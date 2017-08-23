Mejorar los resultados investigativos en robos a domicilios es el desafío de la Unidad de Análisis Criminal

Actualmente tienen cerca de 60 órdenes de detención despachas, 55 imputados en prisión preventiva, con un caso de condena por 10 crímenes de robo con intimidación, 2 extradiciones concedidas en Alemania y Portugal, y el desbaratamiento de varias bandas criminales.
Fernando Ávila Figueroa
Fotos: Héctor Vargas
El primer año de funcionamiento cumplió la Fiscalía de Análisis Criminal y Focos Investigativos en la Región de O’Higgins, por lo que el jefe de dicha Unidad, Javier Von Bischoffshausen, entregó cifras y casos más relevantes de este período en O’Higgins, además de las nuevas técnicas investigativas empleadas con éxito con el objetivo de establecer la identidad de imputados prolíficos e identificación de bandas organizadas que obedecen a los fenómenos delictuales que afectan en la Región.
Cabe señalar que durante el 2016 fueron cuatro las Fiscalías Regionales a nivel nacional que comenzaron con este nuevo modelo, entre ellas la Fiscalía en O’Higgins. En la ocasión el Fiscal indicó que ha sido un trabajo interesante, ya que se han enfocado a perseguir bandas criminales que cometen gran cantidad de robos en la Región.
Es así como con nuevas técnicas de investigación y trabajo específico logran desbaratar bandas dedicas a robos en domicilios, abigeato, robos de productos químicos, entre otros, lo que permite avanzar en conocer cómo se producen los fenómenos delictuales, verificando si hay patrones comunes en cada uno de ellos, para luego con la evidencia detener a estas bandas de la zona y la Región Metropolitana.
Para el futuro uno de los pilares fundamentales es mejorar los resultados en materia investigativa, en particular en robos a domicilios, ya que es uno de los delitos que mayormente afecta a las personas en el día a día, y que tiene una gran cantidad de ocurrencia.
El Fiscal indicó que actualmente tienen cerca de 60 órdenes de detención despachas, 55 imputados en prisión preventiva, con un caso de condena por 10 crímenes de robo con intimidación y con una condena de 15 años y 1 día de cárcel, 2 extradiciones concedidas en Alemania y Portugal, y el desbaratamiento de varias bandas criminales, ocurrencia de delitos que según el Fiscal se concentran en la zona norte de la Región de O’Higgins.
