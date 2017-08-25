Carabineros lanza servicios especiales para festividad de Santa Rosa

pelequen

Los fines de semana los servicios serán redoblados con el fin de minimizar riesgos de accidentes de tránsito, así como se hizo un especial llamado a los peatones que transitan a través de la diferentes rutas, a que lo hagan con chalecos reflectantes, y utilizando la calzada izquierda, enfrentando a los vehículos.

 
Poco a poco la normalidad que a diario viven los habitantes de la localidad de Pelequén comienza a cambiar con miras a lo que será la festividad de Santa Rosa. Ejemplo de ello fue lo vivido ayer jueves en el frontis del Santuario, donde Carabineros de la Sexta Zona junto a otros organismos que participan de manera directamente en el desarrollo de la festividad, lanzaron oficialmente sus servicios.
En la ocasión el jefe de la Sexta Zona de Carabineros, General, José Luis Rivera, instó a los uniformados a esforzarse en pos de realizar una oprima labor, para así garantizar la seguridad de quienes lleguen ya sea a visitar a Santa Rosa, o en su defecto, a adquirir algún producto en los más de mil 400 locales que el municpio vendió a los respetivos comerciantes.
El General Rivera, indicó que los servicios policiales involucran tránsito, orden, seguridad, y especialidades entre los días 25 de agosto al 3 de septiembre, trabajo coordinando para así garantizar servicios policiales en base a turnos. Esto teniendo en cuenta el incremento de población y tránsito que se registrará en la localidad.
La autoridad policial añadió que especialmente los fines de semana los servicios serán redoblados con el fin de minimizar riesgos de accidentes de tránsito, haciendo un especial llamado a los peatones que transitan a través de la diferentes rutas, a que lo hagan con chalecos reflectantes, y utilizando la calzada izquierda, enfrentando a los vehículos que circulan en sentido contrario.
En relación al comercio, a la fecha son más de mil 400 permisos para comerciantes que cancelaron la respectiva autorización para instalarse, por lo que junto a las seremías de salud y transportes se mantendrá una permanente fiscalización, colocando énfasis en que la gente se desplace en transporte autorizado.
El General adujo que esta actividad es la más importante de la región de O’Higgins en su tipo, por lo que además habrá ley seca los días de la festividad, así como los fines de semana de mayor convocatoria de personas.

 
RIGUROSAS FISCALIZACIONES
Hasta Pelequén también llegó la Secretaria Ejecutiva de Conaset, Gabriela Rosende, quien indicó que junto a la seremía de Transporte, Carabineros, Municipalidad, y otros servicios públicos, hacen un especial llamado a los peatones, colocando énfasis en la campaña denominada, “Destácate”, con el propósito que los peregrinos utilicen elementos reflectantes al momento de desplazarse por las diferentes rutas, y tener siempre presente el uso de pasarelas, campaña que tiene como objetivo evitar atropellos.
Rosende dio a conocer que habrá más de 400 controles de fiscalización por parte de la seremía de transportes, lo que pretende sacar de circulación al transporte informal, así como que la comunidad se informe sobre que locomoción debe tomar, donde se detendrán buses, microbuses, o colectivos. Cabe destacar que estas fiscalizaciones comienzan a contar de mañana sábado.
Ruta del Maipo también entregó su plan de trabajo para esta festividad. Así lo dio a conocer su jefe de seguridad, Ramón Valderrama, quien sostuvo que la preocupación principal es mantener la seguridad del desplazamiento vehicular, lo que significa transmitir esta seguridad a los peatones. Enfatizó que no habrá corte de ruta, por lo que habrá normalidad para quienes se trasladen en buses, se bajen de él en los paraderos respectivos, y crucen de buena forma por las pasarelas. Desde el kilómetro 132 hasta el kilómetro 110 de la Ruta 5 Sur, ya existen letreros que advierten de la presencia de peregrinos en la ruta, lo que entrega mayor seguridad a quienes se desplacen caminando.
Por su parte, para el alcalde de la comuna de Malloa, Arturo Campos, este año 2017 las coordinaciones que hasta el momento se han realizado con los diversos servicios han funcionado de manera óptima, sumado a que se han preparado para que los vecinos de Pelequén no sufran el impacto que significa tener en la puerta de sus casas una festividad tan masiva como lo es la de Santa Rosa de Lima, ocasión donde por 10 días más de mil 400 comerciantes permanecen en el pueblo.
Es por ello que se ha reforzado la atención de servicios higiénicos, con 40 más en relación al año 2016, los que funcionaran durante las 24 horas. Para este año se esperan alrededor de 300 mil personas, los que llegarán en el transcurso de toda la festividad.

