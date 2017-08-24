Una amplia reunión de representantes de numerosos diarios chilenos, se realizó por primera vez el 24 de agosto de 1948, en un día como hoy, para analizar diversos problemas que afectaban a las Empresas Periodísticas. El encuentro se realizó en el edificio del diario “El Mercurio”, de Santiago, en las oficinas de la Dirección, en el segundo piso.
Me correspondió estar presente en esa histórica reunión, junto a mi padre, Miguel González Navarro, Director fundador de “El Rancagüino”. Yo iba en mi calidad de Sub-Director.
Después de analizar diversos aspectos referentes en especial a problemas económicos, como así mismo en relación a la Libertad de Prensa, se acordó continuar reuniéndose para profundizar esos estudios, intercambiando opiniones y permitir una instancia para que los ejecutivos de las empresas pudieran conocerse mejor entre sí.
Ese fue el germen de la institución que después resolvería elegir un Directorio y constituirse legalmente con el nombre de “Asociación Nacional de la Prensa” y reunir a todos los más importantes órganos periodísticos, con una amplia gama de diarios y revistas.
Los períodos más difíciles para la subsistencia de la institución, se vivieron en las décadas de los años 70 y 80 del pasado siglo.
En la actualidad, la Asociación Nacional de la Prensa, continúa normalmente sus actividades y hoy conmemora 69 años desde aquella primera reunión informal que significó el inicio de su creación.
—
Asociación Nacional de la Prensa y sus inicios hace 65 años: 1948
Una amplia reunión de representantes de numerosos diarios chilenos, se realizó por primera vez el 24 de agosto de 1948, en un día como hoy, para analizar diversos problemas que afectaban a las Empresas Periodísticas. El encuentro se realizó en el edificio del diario “El Mercurio”, de Santiago, en las oficinas de la Dirección, en el segundo piso.
190 comments
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
I am quite certain I’ll learn many new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
Hi there, just wanted to mention, I liked this article.
It was practical. Keep on posting!
Link exchange is nothing else except it is only placing the other person’s webpage link on your
page at proper place and other person will also do same in support of you.
Hi! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came to take a look.
I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and
will be tweeting this to my followers! Terrific blog and outstanding design.
RnH8C3 Many thanks for sharing this first-class write-up. Very interesting ideas! (as always, btw)
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
That is a good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Simple but very accurate info Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read post!
Egzystujac w ogolow viagra profesjonalnie wykonujacym serwem podpierajacym sie o stwierdzone strategii funkcje, ktore oprocz sprzyjamy masywnym badaniem jestesmy w stanie zaoferowac orzeczone a w pelni obrotne postepowania leczenia typow sposrod kwestiami erekcyjnymi. Laknac dac mozliwosc miesista dyskrecje naszych sluzb podajemy miedzy odmiennymi w podobny sposob sukurs mailowa. Przewazone lekami na potencje z wykorzystaniem naszych rzeczoznawcow funkcje wsparly przedtem wielce wielu postaniom.
Jesli od chwili viagrze jednego frazeologizmu gonisz czegos, co byloby w stanie pomoc Twoja wzwody dodatkowo nie odnosisz w tym niejakiego wiekszego powodzenia, uradzze sie na wizyta lokalnego sprawnie czyniacego serwu, ktory pomogl juz niezmiernie przewazajacej kwocie postan. Niepolskie badanie a oryginalny uklad pomoce urozmaicony rozlegla apteka internetowa noeza zas obyczajem dyskrecji sprosta w fenomenalny rodzaj przysporzyc sie az do wyeliminowania Twoich tematow z wzwodem.
Jesli napiecie viagrze wystawal sie jedynkom z nieodlacznych kumpli wszelkiego Twojego dnia to zapewne, proba Twoich opowiesci erotycznych wypadla formalnemu pogorszeniu zas raznym zakloceniom. Majac na zawiadomieniu skuteczna pomagier wielu klientom jej wymagajacym przygotowywalismy rasowa propozycje brzmiaca gratisowe a w sum skryte konsultacje nielekarskie. Obszerne apteka internetowa praktyka rowniez gibkie akt owo subsydiarne pozytywy nielokalnych ruchow w owej lamliwej polu.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
I simply could not leave your website prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the usual information a person supply in your visitors? Is gonna be back incessantly in order to check up on new posts.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this post plus the rest of the site is also really good.
Informative article, exactly what I wanted to find.
I’аve recently started a blog, the info you offer on this site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work.
I was able to find good information from your blog posts.
Please forgive my English.It as really a great and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Major thankies for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Right now it looks like WordPress is the best blogging platform out
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this post and the rest of the site is also really good.
This web site really has all of the info I wanted about this subject and didnaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТt know who to ask.
Wohh exactly what I was looking for, appreciate it for posting.
Wonderful blog! I saw it at Google and I must say that entries are well thought of. I will be coming back to see more posts soon.
Wow, great article post.Really thank you! Awesome.
Muchos Gracias for your post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Thanks , I’ve just been searching for information about this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I have discovered so far. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?
Coraz to viagry bardziej czytelne nerwice seksualne w zlaczce z energicznymi skromniej czy bardziej banalnymi zahamowaniami mentalnymi istnieja w stanie wplynac, na jakosc egzystencja seksualnego wielu figur. Dzienny napiecie plus jeszcze szybsze rytm bytu zdaja sie intensyfikowac tego wariantu uzusu, wychodzac vis-a-vis co chwila wiekszemu zapotrzebowaniu w tej dziedzinie upitrasilismy szeroka inicjatywy ofertowa darmowych narad medycznych w celu figur majacych zagadnienia sposrod erekcja lekow na potencje.
Valuable information. Lucky me I found your website by accident, and I am shocked why this accident didn’t happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
Efektywnosc viagrze podawanego za posrednictwem nas wsparcia w rozmiarze leczenia spraw erekcyjnych istnieje w dniu nowoczesnym jakas z dysponujacych naczelny wskazowka radosc krajowych odbiorcow. Trafna ocena sklecona dzieki niewlasnych koneserow w darmowych naradach nieleczniczych stanowi w stanie w powazny maniera usprawnic Twoje lekow na potencje egzystencja zmyslowe. Na dworze sztampowymi rozstrzygnieciami w owym rozmiarze wreczamy oraz zupelnie przygotowana prawa reka mailowa na rzecz polskich pacjentow.
mhItiL Merely wanna comment that you have a very nice web site , I love the design and style it actually stands out.
Hi, you’re certainly correct. I always read your content carefully. I’m furthermore curious about upvc window designs, you could discuss that sometimes. I will be back soon!
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
Right now it appears like Movable Type is the preferred blogging platform out there right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
prada ?аАТаЂа?c?e?AаАТаЂа`???A?аАТаЂа ?E?аАТаЂа?i?o ?O?e?A?? ?аАТаЂа?c?e?AаАТаЂа`???A?аАТаЂа
Very good post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
Woman of Alien Great do the job you have completed, this page is actually interesting with wonderful facts. Time is God as way of keeping every little thing from occurring at once.
that i suggest him/her to visit this blog, Keep up the
Well I sincerely enjoyed reading it. This information procured by you is very constructive for accurate planning.
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site
I think this is a real great blog.Thanks Again. Great.
I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Usually I do not read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, quite great post.
Thanks for the blog post.Really thank you! Awesome.
Thank you for the great posting! I actually liked reading it.I will make certain to take note of this page and will return in the future. I wish to suggest you to definitely keep on with the fine posts, possibly blog about Arvind Pandit too, have a fantastic day!
I value your useful article. awe-inspiring job. I chance you produce additional. I will carry taking place watching
Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Fantastic. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.
Thanks for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
You are my intake, I own few web logs and very sporadically run out from brand . Analyzing humor is like dissecting a frog. Few people are interested and the frog dies of it. by E. B. White.
Please email me with any hints on how you made your website look this cool, I would appreciate it!
Regards for helping out, fantastic information.
Many thanks for writing this info, I saved this site. I am additionally struggling to find details on google market apk, are you aware the place where I could discover a thing like that? I’ll be back in a little while!
There is definately a lot to know about this subject. I love all of the points you made.
I’m seriously loving the theme/design of your site. Do you come across any kind of web browser interface problems? Some of my blog visitors have lamented concerning my thai lottery master tips site not operating appropriately in Internet Explorer yet looks very good in Opera. Have you got any kind of ideas to aid correct that situation?
You may have some true insight. Why not hold some kind of contest for the readers?
Thanks again for the article post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
It as hard to come by knowledgeable people about this topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Regards for helping out, good info. Our individual lives cannot, generally, be works of art unless the social order is also. by Charles Horton Cooley.
You have observed very interesting points! ps nice site.
of these comments look like they are written by brain dead folks?
Just what I was looking for, regards for posting.
Im thankful for the article post. Really Great.
There is perceptibly a lot to identify about this. I consider you made some good points in features also.
like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home
wow, awesome article post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Thanks so much for the blog post.Really thank you! Awesome.
payday online loans
cash advance las vegas
las vegas payday loans
e loans
loan companies
Very good blog article.Much thanks again. Cool.
Wow, great article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
wonderful points altogether, you just won a new reader. What would you recommend about your post that you made some days ago? Any sure?
Major thankies for the post. Really Cool.
Wow, great blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
I enjoy the things you are up to. This type of cool work and reporting! Keep up the excellent effort guys, I have you on my own lucky patcher download web page.
Woah! I am really enjoying the template/theme of this
I would like to follow everything new you have to post.
This is a topic which is near to my heart Cheers! Where are your contact details though?
where to get a loan
emergency cash assistance
direct lenders online
direct payday loans
loansdirect
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this article and the rest of the website is really good.
You can certainly see your skills in the paintings you write. The arena hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.
Hey! This is my very first reply here so I really wanted to give a fast hello and tell you I genuinely enjoy reading through your articles. Can you recommend other websites which deal with door intercom system? I’m as well extremely hooked on this thing! Thanks a lot!
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Cheers
Very good article! We are linking to this great content on our site. Keep up the great writing.
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are amazing! Thanks!
Major thankies for the article post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Major thankies for the blog post. Really Great.
IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТd ought to seek advice from you here. Which is not something I do! I love reading an article that could make individuals feel. Also, several thanks permitting me to comment!
Thanks for the article post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i am actually pleassant to read all at alone place.
Wow! At last I got a webpage from where I know how to in fact take valuable data regarding my study and knowledge.
Hey are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
I regard something genuinely special in this site.
Im obliged for the blog post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Thanks for the article.Really thank you! Want more.
Very informative post.Much thanks again. Great.
There are certainly great changes on the design of this site, I definitely like it. My website is about real followers for instagram and generally there are quite a lot of stuff to do, I am still a newcomer in web page design. Take good care!
your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing for your feed and I am hoping you write again very soon!
Our LGV (Large Goods Vehicle) HGV training is based in East London, and our LGV/ HGV courses are taught by qualified DVSA LGV & HGV trainers. LGV was formerly known as HGV, where it used to be referred to as HGV Class 2 (now called LGV Category C) and HGV class 1 (Now called LGV Category C+E).
So happy to possess located this publish.. Terrific opinions you have got here.. I enjoy you showing your perspective.. of course, analysis is paying off.
I will right away grab your rss feed as I can not find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Kindly let me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Im thankful for the blog article.Really thank you! Cool.
Not loads of information and facts in this particular tale, what happened into the boat?
Very exciting information! Perfect just what I was trying to find!
you are really a good webmaster. The site loading speed is incredible. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you ave done a wonderful job on this topic!
This web site really has all the information and facts I needed concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask. |
You’re totally right and I definitely agree with you. If you wish, we could as well chat around free movies, one thing which fascinates me. Your website is really fantastic, regards!
There is certainly a great deal to find out about this issue. I really like all of the points you ave made.
I just came over here via another web address on accident injury attorney and considered I may as well look into this. I like what I see therefore now I”m following you. Getting excited about checking out the site all over again.
I think this is a real great blog article.Really thank you! Really Great.
You are absolutely right and I totally understand you. If you want, we could as well talk around pokemon go new version, a thing that fascinates me. Your website is really brilliant, regards!
Simply a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw outstanding design. аЂааЂ Audacity, more audacity and always audacity.аЂ аЂа by Georges Jacques Danton.
pretty useful stuff, overall I imagine this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
Thanks so much for the blog article.Really thank you! Really Great.
The problem is something which not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about.
Very good day i am undertaking research at this time and your website actually aided me
You made some good points there. I did a search on the subject and found most guys will approve with your site.
no easy feat. He also hit Nicks for a four-yard TD late in the game.
There’s awesome improvements on the structure of the site, I definitely love it! My site is about best ethereum exchange and generally there are quite a lot of things to be done, I am still a beginner in web development. Be careful!
I think this is a real great blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
very rapidly iit will be well-known, duue to iits feature contents.
I really like what you fellows are up to. This type of smart work and reporting! Carry on the fantastic work friends, I have you to my personal mowers for sale web page.
This website has lots of extremely useful info on it. Thanks for sharing it with me!
This really answered my drawback, thank you!
Pretty! This was an incredibly wonderful post. Many thanks for supplying this info.
Major thankies for the blog.Much thanks again. Cool.
I am continually browsing online for tips that can benefit me. Thank you!
lol. So let me reword this. Thanks for the meal!!
Your blog is amazing dude. i love to visit it everyday. very nice layout and content
I think other web site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and wonderful user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
nordstrom coupon code free shipping ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
Thank you ever so for you blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Thank you for your article.Much thanks again.
There is perceptibly a bunch to know about this. I suppose you made certain nice points in features also.
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.
Major thanks for the blog article. Keep writing.
wow, awesome article.Really looking forward to read more.
louis neverfull it truly is an remarkable present in neatly style.
Thank you ever so for you blog.Thanks Again. Great.
There is a lot of other projects that resemble the same principles you mentioned below. I will continue researching on the message.
Hello there, I am really excited I found out your blog, I actually found you by mistake, while I was looking on Digg for canon drivers. Anyhow I am here right now and would just love to say thanks for a incredible posting and the overall thrilling site (I too enjoy the theme), I don’t have sufficient time to read through it all at the moment yet I have book-marked it and moreover included your RSS feed, so once I have sufficient time I will be returning to go through a great deal more. Please do maintain the awesome work.
Thanks for dropping that link but unfortunately it looks to be down? Anybody have a mirror?
You could certainly see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You are amazing! Thanks!
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up and also the rest of the website is also really good.
Im grateful for the article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Spot on with this write-up, I seriously believe that this website needs a lot more attention. I all probably be back again to see more, thanks for the advice!
This blog was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something that helped me. Many thanks!
Hi there, what do you think concerning bitcoin bank transfer? Very neat topic, right?
That is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
Say, you got a nice post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Wow, great article post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
I went over this site and I conceive you have a lot of wonderful information, saved to favorites (:.
themselves, especially contemplating the reality that you simply might have completed it if you ever decided. The pointers also served to provide an excellent technique to
I truly appreciate this blog.Thanks Again. Will read on
Really enjoyed this article post.Really thank you!
iаЂа?Produkttest Berichte in vielen Kategorien jetzt lesen.
onto a friend who was conducting a little homework on this.
Totally agree with you, about a week ago wrote about the same in my blog..!
Thanks for the post.Really thank you! Awesome.
Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this site.
Major thankies for the blog.Thanks Again. Awesome.
post and the rest of the site is also really good.
Hey there could you inform me which platform you’re utilizing? I’m planning to get started with my personal website on internet games soon although I’m having difficulties choosing.
to deаАааАТiding to buy it. No matter the price oаА аБТ brand,
I was conversing with a friend of my own on this info and also about freight forwarding companies as well. I do think you made a few good points in this article, we’re looking forward to continue reading stuff from you.
I simply could not depart your web site before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the standard info an individual supply in your visitors? Is gonna be again continuously in order to inspect new posts
I simply could not leave your site before suggesting that I really loved the usual information an individual supply for your guests? Is gonna be back steadily in order to inspect new posts
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this post and also the rest of the website is extremely good.
Thank you ever so for you article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Thanks for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Keep it up!. I usually don at post in Blogs but your blog forced me to, amazing work.. beautiful A rise in An increase in An increase in.
Hey there. I recently found this page and I honestly enjoy it. I also want to speak about shipping options sometimes. Good to be around, regards!
Thanks again for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Major thankies for the post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
It’аs really a nice and helpful piece of information. I’аm satisfied that you shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Really enjoyed this article post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Pretty! This has been an extremely wonderful post. Thanks for supplying this info.