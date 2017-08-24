Más de 14 millones de electores habilitados contabilizó padrón auditado por Servel

– Desde el lunes 21 de agosto y hasta el 31 de agosto se podrán hacer las reclamaciones correspondientes en el Tribunal Electoral Regional de calle Bueras 431, 2°piso.
Juvenal Arancibia D.
Fotos: Marco Lara.
Tras la auditoría realizada por dos empresas del rubro, el pasado lunes 21 de agosto, el Servicio Electoral (Servel) publicó en su sitio web los padrones electorales y las nóminas de inhabilitados con carácter de auditados para las Elecciones Presidencial, Parlamentarias y de Consejeros Regionales 2017. Estos listados contemplan las sugerencias consignadas en los informes de las auditoras, en los casos que el Servel consideró pertinentes, de acuerdo al artículo 32 de la Ley 18.556, sobre Inscripciones Electorales y Servicio Electoral.
Según los datos actualizados, dichos padrones consideran a 14.308.131 electores en el territorio nacional y a 39.129 en el extranjero. Del mismo modo, las nóminas de inhabilitados las integran 235.414 personas en Chile y 19 fuera del país.
El objetivo de esta publicación, es que las personas puedan corroborar la información que contienen dichos listados y presentar sus objeciones dentro del plazo que considera la ley para ello, a fin de que el 20 de septiembre próximo se determine el padrón definitivo.
En las situaciones que las personas consideren que injustificadamente fueron omitidas de estos listados, pueden reclamar, por escrito o verbalmente, hasta el 31 de agosto ante el Tribunal Electoral Regional (TER) que para el caso de la Región de O’Higgins, se ubica en calle Bueras 431, 2° piso.
Asimismo, cualquier persona natural, partido político o candidato independiente podrá presentar reclamaciones respecto de electores infundadamente omitidos del padrón o que aparezcan con datos erróneos, y solicitar la exclusión de quien figure en éste contraviniendo la ley. Este debe presentarse ante el TER que corresponda al domicilio del elector que sobre el que se reclame.
En el caso de las personas que se encuentren en el extranjero, éstas podrán presentar su reclamo a través del sitio web del TER de turno de la Región Metropolitana (Primer TER de turno del 28 al 31 de agosto https://reclamos.primertribunalelectoral.cl, y Segundo TER del 22 al 27 de agosto https://reclamos.segundotribunalelectoral.cl) o en el consulado chileno más cercano, el cual lo ingresará al respectivo sitio web.
Luego de revisar los antecedentes, y en los casos que corresponda el TER ordenará la incorporación, rectificación de los datos o la exclusión de los padrones electorales del reclamante o electores afectados. Estas sentencias serán apelables ante el Tribunal Calificador de Elecciones (Tricel), el cual deberá fallar dentro de un plazo de cinco días.
Finalmente, el tribunal respectivo remitirá al Servicio Electoral copia de la sentencia, la cual se cumplirá sin más trámite, siempre que su fecha de recepción sea a lo menos tres días antes de la publicación del padrón definitivo de las elecciones que tendrán lugar el próximo 19 de noviembre.
En lo que respecta a las cifras, la auditoría arrojó que en Chile existen 14.308.131 votantes habilitados para participar del proceso del próximo 19 de noviembre, de esos, 738.413 se encuentran en nuestra región.
Ante esto, el director regional del Servel, Rodrigo Díaz, invitó a la comunidad a ingresar al sitio web del Servel ( http://cdn.servel.cl/padronesauditados/padron.html ); acceder a la región y comuna de residencia y revisar los datos incluidos en el listado alfabético en formato PDF desplegado por el sitio web. A modo de sugerencia y para facilitar la búsqueda de información, utilice el comando Control + F (Ctrl + F) e ingrese nombre y apellido.
