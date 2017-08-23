Tomás Greig vuelve al Patricio Mekis para recibir a Vial

El próximo sábado, a las 17.00 horas, el “Inmigrante Escocés” recibirá al Almirante en el estadio municipal rancagüino.
Ricardo Obando
La fecha 19 de la Tercera División A, tendrá un partido de campanillas en Rancagua. El próximo sábado, a las 17.00 horas, Tomás Greig volverá a la acción tras cumplir con su fecha libre y, después de mucho rato retornará al estadio municipal Patricio Mekis.
Al igual que en 2016, y teniendo en cuenta las medidas extras de seguridad que se tomarán a raíz de la convocatoria que trae el rival de turno, el “Inmigrante Escocés” dejará su tradicional escenario, el estadio Guillermo Saavedra, para recibir en el municipal a Fernández Vial, el escolta de General Velásquez en la tabla de ubicaciones.
Para este encuentro, la dirigencia del cuadro albirrojo dispuso la venta de entradas en la sede de la institución (en población La Esperanza) a un valor de dos mil pesos, mientras que en las boleterías del reducto deportivo y el día del partido, estas tendrán un costo de tres mil pesos.
39 comments
MxYBbc Wow, great blog article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Wow! Thank you! I constantly needed to write on my blog something like that. Can I take a fragment of your post to my blog?
we came across a cool site which you may enjoy. Take a appear should you want
JAPAN JERSEY ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are incredible! Thanks!
Really enjoyed this blog.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Wow, great article post.Really thank you! Want more.
Would you be desirous about exchanging links?
You have brought up a very good points , thankyou for the post.
ohenkt foo theoing, ohit it e fenoetoic bkog poto.owekky ohenk you! ewwtomw.
It as hard to come by knowledgeable people about this topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
You can definitely see your enthusiasm in the paintings you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to mention how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
your weblog? My website is in the very same area of interest as yours and my visitors would really benefit from a lot of the information
Thank you for your blog.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Very informative blog post.Thanks Again.
This is one awesome article.Much thanks again. Cool.
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Thanks for the news! Just was thinking about it! By the way Happy New Year to all of you:DD
pretty handy stuff, overall I imagine this is worth a bookmark, thanks
this side of the story. I was surprised that you are not more popular
It!аЂаs truly a nice and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you just shared this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
usually posts some incredibly fascinating stuff like this. If you
This is a topic which is near to my heart Take care! Where are your contact details though?
It as enormous that you are getting thoughts
is added I get four emails with the same comment.
Im thankful for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.Really thank you! Cool.
I went over this web site and I think you have a lot of great info, saved to fav (:.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
I visited a lot of website but I think this one contains something special in it in it
Im thankful for the blog.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Thanks a lot for the blog article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
It as going to be finish of mine day, except before end I am reading this great post to increase my experience.
some times its a pain in the ass to read what people wrote but this internet site is rattling user pleasant!.
Major thankies for the article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this web site!
the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to
we came across a cool site that you simply may well take pleasure in. Take a appear should you want