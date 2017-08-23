La alcaldesa de Olivar, Práxedes Pérez Aránguiz, comentó que “este convenio fue impulsado por el municipio y los concejales, quienes también han dado muestras de su preocupación por el cuidado del entorno y la limpieza de la comuna”.
Hace un par de semanas, campanas recicladoras de vidrio de Coaniquem llegaron a distintos puntos de Olivar. La acción se enmarca en un convenio sostenido entre el municipio y dicha entidad, acuerdo que busca aportar económicamente a la institución y promover el reciclaje a nivel comunal.
En ese contexto fue que el encargado de Medio Ambiente de la Municipalidad de Olivar y la coordinadora regional de Coaniquem, Estefano Reyes y Nicol Miranda, respectivamente, se reunieron con vecinos de los sectores de Lo Conti y Gultro. El fin fue capacitarlos acerca del uso de los elementos otorgados, aprendiendo sobre los tipos de vidrio que pueden depositar en ellos.
A la actividad concurrieron los presidentes de las juntas vecinales del área y la concejal Ana Tobar Pedreros.
La alcaldesa anfitriona, Práxedes Pérez Aránguiz, comentó que este convenio fue impulsado por el municipio y los concejales, “quienes también han dado muestras de su preocupación por el cuidado del entorno y la limpieza de la comuna”. Además se anunció que en las próximas semanas llegarán nuevas campanas al sector de Olivar Bajo.
Vecinos reciben capacitación y campanas recicladoras de vidrio
