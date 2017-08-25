Carabineros lanza servicios especiales para festividad de Santa Rosa

Los fines de semana los servicios serán redoblados con el fin de minimizar riesgos de accidentes de tránsito, así como se hizo un especial llamado a los peatones que transitan a través de la diferentes rutas, a que lo hagan con chalecos reflectantes, y utilizando la calzada izquierda, enfrentando a los vehículos.
Fernando Ávila Figueroa
Texto y fotos
Poco a poco la normalidad que a diario viven los habitantes de la localidad de Pelequén comienza a cambiar con miras a lo que será la festividad de Santa Rosa. Ejemplo de ello fue lo vivido ayer jueves en el frontis del Santuario, donde Carabineros de la Sexta Zona junto a otros organismos que participan de manera directamente en el desarrollo de la festividad, lanzaron oficialmente sus servicios.
En la ocasión el jefe de la Sexta Zona de Carabineros, General, José Luis Rivera, instó a los uniformados a esforzarse en pos de realizar una oprima labor, para así garantizar la seguridad de quienes lleguen ya sea a visitar a Santa Rosa, o en su defecto, a adquirir algún producto en los más de mil 400 locales que el municpio vendió a los respetivos comerciantes.
El General Rivera, indicó que los servicios policiales involucran tránsito, orden, seguridad, y especialidades entre los días 25 de agosto al 3 de septiembre, trabajo coordinando para así garantizar servicios policiales en base a turnos. Esto teniendo en cuenta el incremento de población y tránsito que se registrará en la localidad.
La autoridad policial añadió que especialmente los fines de semana los servicios serán redoblados con el fin de minimizar riesgos de accidentes de tránsito, haciendo un especial llamado a los peatones que transitan a través de la diferentes rutas, a que lo hagan con chalecos reflectantes, y utilizando la calzada izquierda, enfrentando a los vehículos que circulan en sentido contrario.
En relación al comercio, a la fecha son más de mil 400 permisos para comerciantes que cancelaron la respectiva autorización para instalarse, por lo que junto a las seremías de salud y transportes se mantendrá una permanente fiscalización, colocando énfasis en que la gente se desplace en transporte autorizado.
El General adujo que esta actividad es la más importante de la región de O’Higgins en su tipo, por lo que además habrá ley seca los días de la festividad, así como los fines de semana de mayor convocatoria de personas.
RIGUROSAS FISCALIZACIONES
Hasta Pelequén también llegó la Secretaria Ejecutiva de Conaset, Gabriela Rosende, quien indicó que junto a la seremía de Transporte, Carabineros, Municipalidad, y otros servicios públicos, hacen un especial llamado a los peatones, colocando énfasis en la campaña denominada, “Destácate”, con el propósito que los peregrinos utilicen elementos reflectantes al momento de desplazarse por las diferentes rutas, y tener siempre presente el uso de pasarelas, campaña que tiene como objetivo evitar atropellos.
Rosende dio a conocer que habrá más de 400 controles de fiscalización por parte de la seremía de transportes, lo que pretende sacar de circulación al transporte informal, así como que la comunidad se informe sobre que locomoción debe tomar, donde se detendrán buses, microbuses, o colectivos. Cabe destacar que estas fiscalizaciones comienzan a contar de mañana sábado.
Ruta del Maipo también entregó su plan de trabajo para esta festividad. Así lo dio a conocer su jefe de seguridad, Ramón Valderrama, quien sostuvo que la preocupación principal es mantener la seguridad del desplazamiento vehicular, lo que significa transmitir esta seguridad a los peatones. Enfatizó que no habrá corte de ruta, por lo que habrá normalidad para quienes se trasladen en buses, se bajen de él en los paraderos respectivos, y crucen de buena forma por las pasarelas. Desde el kilómetro 132 hasta el kilómetro 110 de la Ruta 5 Sur, ya existen letreros que advierten de la presencia de peregrinos en la ruta, lo que entrega mayor seguridad a quienes se desplacen caminando.
Por su parte, para el alcalde de la comuna de Malloa, Arturo Campos, este año 2017 las coordinaciones que hasta el momento se han realizado con los diversos servicios han funcionado de manera óptima, sumado a que se han preparado para que los vecinos de Pelequén no sufran el impacto que significa tener en la puerta de sus casas una festividad tan masiva como lo es la de Santa Rosa de Lima, ocasión donde por 10 días más de mil 400 comerciantes permanecen en el pueblo.
Es por ello que se ha reforzado la atención de servicios higiénicos, con 40 más en relación al año 2016, los que funcionaran durante las 24 horas. Para este año se esperan alrededor de 300 mil personas, los que llegarán en el transcurso de toda la festividad.
230 comments
stkfxc Looking forward to reading more. Great article post.Much thanks again. Want more.
It’аs really a cool and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
This blog is obviously entertaining and factual. I have picked up many useful tips out of it. I ad love to visit it again soon. Cheers!
Somebody necessarily lend a hand to make critically posts I might
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.Thanks Again. Cool.
Really enjoyed this blog article.Much thanks again. Great.
pretty handy material, overall I consider this is well worth a bookmark, thanks
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Really thank you! Awesome.
then again is just n?t yet very available,
wow, awesome blog.Much thanks again. Will read on…
This awesome blog is definitely interesting and also amusing. I have picked up a bunch of helpful stuff out of this blog. I ad love to come back again soon. Thanks a bunch!
Thanks so much for the blog article.Thanks Again. Will read on click here
Your golfing ask to help you arouse your recollection along with improve the
Wow, awesome blog layout! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The entire look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content material!
Wow, great article post.Much thanks again. Great.
Thanks a lot for the post.Much thanks again. Want more.
While the michael kors outlet has with Reebok is an infringement of antitrust laws.
nfl jerseys than a toddler tea party. The boys are happy
You could certainly see your expertise within the work you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.
Nice blog right here! Also your site lots up very fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink for your host? I want my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Incredibly ideal of all, not like in the event you go out, chances are you all simply just kind people dependant on distinct
weblink How do you create a blog or a blog webpage?
obviously like your website but you have to check the spelling on several of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth nevertheless I’ll surely come back again.
Thanks a lot for the article post.Really thank you! Great.
I think this is a real great post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
same unwanted rehashed material. Excellent read!
Very good article post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Thanks so much for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Whats up. Very nice site!! Man.. Excellent.. Amazing.. I all bookmark your blog and take the feeds alsoI am glad to find a lot of useful information right here in the article. Thanks for sharing..
Thank you, I ave recently been searching for information about this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I ave discovered till now. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?
Muchos Gracias for your blog article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
what you have beаА аЂаn dаА аБТаА аЂаaming of.
You may have a very good layout for the blog i want it to utilize on my web-site as well
You made some respectable points there. I appeared on the internet for the difficulty and found most individuals will go together with together with your website.
Well I sincerely liked studying it. This post offered by you is very useful for accurate planning.
You have noted very interesting details! ps nice website.
This is a great tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Simple but very accurate information Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read post!
Time period may be the a lot of special tool to, so might be the organic options. Internet looking is definitely simplest way to preserve moment.
I really liked your article post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
of course, research is paying off. I enjoy you sharing your point of view.. Great thoughts you have here.. I value you discussing your point of view..
That is a good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very precise information Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!
Major thanks for the blog article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
This is one awesome blog.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
Thanks a lot for the blog.Much thanks again. Awesome.
wow, awesome post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
You have made some really good points there. I checked on the net to learn more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.|
Nice blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Wow! Thank you! I constantly needed to write on my website something like that. Can I include a portion of your post to my website?
There is definately a great deal to learn about this subject. I like all the points you have made.
Thank you for what you might have. This really is the most effective submit IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТve read
indeed, investigation is having to pay off. So happy to possess found this article.. of course, analysis is having to pay off. Wonderful thoughts you possess here..
It as impressive that you are getting ideas from this post as well as from our discussion made
Im obliged for the blog article.Much thanks again. Great.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Thank you ever so for you post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
I will not talk about your competence, the article simply disgusting
Thanks so much for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Some really excellent info, Gladiola I noticed this.
Thanks so much for the article.Thanks Again. Cool.
Very good blog post.Really looking forward to read more.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from
I think this is a real great article post. Awesome.
I simply could not depart your web site before suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual information an individual provide for your guests? Is gonna be again frequently to inspect new posts
Some genuinely great info , Sword lily I observed this.
Right now it looks like Expression Engine is the preferred blogging platform out there right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
magnificent post, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector don at realize this. You should proceed your writing. I am sure, you have a huge readers a base already!
Keep up the fantastic piece of work, I read few blog posts on this site and I believe that your web page is actually interesting and has got units of outstanding info.
Muchos Gracias for your article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Say, you got a nice post.Thanks Again. Cool.
This blog is definitely entertaining additionally factual. I have picked up helluva helpful tips out of this amazing blog. I ad love to visit it again and again. Thanks!
sure, analysis is having to pay off. Loving the page.. all the best Loving the page.. glad I found it So pleased to have located this article..
I simply want to tell you that I am just new to weblog and definitely savored this web page. Almost certainly I’m going to bookmark your blog post . You definitely have wonderful well written articles. Thanks for sharing with us your blog.
It’аs really a cool and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Wow, great article post.Thanks Again.
Perfect work you have done, this site is really cool with great information.
Im grateful for the blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Im no pro, but I feel you just crafted an excellent point. You certainly understand what youre talking about, and I can really get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so truthful.
Its hard to find good help I am regularly saying that its difficult to find good help, but here is
whoah this blog is wonderful i love reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You know, many people are searching around for this info, you could help them greatly.
This awesome blog is really interesting and informative. I have chosen a lot of useful tips out of it. I ad love to go back every once in a while. Cheers!
WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..more wait.. ?
Muchos Gracias for your blog post.Thanks Again. Want more.
Thanks for the post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Thank you ever so for you blog article. Much obliged.
This unique blog is obviously entertaining additionally informative. I have discovered a bunch of helpful advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return every once in a while. Thanks a bunch!
What is the best technique to search intended for blogs you are concerned in?
It as actually a great and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Wow, great article post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
LOUIS VUITTON PAS CHER ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
please pay a visit to the internet sites we comply with, such as this one, because it represents our picks through the web
Say, you got a nice blog post.Much thanks again. Will read on
So happy to have located this submit.. Is not it wonderful any time you come across a fantastic submit? Enjoying the post.. appreciate it Fantastic thoughts you ave got here..
Some genuinely superb blog posts on this internet site , appreciate it for contribution.
It as a pity you don at have a donate button! I ad certainly donate
Valuable info. Lucky me I found your web site by accident, and I am shocked why this accident did not happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
Thanks again for the blog post. Want more.
I think other site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and great user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
I really liked your blog post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
It’аs really a great and useful piece of info. I’аm glad that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
Keep up the excellent piece of work, I read few posts on this web site and I think that your web site is really interesting and contains circles of good information.
Very good article! We are linking to this great content on our site. Keep up the good writing.
Thanks so much for the article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to claim that I get
In addition, The contents are masterpiece.
I really liked your article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
some really interesting points you have written.
I reckon something really special in this web site.
If you are free to watch comical videos on the internet then I suggest you to pay a quick visit this web site, it contains actually therefore humorous not only videos but also extra information.
What as up, just wanted to mention, I enjoyed this post. It was funny. Keep on posting!
this is very interesting. thanks for that. we need more sites like this. i commend you on your great content and excellent topic choices.
Really enjoyed this post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
Spot on with this write-up, I seriously believe that this site needs a lot more attention. I all probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the info!
Wonderful web page. Numerous valuable data here. We are delivering that to several mates ans also revealing inside delectable. And of course, interesting work!
There is visibly a bundle to identify about this. I think you made some nice points in features also.
You have made some decent points there. I looked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Perfect work you have done, this website is really cool with superb information.
Your style is very unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this page.
Nice blog here! Also your website loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Wow! This can be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Fantastic. I am also an expert in this topic so I can understand your effort.
The place else may anybody get that type of info in
I simply could not go away your site prior to suggesting that I actually loved the usual information a person supply to your visitors? Is gonna be back often to inspect new posts.
It generally takes about three years to complete that with.
Pas si sAаЂаr si ce qui est dit sera mis en application.
Would you be occupied with exchanging hyperlinks?
GlWUh2 The Silent Shard This will likely almost certainly be quite handy for some of your respective positions I decide to you should not only with my website but
Wow!!! Great! I like strawberries! That is the perfect recipe for spring/summer period.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you really know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Please also visit my web site =). We could have a link exchange contract between us!
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Magnificent. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.
You actually make it appear so easy together with your presentation however I in finding this
some truly interesting points you have written.
Thanks for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting info.
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Very neat post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
Great, thanks for sharing this blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Really informative blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Wow, great article post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
very good submit, i certainly love this website, keep on it
There is visibly a lot to realize about this. I believe you made various nice points in features also.
My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different page and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to going over your web page again.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog post.Really thank you! Really Great.
is incredible. It kind of feels that you are doing any unique trick.
Very interesting details you have noted , thanks for posting.
YggBqN Merely wanna Merely wanna remark that you have a very nice site, I the design it really stands out.
pretty handy material, overall I consider this is worth a bookmark, thanks
Really informative post.Really thank you! Want more.
It as nearly impossible to attain educated inhabitants in this exact focus, but you sound in the vein of you identify what you are talking about! Thanks
Very good blog article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
we came across a cool website that you just may possibly get pleasure from. Take a look in the event you want
Tarot de marseille cartomancie horoscop sagittair
Useful item would it live Satisfactory if i change interested in Greek in support of my sites subscribers? Thanks
very couple of web-sites that occur to become comprehensive beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out
You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for the topic and found most individuals will consent with your blog.
I truly appreciate this blog.Really thank you! Awesome.
You can certainly see your skills in the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog.Really thank you! Keep writing.
pretty valuable material, overall I consider this is worth a bookmark, thanks
Terrific paintings! This is the kind of info that are supposed to be shared around the net. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this put up higher! Come on over and visit my site. Thank you =)
Im obliged for the blog post. Really Cool.
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, as well as the content!
Some genuinely fantastic info , Gladiolus I detected this.
Very informative article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Major thankies for the post.Really thank you! Really Great.
Im obliged for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on
Thanks-a-mundo for the article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog article.Much thanks again.
You can certainly see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.
This unique blog is definitely awesome and also informative. I have picked helluva useful advices out of this blog. I ad love to return again and again. Cheers!
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann at imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
Im grateful for the post.Thanks Again. Want more.
Only a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw outstanding design. The price one pays for pursuing a profession, or calling, is an intimate knowledge of its ugly side. by James Arthur Baldwin.
Sounds like anything plenty of forty somethings and beyond ought to study. The feelings of neglect is there in a lot of levels every time a single ends the mountain.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up and the rest of the website is also very good.
IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТll complain that you have copied materials from a different source
own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!
This is a topic that is near to my heart Cheers!
Definitely, what a splendid website and illuminating posts, I will bookmark your site.Have an awsome day!
You are a very capable person!
Thanks so much for the blog article.Much thanks again.
This is a very good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Brief but very accurate info Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!
Thanks again for the blog.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Thank you for your article post. Much obliged.
Muchos Gracias for your post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
I truly appreciate this article. Fantastic.
Thank you for your post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are wonderful! Thanks!
It as actually very complicated in this active life to listen news on TV, thus I simply use world wide web for that reason, and get the newest news.
on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one these days..
Thanks again for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article. Great.
Thanks to this blog I broadened horizons.
Respect to post author, some fantastic info .
wonderful points altogether, you simply gained a brand new reader. What would you suggest in regards to your post that you made some days ago? Any positive?
I?d must test with you here. Which isn at one thing I often do! I take pleasure in studying a put up that may make individuals think. Additionally, thanks for permitting me to remark!
You are my intake , I own few web logs and very sporadically run out from to post .
It as hard to find well-informed people in this particular subject, but you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
no deposit casino view of Three Gorges | Wonder Travel Blog
xrumer ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it
It as hard to search out educated individuals on this matter, however you sound like you understand what you are speaking about! Thanks
That is a very good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Simple but very precise information Thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!
know. The design and style look great though! Hope you get the
More people need to read this and understand this aspect of the story. I cant believe you are not more popular.
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made blogging look easy. The whole glance of your web site is excellent, let alone the content!
You really make it seem really easy together with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something which I feel I’d by no means understand. It sort of feels too complicated and extremely wide for me. I am looking ahead to your subsequent publish, I¡¦ll attempt to get the cling of it!
I’m so happy to read this. This is the kind of manual that needs to be given and not the random misinformation that’s at the other blogs. Appreciate your sharing this greatest doc.
Lastly, an issue that I am passionate about. I ave looked for details of this caliber for the last several hrs. Your internet site is significantly appreciated.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article.Thanks Again. Cool.
great issues altogether, you simply received a emblem new reader. What could you recommend about your put up that you simply made a few days in the past? Any positive?
I do consider all of the concepts you’ve offered to your post. They are really convincing and will certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are very brief for starters. Could you please lengthen them a bit from next time? Thank you for the post.
Utterly indited articles , regards for information.