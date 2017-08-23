Municipio entregó recursos a clubes de tercera división

La ayuda económica es para los tres equipos que representan a la capital regional en el fútbol amateur.
El municipio de Rancagua rentregó recursos al Club Deportivo Social y Cultural Tomás Greig, Enfoque F.C., y el recién fundado Rancagua Sur. Esos tres equipos, representantes de la capital regional en el fútbol amateur, recibieron un total de 18 millones de pesos. La subvención fue entregada recientemente en la sala de sesiones del municipio, por el alcalde Eduardo Soto y los concejales Aníbal “Tunga” González y Jaime Canales.
Los jugadores de esos tres equipos luchan semana a semana por ascender hasta ser parte de la competencia profesional, división en la que únicamente está presente O’Higgins. Tanto Tomás Greig, en la Tercera División A, como Enfoque y Rancagua Sur, en la Tercera División B, mantienen sus sueños intactos de seguir creciendo y algún día, llegar a la división profesional del fútbol nacional.
Por esta razón, es tan importante el aporte económico que entregó el alcalde Eduardo Soto, pues gracias a estos recursos, estas nobeles instituciones pueden afrontar sus gastos de planillas y otros costos asociados a la competencia.
“Para nosotros es muy relevante tener más representantes rancagüinos en cualquier competencia nacional, en esta caso el fútbol. Por esto estamos felices de poder contribuir y ayudar para que ellos afronten sus respectivos torneos. Esperamos que sigan creciendo, que tengan éxito, que por qué no, puedan prontamente llegar al profesionalismo y como municipio seguir comprometiendo nuestro apoyo para que Rancagua siga siendo protagonista del mejor fútbol del país”, sostuvo el alcalde Eduardo Soto.
Por su parte los representantes de los equipos favorecidos, entre los que se encontraban John Greig (de su homónimo), Héctor Irazábal y Jonathan Zamorano, de Enfoque y Rancagua Sur, respectivamente, agradecieron la ayuda municipal, tanto económica, como en la deportiva, pues todos estos clubes hacen de local y entrenan en recintos municipales, que como recordamos han sido remodelados en su totalidad.
MÁS INSTITUCIONES FAVORECIDAS
Las subvenciones mayores es una ayuda económica que el municipio entrega de forma permanente, a organizaciones e instituciones que presentan proyectos que van en directo beneficio de la ciudad o una comunidad.
De esta forma hace sólo un par de semanas atrás, el municipio entregó 23 millones de pesos a 16 organizaciones sociales, entre las que se contaban varias ONG, que trabajan directamente en la defensa de derechos animales.
En esta ocasión, además de los tres equipos de fútbol ya señalados, otras seis instituciones recibieron esta ayuda económica: las Junta de Vecinos Juan Nicolás Rubio y Villa Alto Nogales, el Centro Comunitario San Joaquín (proyectos de reparación de sedes), Club Deportes Rancagua (compra de indumentaria, equipamiento y viajes), Agrupación de Padres y Familiares Autismo Rancagua (construcción de sala de terapia) y la rama de Basquetbol del Club Árabe (competencia en la liga). Para todos ellos el municipio financió sus proyectos presentados, alcanzando un monto superior a los 9 millones de pesos.
