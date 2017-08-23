Rancagüino entrevista a trovador Pablo Silva, Consuelo Schuster y Matías Oviedo en su primer libro

“Músicos. El fan” es el título de la publicación. Ésta recopila una serie de conversaciones, realizadas por el abogado Cristian Barberis.
Marcela Catalán
Pablo Silva, Matías Oviedo y Consuelo Schuster son algunos de los intérpretes que pasaron por la grabadora de Cristian Barberis, el cual los entrevistó para su primer libro. “Músicos. El fan” es el título de dicha publicación, donde asumió la posición de ese amante de conciertos que quiere saber más sobre quién sube al escenario a encantar a la masa hambrienta. Paz Court, Cristian Bórquez (Seo2), Camila Meza, Carolina Nissen y Nicasio Luna, son otros con los que charló para concebir este proyecto. Completan la lista Carlos Figueroa, Rodrigo Recabarren, Mónica Castillo (Moca), Verónica Soffia, Freddy Muñoz, Carlos Catoni y Cinthia Santibañez.
La obra posee 368 páginas y fue impresa gracias a una autoedición del escritor rancagüino. Él asegura que el acento de la iniciativa está puesto “en la historia chica, en la anécdota”.
Entre otros factores, Barberis confiesa que el criterio de selección de sus entrevistados pasó por una cuestión de instinto. “Son personas súper diferentes en términos de estilo sonoro y contexto (de desarrollo), como también en cuanto a sus personalidades y vivencias. Ésa es un poco la gracia: apostar por la diversidad, pues cada uno tiene su cuento aparte y al final ayudan a configurar una sola gran voz chilena, la cual se revela a través de sus matices y heterogeneidades”.
De acuerdo con el autor, en su travesía asumió “la postura del fan, del tipo que está en la galería, llega a cualquier tipo de espectáculo, se acerca al escenario y dice ‘cuéntame tu historia’”. Por eso, asegura que las páginas reúnen “conversaciones de café, de bar”, mientras que algunas fueron realizadas “en las mismas casas o estudios” de los intérpretes. “Se trató de charlas súper relajadas, habiendo luego un trabajo súper largo para poder plasmar eso en el papel. Fue una labor brava”, garantiza.
