Recuperan maquinaria minera avaluada en más de $400 millones

agosto 23, 2017 Luis Fernando Gonzalez

 

Investigando el delito de apropiación indebida, la Brigada Investigadora de Delitos Económicos (Bridec) de la PDI de Rancagua, se trasladó hasta la ciudad de Santiago, con la finalidad de ubicar una máquina utilizada para labores mineras, avaluada en más de 400 millones de pesos.
Es así como, en coordinación con la Fiscalía Local de Rancagua, realizaron las diligencias investigativas que permitieron dar con la especie, una máquina perforadora marca Atlas Corpco, modelo Jumbo, que se encontraba en la comuna de Conchalí, de la Región Metropolitana.
Una vez encontrada la máquina, el personal de la PDI, especializado en la materia, revisó acuciosamente la especie y sus documentos, encontrando que éstos correspondían a la especie reclamada, logrando devolverla a su dueño, quien había realizado debidamente la denuncia, permitiendo al personal policial restituir la herramienta de trabajo industrial.

