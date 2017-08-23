Nuevo gerente general en Mitsubishi Motors Chile

agosto 23, 2017 Luis Fernando Gonzalez

-A su vez, la compañía japonesa incorpora en la gerencia comercial a Rodrigo Bernales Cienfuegos.

 

 

A partir del mes de agosto de este año, Gustavo Torrens Caracci asumió la Gerencia General de Mitsubishi Motors Chile, tras una destacada carrera profesional en la industria automotriz.
El nuevo gerente general es Ingeniero Civil Industrial de la Universidad Católica y cuenta con una extensa carrera en el grupo automotriz SKBergé, al que ingresó en 2008, liderando el crecimiento de diversas áreas de negocios dentro de la empresa y apoyando el crecimiento de la compañía en el país y la expansión de SKBergé en otros mercados, como Perú y Colombia.
Torrens reemplaza en el cargo a Francisco Urzúa, quien dejó su cargo tras cuatro años de exitoso trabajo en la compañía.
Asimismo, Rodrigo Bernales Cienfuegos se incorporó como nuevo Gerente Comercial, tras siete años en el grupo SKBergé, tres de ellos como Gerente Comercial en Repuestos Express y Parque Automotriz SKBergé. Durante ese periodo, Bernales, ingeniero comercial de la Universidad del Desarrollo y MBA de la Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez, estuvo a cargo de las áreas de Marketing, Ventas y Logística.
Mitsubishi Motors Chile, fruto del joint venture entre SKBergé y Mitsubishi Corporation de Japón, es un importante actor en el mercado automotor chileno y la marca líder en el segmento de camionetas, registrando tres años consecutivos en el primer lugar de ventas con el modelo ícono de la marca, la L200.

