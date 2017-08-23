Tía y sobrina se reencuentra tras 40 años

Destacada, Otros, Policial agosto 23, 2017 Luis Fernando Gonzalez
1

Fernando Ávila F.

 
Un emotivo reencuentro familiar entre tía y sobrina se vivió luego de 40 años, concretado por personal de la Oficina de Integración Comunitaria de la Segunda Comisaría de Carabineros de Santa Cruz.
El reencuentro fue realizado en dependencias del casino de la unidad luego que Mariana Paola Vargas Correa de 50 años, hace algunos días concurriera a personal de la oficina de Integración Comunitaria de Santa Cruz solicitando ayuda para ubicar a su tía, Ema de las Mercedes Vargas Zárate, a la cual no veía por casi 40 años .
Tía y sobrina se reencontraron originándose un emotivo momento, agradeciendo a Carabineros por su labor realizada.

