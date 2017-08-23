Programa de Corfo formará a Expertos en Horticultura en la región

Destacada, Innovate, Suplementos agosto 23, 2017 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
programa corfo

-Son 40 técnicos y profesionales del rubro hortícola que se capacitarán durante 5 meses para adquirir conocimientos necesarios y desarrollar una horticultura capaz de abastecer las demandas actuales y futuras de un mercado cada vez más exigentes.

 

 

El sector hortícola actualmente produce hortalizas frescas y procesadas, siendo una actividad tradicional en nuestra región, particularmente en la comuna de Peumo San Vicente y sus alrededores.
Sin embargo hoy la horticultura se considera una actividad relativamente riesgosa, pues los precios son muy variables y los productores tienen poco poder de negociación con los diferentes intermediarios. En ese contexto Corfo, a través del Programa Estratégico Regional O’Higgins HortiCrece crea el desafío de desarrollar una horticultura de avanzada, acorde con las nuevas demandas y por lo tanto se requiere de profesionales con los conocimientos y capacidades acordes a estos desafíos.
Es por ello que la Corporación de Fomento, Corfo, a través de su Programa de Becas Capital Humano, está impartiendo el curso “Formación de Expertos en Horticultura de la región de O’Higgins” ejecutado por la Universidad de Chile, con la finalidad de contribuir en aumentar en cantidad y calidad, el trabajo calificado y especializado en el sector hortícola.
“Hasta ahora nuestra región es conocida por la minería, además por ser productora de vino y frutas, sin embargo nuestra meta es levantar el sector de hortalizas y para ello hay que formar a través de capacitaciones profesionales y técnicos del área, para que mejoren sus conocimientos, formas de producción y así lograr acceder a nuevos mercados nacionales como internacionales. Así a través de estos dos programas de Corfo, lograremos una horticultura de alta tecnología, con profesionales regionales capacitados, posicionando a O’Higgins como una región líder en horticultura de especialidad”, destacó el director regional de Corfo, Andrés Lorca.
El gerente del Programa O’Higgins HortiCrece, Alvaro Alegría, dijo estar muy contento con esta iniciativa de Corfo, “Nos interesa mucho la formación del capital humano, incluso el poder exportar estos servicios, hoy tenemos una brecha muy importante en hortalizas de especialidad y a través de estos programas, lograremos este desafío”.
El programa impartido por la Universidad de Chile, se está llevando a cabo los días viernes y sábados en el Centro de Evento Las Palmeras y cuenta con 6 módulos repartidos en 36 horas teóricas de clases.
“Este curso de Expertos en Horticultura, es de carácter teórico-práctico, destinado a técnicos y profesionales dedicados a la producción hortícola de la región de O’Higgins, que deseen especializarse en una producción hortícola eficiente innovadora, bajo prácticas sustentables de manejo y que incorporen valor agregado a través de nuevas tecnologías de cosecha, postcosecha y procesamiento”, señaló el profesor de la facultad de Agronomía de la Universidad de Chile, Víctor Escalona.
Son 40 técnicos y profesionales del rubro hortícola de Indap, Prodesal, Copeumo, entre otros, que se capacitarán durante 5 meses para posteriormente bajaran los conocimientos a los horticultores de esta zona y que logren desarrollar una horticultura capaz de abastecer las demandas actuales y futuras de un mercado cada vez más exigente.

Sharing

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

190 comments

Valued Personal Traits Hello, you used to write great, but the last several posts have been kinda boring I miss your great writings. Past few posts are just a bit out of track! come on!

Responder

Deja un comentario