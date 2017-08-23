Nuevo gerente general en Mitsubishi Motors Chile

-A su vez, la compañía japonesa incorpora en la gerencia comercial a Rodrigo Bernales Cienfuegos.
A partir del mes de agosto de este año, Gustavo Torrens Caracci asumió la Gerencia General de Mitsubishi Motors Chile, tras una destacada carrera profesional en la industria automotriz.
El nuevo gerente general es Ingeniero Civil Industrial de la Universidad Católica y cuenta con una extensa carrera en el grupo automotriz SKBergé, al que ingresó en 2008, liderando el crecimiento de diversas áreas de negocios dentro de la empresa y apoyando el crecimiento de la compañía en el país y la expansión de SKBergé en otros mercados, como Perú y Colombia.
Torrens reemplaza en el cargo a Francisco Urzúa, quien dejó su cargo tras cuatro años de exitoso trabajo en la compañía.
Asimismo, Rodrigo Bernales Cienfuegos se incorporó como nuevo Gerente Comercial, tras siete años en el grupo SKBergé, tres de ellos como Gerente Comercial en Repuestos Express y Parque Automotriz SKBergé. Durante ese periodo, Bernales, ingeniero comercial de la Universidad del Desarrollo y MBA de la Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez, estuvo a cargo de las áreas de Marketing, Ventas y Logística.
Mitsubishi Motors Chile, fruto del joint venture entre SKBergé y Mitsubishi Corporation de Japón, es un importante actor en el mercado automotor chileno y la marca líder en el segmento de camionetas, registrando tres años consecutivos en el primer lugar de ventas con el modelo ícono de la marca, la L200.
42 comments
mDJMya I will right away grab your rss as I can at to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Kindly allow me recognize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.
If you are going away to watch funny videos on the web then I suggest you to visit this web site, it contains really therefore comical not only movies but also extra information.
Post writing is also a fun, if you be acquainted with then you
It as great that you are getting ideas from this article as well as from our argument
service. Do you ave any? Please allow me understand in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Say, you got a nice blog post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
There is definately a great deal to know about this subject. I love all the points you made.
Thanks so much for the blog post.Thanks Again. Great.
This site was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something which helped me. Thank you!
Thank you for your article post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!
Thank you for what you might have. This really is the most effective submit IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТve read
Very neat article post.Really looking forward to read more.
This blog is without a doubt awesome and informative. I have picked up helluva handy advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back over and over again. Thanks!
Very good blog post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Usually My spouse and i don at post upon web sites, but I may wish to claim this particular post actually forced myself to achieve this. Very great submit!
me, but for yourself, who are in want of food.
Rattling great info can be found on site.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is
You, my pal, ROCK! I found exactly the information I already searched everywhere and simply could not find it. What a great web site.
I really liked your blog article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
You have noted very interesting points ! ps nice site.
Muchos Gracias for your blog.Thanks Again.
some times its a pain in the ass to read what blog owners wrote but this site is real user friendly !.
I think this is a real great blog.Thanks Again. Awesome.
You can certainly see your skills within the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. At all times go after your heart.
There as certainly a great deal to learn about this issue. I like all the points you ave made.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog post.Thanks Again.
Woh I love your posts, saved to my bookmarks!.
Major thankies for the article.Really thank you!
Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great style and design. Justice is always violent to the party offending, for every man is innocent in his own eyes. by Daniel Defoe.
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, as well as the content!
I value the article.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Normally I do not learn article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite great article.
little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
I appreciate you sharing this article post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
I really like and appreciate your post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Thanks a lot for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Im thankful for the post.Much thanks again. Cool.
There may be noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain good points in features also.
Someone supposed I simply had to ensure outdated this blog, and instantly I think about it right why! I am definitely bookmarking this web site!
Thank you ever so for you article.Much thanks again. Cool.