. Carolina Torrejón, Programa Explora de CONICYT.
Tras el almuerzo, habrá talleres dictados por: Dra. Pauline Oliger, Universidad Alberto Hurtado con Metodología indagatoria “Flota y hunde”; Dra. Maria Jesús Vivianni, Universidad O’Higgins con “Del Trigo al Pan: Aprender a observar y a explorar en educación parvularia”; Dr. Torres, Universidad de Chile con “Ciencia y literatura en la primera infancia”; y Dra. Blanquet Universidad de Bordeaux con “Uso de cuentos para la enseñanza de las ciencias”.
Para más información, los interesados pueden escribir a parexplora.ohiggins@ucm.cl, o inscribirse en www.explora.cl/ohiggins, cupos limitado

