Tomás Greig vuelve al Patricio Mekis para recibir a Vial

agosto 23, 2017
tomas greig vial

El próximo sábado, a las 17.00 horas, el “Inmigrante Escocés” recibirá al Almirante en el estadio municipal rancagüino.

 
Ricardo Obando

 

La fecha 19 de la Tercera División A, tendrá un partido de campanillas en Rancagua. El próximo sábado, a las 17.00 horas, Tomás Greig volverá a la acción tras cumplir con su fecha libre y, después de mucho rato retornará al estadio municipal Patricio Mekis.
Al igual que en 2016, y teniendo en cuenta las medidas extras de seguridad que se tomarán a raíz de la convocatoria que trae el rival de turno, el “Inmigrante Escocés” dejará su tradicional escenario, el estadio Guillermo Saavedra, para recibir en el municipal a Fernández Vial, el escolta de General Velásquez en la tabla de ubicaciones.
Para este encuentro, la dirigencia del cuadro albirrojo dispuso la venta de entradas en la sede de la institución (en población La Esperanza) a un valor de dos mil pesos, mientras que en las boleterías del reducto deportivo y el día del partido, estas tendrán un costo de tres mil pesos.

