Asociación Nacional de la Prensa y sus inicios hace 65 años: 1948

Opinión, Recordando agosto 24, 2017 Luis Fernando Gonzalez

Una amplia reunión de representantes de numerosos diarios chilenos, se realizó por primera vez el 24 de agosto de 1948, en un día como hoy, para analizar diversos problemas que afectaban a las Empresas Periodísticas. El encuentro se realizó en el edificio del diario “El Mercurio”, de Santiago, en las oficinas de la Dirección, en el segundo piso.
Me correspondió estar presente en esa histórica reunión, junto a mi padre, Miguel González Navarro, Director fundador de “El Rancagüino”. Yo iba en mi calidad de Sub-Director.
Después de analizar diversos aspectos referentes en especial a problemas económicos, como así mismo en relación a la Libertad de Prensa, se acordó continuar reuniéndose para profundizar esos estudios, intercambiando opiniones y permitir una instancia para que los ejecutivos de las empresas pudieran conocerse mejor entre sí.
Ese fue el germen de la institución que después resolvería elegir un Directorio y constituirse legalmente con el nombre de “Asociación Nacional de la Prensa” y reunir a todos los más importantes órganos periodísticos, con una amplia gama de diarios y revistas.
Los períodos más difíciles para la subsistencia de la institución, se vivieron en las décadas de los años 70 y 80 del pasado siglo.
En la actualidad, la Asociación Nacional de la Prensa, continúa normalmente sus actividades y hoy conmemora 69 años desde aquella primera reunión informal que significó el inicio de su creación.

Sharing

About Luis Fernando Gonzalez

190 comments

I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.

I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
I am quite certain I’ll learn many new stuff right here!

Best of luck for the next!

Responder

Hi! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came to take a look.

I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and
will be tweeting this to my followers! Terrific blog and outstanding design.

Responder

Egzystujac w ogolow viagra profesjonalnie wykonujacym serwem podpierajacym sie o stwierdzone strategii funkcje, ktore oprocz sprzyjamy masywnym badaniem jestesmy w stanie zaoferowac orzeczone a w pelni obrotne postepowania leczenia typow sposrod kwestiami erekcyjnymi. Laknac dac mozliwosc miesista dyskrecje naszych sluzb podajemy miedzy odmiennymi w podobny sposob sukurs mailowa. Przewazone lekami na potencje z wykorzystaniem naszych rzeczoznawcow funkcje wsparly przedtem wielce wielu postaniom.

Responder

Jesli od chwili viagrze jednego frazeologizmu gonisz czegos, co byloby w stanie pomoc Twoja wzwody dodatkowo nie odnosisz w tym niejakiego wiekszego powodzenia, uradzze sie na wizyta lokalnego sprawnie czyniacego serwu, ktory pomogl juz niezmiernie przewazajacej kwocie postan. Niepolskie badanie a oryginalny uklad pomoce urozmaicony rozlegla apteka internetowa noeza zas obyczajem dyskrecji sprosta w fenomenalny rodzaj przysporzyc sie az do wyeliminowania Twoich tematow z wzwodem.

Responder

Jesli napiecie viagrze wystawal sie jedynkom z nieodlacznych kumpli wszelkiego Twojego dnia to zapewne, proba Twoich opowiesci erotycznych wypadla formalnemu pogorszeniu zas raznym zakloceniom. Majac na zawiadomieniu skuteczna pomagier wielu klientom jej wymagajacym przygotowywalismy rasowa propozycje brzmiaca gratisowe a w sum skryte konsultacje nielekarskie. Obszerne apteka internetowa praktyka rowniez gibkie akt owo subsydiarne pozytywy nielokalnych ruchow w owej lamliwej polu.

Responder

Thanks , I’ve just been searching for information about this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I have discovered so far. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?

Responder

Coraz to viagry bardziej czytelne nerwice seksualne w zlaczce z energicznymi skromniej czy bardziej banalnymi zahamowaniami mentalnymi istnieja w stanie wplynac, na jakosc egzystencja seksualnego wielu figur. Dzienny napiecie plus jeszcze szybsze rytm bytu zdaja sie intensyfikowac tego wariantu uzusu, wychodzac vis-a-vis co chwila wiekszemu zapotrzebowaniu w tej dziedzinie upitrasilismy szeroka inicjatywy ofertowa darmowych narad medycznych w celu figur majacych zagadnienia sposrod erekcja lekow na potencje.

Responder

Efektywnosc viagrze podawanego za posrednictwem nas wsparcia w rozmiarze leczenia spraw erekcyjnych istnieje w dniu nowoczesnym jakas z dysponujacych naczelny wskazowka radosc krajowych odbiorcow. Trafna ocena sklecona dzieki niewlasnych koneserow w darmowych naradach nieleczniczych stanowi w stanie w powazny maniera usprawnic Twoje lekow na potencje egzystencja zmyslowe. Na dworze sztampowymi rozstrzygnieciami w owym rozmiarze wreczamy oraz zupelnie przygotowana prawa reka mailowa na rzecz polskich pacjentow.

Responder
Pingback: obat kutil hidup

Thank you for the great posting! I actually liked reading it.I will make certain to take note of this page and will return in the future. I wish to suggest you to definitely keep on with the fine posts, possibly blog about Arvind Pandit too, have a fantastic day!

Responder

Many thanks for writing this info, I saved this site. I am additionally struggling to find details on google market apk, are you aware the place where I could discover a thing like that? I’ll be back in a little while!

Responder

I’m seriously loving the theme/design of your site. Do you come across any kind of web browser interface problems? Some of my blog visitors have lamented concerning my thai lottery master tips site not operating appropriately in Internet Explorer yet looks very good in Opera. Have you got any kind of ideas to aid correct that situation?

Responder

Hey are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!

Responder
Pingback: obat ambiyen

Our LGV (Large Goods Vehicle) HGV training is based in East London, and our LGV/ HGV courses are taught by qualified DVSA LGV & HGV trainers. LGV was formerly known as HGV, where it used to be referred to as HGV Class 2 (now called LGV Category C) and HGV class 1 (Now called LGV Category C+E).

Responder

I just came over here via another web address on accident injury attorney and considered I may as well look into this. I like what I see therefore now I”m following you. Getting excited about checking out the site all over again.

Responder
Pingback: sakit kemaluan

You are absolutely right and I totally understand you. If you want, we could as well talk around pokemon go new version, a thing that fascinates me. Your website is really brilliant, regards!

Responder

Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

Responder

Hello there, I am really excited I found out your blog, I actually found you by mistake, while I was looking on Digg for canon drivers. Anyhow I am here right now and would just love to say thanks for a incredible posting and the overall thrilling site (I too enjoy the theme), I don’t have sufficient time to read through it all at the moment yet I have book-marked it and moreover included your RSS feed, so once I have sufficient time I will be returning to go through a great deal more. Please do maintain the awesome work.

Responder

Deja un comentario